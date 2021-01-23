Was COVID-19 born in the United States? (part 2)

Continued from: Was COVID-19 born in the United States? (part 1)

By Outsider

In late February 2020 financial manipulation had characterised stock market transactions worldwide.

The stock value of airlines companies collapsed overnight. Those who had ‘foreknowledge’ of President Trump’s 11 March decision to ban transatlantic flights from European Union countries made a bundle of money. It is called ‘short-selling’ in the derivative market among other speculative operations. Institutional speculators including hedge funds with ‘inside information’ had already placed their bets.

More generally, a massive transfer of money wealth had occurred, among the largest in world history, leading to countless bankruptcies, not to mention the loss of lifelong savings engineered through the collapse of financial markets.

This process is ongoing. It would be naive to believe that these occurrences are based on market forces. They are deliberate, part of a carefully designed plan involving powerful financial interests.

A new bombshell emerged: the Trump Administration unfounded accusation of China for spreading the ‘Wuhan virus’ worldwide. It did not matter that such infamy had been questioned by both Japanese and Chinese reports. A report from a Japanese TV station which suspected some of the 14,000 Americans died of influenza may have unknowingly contracted the COVID-19 went viral on Chinese social media, stoking fears and speculations in China that the new virus may have originated in the United States. The report, by TV Asahi Corporation of Japan, suggested that the United States government may have failed to grasp how rampant the virus had gone on the United States soil. (Japanese TV report sparks speculations in China that COVID-19 may have originated in US, Global Times, February 23, 2020).

Nor did the presence of suspected similar cases had occurred in Italy in late 2019 and elsewhere, as will be seen.

On 12 March 2020, in a statement to the House Oversight Committee of the United States Congress the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert R. Redfield candidly admitted that: yes, some cases diagnosed as seasonal flu could have been COVID-19.

As to exactly when that occurred, in October?, in November?, he could not be precise.

China’s Foreign Ministry reacted to Dr. Redfield’s statements intimating that the virus could have originated in the United States.

Zhao Lijian, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, asked: “When did “patient zero” begin in the United States?” ‘When’ is of course the fundamental question. “How many people are infected, what are the names of the hospitals, It might be U.S. Army that brought epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent, U.S. owe us an explanation.”

Clearly, the world had come to the crossroads of the most serious social and economic crisis in modern history. People worldwide were being misled. They were told: “It’s going to get worse.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel stated without a shred of evidence that “seventy per cent of the German population could contract coronavirus if more is not done to stop its spread.”

In several countries, the economy had closed down. Supermarkets, shopping malls, offices, factories, schools, universities were at a standstill. People were confined to their homes. Fear and intimidation prevailed.

In the meantime, coinciding with the coronavirus lockdown in Italy, 30,000 United States troops had been dispatched to the European Union, as part of the U.S.-N.A.T.O.’s “Defend Europe 2020” war games against Russia, in the largest military deployment since the second world war.

To be clear, the COVID-19 pandemic was not the ‘cause’ of this unfolding economic and social crisis; it is the ‘pretext’ for the implementation of a carefully designed ‘operation’ – supported by media disinformation – which would destabilise national economies, impoverish large sectors of the world population and literally undermine the lives of millions of people. It was similar to an ‘act of war’.

While COVID-19 appeared as an important public health concern, the freeze of economic activity coupled with the lockdown and an ongoing fear campaign did not constitute an effective means to combating the virus. What was required was a carefully designed and coordinated preventative and curative public health programme. (See also: M. Chossudovsky, COVID-19 Coronavirus “Fake” Pandemic: Timeline and Analysis, Orinoco Tribune, March 12, 2020).

Those who formulated the United States’ ‘yet undeclared economic war’ against China, failed to envisage the potential backlash on the American economy. It appeared more like as ‘harakiri’ than an economic plan.

In a matter of months, if normal U.S.-China trade relations and transportation were not resumed, the impacts on the national economies of western countries could be devastating.

A large share of goods displayed in America’s shopping malls, including major brands are ‘Made in China.’ ‘Made in China’ is the backbone of retail trade in the United States which indelibly sustains household consumption in virtually all major commodity categories from clothing, footwear, hardware, electronics, toys, jewellery, household fixtures, medical supplies, medicine and prescription drugs, TV sets, cell phones, et cetera.

‘Made in China’ also dominates the production of a wide range of industrial inputs, advanced technology, machinery, building materials, automotive, parts and accessories, et cetera not to mention the extensive sub-contracting of Chinese companies on behalf of United States conglomerates.

While the United States has a powerful and sophisticated financial apparatus – which has the ability to manipulate trade and stock markets worldwide – America’s ‘real economy’ is in a shambles.

Production no loge takes place in the United States. The producers have given up production.

The United States trade deficit with China is instrumental in fuelling the profit driven consumer economy which relies on ‘Made in China’ consumer goods. Meanwhile China holds a large part of the United States public debt; it can readily convert it into real assets – overnight.

At this juncture of the COVID-19 crisis, Beijing policy makers were fully aware that the United States economy is fragile and heavily dependent on ‘Made in China’. Moreover, China has overtaken the United States in several high-tech areas, including 5G.

And with an internal market of 1.4 billion people, coupled with a global export market under the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ the Chinese economy will have the upper hand.

Much of what precedes was discussed – and expanded – by professor Michel Chossudovsky, who is an award-winning author, Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Ottawa, the founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization at Montreal, and the editor of Global Research. In addition to his teaching as visiting professor in western Europe, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America, he has served as economic adviser to governments of developing countries and has acted as a consultant for several international organisations. He is the author of eleven books, published in more than twenty languages, and a contributor to the EncyclopaediaBritannica.

In mid-March 2020 professor Chossudovsky was interviewed by Ms. Bonnie Faulker of the Guns and butter radio programme, a project of Inquiring Systems, Inc.

The programme was introduced as follows: on 30 January 2020, the World Health Organization – W.H.O. declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – P.H.E.I.C.in relation to China’s novel coronavirus, then named 2019-nCoV categorised as a viral pneumonia. The virus outbreak was centred in Wuhan, a city in Eastern China with a population in excess of 11 million.

In the week prior to the 30 January decision, the W.H.O. Emergency Committee “expressed divergent views”. There were visible divisions within the Committee. The 30 January far-reaching decision was taken without the support of expert opinion at a time when the coronavirus outbreak was limited to mainland China.

There were 150 confirmed cases outside China, when the decision was taken: 6 in the United States, 3 in Canada, 2 in the United Kingdom, etcetera.

The premise of the Chossudovsky interview was this: Out of 150 confirmed cases over a population of 6.4 billion, that is to say, world population of 7.8 billion minus China’s 1-4 billion, what might have been the risk of being infected? Virtually zero.

The W.H.O. Director-General, who had been in Davos, Switzerland just a few days earlier, determined that the so-called outbreak constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, and that decision was taken on the basis of 150 confirmed cases outside China.

Enter Chossudovsky: “Now, anybody who takes cognizance of that should not trust anything else that they say because at the beginning is a big lie, and it’s a big lie which is instrumented by very powerful people. It’s the combination of what I call Big Money and Big Pharma.”

Bonnie Faulkner: “Today on Guns and butter: Michel Chossudovsky. Today’s show: COVID-19 Coronavirus: The Crisis.

Michel Chossudovsky is an economist and the founder, Director and Editor of the Center for Research on Globalization, based in Montreal, Quebec.

Today we discuss the historical background and lead-up to the World Health Organization’s January 30th Declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern; Event 201: Simulation of a Coronavirus Pandemic; the World Economic Forum; financial warfare; and the economic and human toll of the declared pandemic. Michel Chossudovsky, welcome.”

Michel Chossudovsky: ”Good morning. Delighted to be on Guns and butter.”

B. F.: The United States government has now declared the COVID-19 virus a global pandemic. Your article, (COVID-19 Coronavirus “Fake” Pandemic: Timeline and Analysis (Timeline from September 2019 – April 2020, 11.0.2020, first published 08.04.2020) begins with the January 30th, 2020 World Health Organization declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in relation to China’s novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, categorized as a viral pneumonia. Both the timing and the intent of the WHO’s declaration raise serious questions. Where is the best place to start and examine what is behind this now global disruption?

M.C.: First of all, I should mention – and this is where all the lies come in – is that on the 30th of January the global public health emergency was declared on the orders of the Director-General of the WHO. There have been recent statements that this public health emergency has been declared but, in fact, it was declared on the 30th of January, but nobody wants to talk about that for the simple reason that at that time there were only 150 confirmed cases outside of China.In other words, we’re talking about a population of 6.4 billion, (excluding China which is 1.4), out of a world population of 7.8 billion, and there they go ahead and declare a global health emergency. 150 cases does not justify it. But in fact, it did, but it was dictated by very powerful economic interests. So we’re starting with a lie.

But the thing is, we’re starting with a lie on January 30th. And then on January 31st what happens? Immediately the Trump administration calls for a ban on air travel to China. In other words, a declaration to the effect that both Chinese and foreign travelers (from China) will not be admitted to the United States. This has the effect of essentially intimidating people, closing down trade and trade transactions.

We’re talking about a very important volume of trade and transportation with China, affecting, of course, major airlines and shipping companies. So that happened on the 31st. We’re talking about the timeline. On the 31st of January, Trump already launches a hate campaign against China, and there was no health issue of concern, because 150 cases worldwide outside China is virtually nothing as far as risk is concerned.

Then we see the evolution of this crisis and what I’m saying, and we must be very clear on that, is that this is not a biological war against China or against of anybody else; it is the use of the coronavirus as a pretext to implement drastic changes which affect economic activity, trade, transportation, which ultimately has an impact on national economies. It sort of pushes national economies into a situation of crisis. At the outset, we were dealing with economic warfare supported by a media campaign, and this was coupled with the deliberate intent by the Trump administration to undermine the Chinese economy.

But I think we should be clear that the media disinformation campaign was fundamental, because first of all, they never mentioned that it was 150 cases to start with, and they’ve always distorted the figures with regard to the extension of this health threat throughout the world.

B.F.: What is the WHO Emergency Committee?

M.C.: The WHO Emergency Committee is a committee made up of specialists – and I should mention that they first met on the 22nd of January and there were divisions within the committee as to whether they had the justification to actually declare a global emergency [the pandemic was declared on March 11]. And then, when they met on the 30th, the meeting on the 30th took place shortly after the Davos World Economic Forum, which took place from the 21st to the 24th of January. And at that meeting there were important discussions between different partners including the World Economic Forum, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and various entities linked up to Big Pharma.

Those consultations at the World Economic Forum were essentially instrumental to the decision taken on the 30th. It happened just about a week later. It was essentially the World Economic Forum, the Gates Foundation, a body called CEPI, which is this Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations for the Development of Vaccines – already there were discussions with Big Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, which is also integrated into this group. There were discussions with the IMF and the World Bank, with the State Department, with US Intelligence. And one suspects that the decisions were taken a few days before, because when they met on January 30th in Geneva there was virtually no discussion. The WHO Director-General, who had been in Davos just a few days earlier, determined that the so-called outbreak constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, and, as I mentioned, that decision was taken on the basis of 150 confirmed cases outside China.

Now, anybody who takes cognizance of that should not trust anything else that they say because at the beginning is a big lie, and it’s a big lie which is instrumented by very powerful people. It’s the combination of what I call Big Money and Big Pharma. And essentially they initiated this process. They also have a vaccine program and, ironically, the vaccine program was – in a sense also announced at Davos before even having pandemic. It was announced at Davos and discussed, and it was only much later in February that the vaccination campaign was announced by the World Health Organization. In fact, it was February 28th. It was a month later. Dr. Tedros of WHO announces that a massive WHO vaccination campaign has been approved by the World Health Organization. And who is behind that campaign? GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is a Gates/World Economic Forum partnership.

Another important thing is that back in October, on October the 18th, the Gates Foundation together with the World Economic Forum and in partnership with Johns Hopkins School of Public Health – but it was a very specific component of the School of Public Health – it was the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. You can see that Johns Hopkins School of Public Health is already linked to Wall Street.

But it was the Center for Health Security. So there you have a partnership between the Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and what do they do on October 16th? This was, of course, way before the public announcement of the coronavirus, which was at the beginning of January when the Chinese authorities discovered it and began testing it. They discovered it on January 1st and then on January 7th they actually came up with lab exams and so on.

But back on October 18th there was a simulation of a coronavirus pandemic. It was called Event 201. That simulation was integrated by a whole series of people from mainly private financial institutions, corporate execs, foundations, Big Pharma, CIA, there was a representative from the CDC but there were no health officials on behalf of national governments or the WHO. It was essentially a simulation which included quite a number of things, including the collapse of stock markets, the extension of the virus to something like 65 million people and so on and so forth.

Now, what I am suggesting, without necessarily drawing conclusions, is that the organizations involved in the simulation, which was a detailed simulation with videos and so on examining what would happen to financial markets, what would happen to the media, to the independent media and so on – essentially the people involved in the simulation were also involved in the actual management of the pandemic once it went live.

So the people who were simulating actually went live on January 30th, 2020, which was the day when that [global health emergency was launched] [Officially the pandemic was launched on March 11]. I should mention that the people who actually were behind the WHO meeting on the sidelines of Davos are the same people who organized and financed the [global health emergency]: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum and the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

So there you are. You simulate and then you go live. I’m not suggesting any kind of conspiratorial relationship, but I’m just saying there was a simulation and a couple of months later the whole thing goes live with the same actors involved in the simulation who are now involved in saving the world from the coronavirus. [Emphasis added]

To be continued…

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



