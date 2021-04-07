Was COVID-19 born in the United States? (part 13)
Continued from: Was COVID-19 born in the United States? (part 12)
By Outsider
As late as 28 February 2020, President Trump was claiming that the coronavirus “is going to disappear” – like “a miracle.” He was disparaging those warning that Covid-19 was rapidly spreading throughout the country, by declaring: “This is their new hoax.”
The Trump Administration, acting as the representative of the financial oligarchy, did nothing to protect the population from the pandemic. After utilising the crisis to orchestrate a massive handout to Wall Street, the governing class launched a back-to-work campaign which will cost tens or hundreds of thousands of lives.
The Trump Administration ‘big lie’ against China is both an excuse for its own criminal negligence and an attempt to cover for the criminal policies it went on implementing.
If one is looking for reliable evidence of the crime committed with a well-planned epidemic which turned into a disastrous pandemic, one should seriously consider what follows.
On one hand President Trump provided a massive handout for the support of Wall Street, and on the other the United States Congress secured the passage of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act – the CARE Act.
Now, the legislative iter of that Act is rather interesting – revealing, one would say.
Evidence shows that the coronavirus ‘operation’ started well before the ‘lockdowns’ and the fear campaigns.
Consider, for example, that whereas the World Health Organization declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – P.H.E.I.C. on 30 January 2020, the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARE Act), also known as H.R 748, was introduced over a year earlier, on 24 January 2019, at a time when most had not even heard of the word coronavirus. (M. Taliano, A Well-Planned Epidemic, Global Research, 14.05.2020).
The Bill was intended to respond to “the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak and its impact on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses.” (H.R.748 – CARES Act, Sponsor: Rep. Courtney, Joe [D-CT-2] (Introduced 01/24/2019).
During 2019 the Trump Administration would organise and/or support the following activities:
- Crimson Contagion by the Trump Administration’s U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (January-August 2019).
- Urban Outbreak, by the U.S. Naval War College and Johns Hopkins (September 2019), followed immediately by the United States government’s setting up of the Flu Vaccine Task Force Event 201, by Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and the Gates Foundation (October 2019).
- President Trump would later refer to the CARE Act – a bailout of up to 6.2 trillion dollars – as “the single biggest economic relief package in American history.” (Remarks by President Trump at Signing of H.R.748, The CARES Act).
All of this is significant, because it contradicts the notion that the virus or other parties caused the financial crash, as it reinforces the likelihood that the crash was in fact organised, with intent. The virus is the scapegoat or false flag for previously-planned economic bailouts, and a form of dis-employment, fiscal and social distress, emergency laws, authoritarianism, vaccination programmes – the result of a ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution.’
But there is more. On 20 November 2018, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, through the Pirbright Institute, in which they are ‘major stakeholders’, acquired a patent on the coronavirus itself.
The Gates – through their Foundation – ‘own the problem’. They also have vested financial stakes in perceived ‘solutions’, which would include vaccines. (M. Taliano, Problem, Reaction, Solution, 7 May 2020; Problem, Reaction, Solution, marktaliano.net).
As government spokespeople are now calling for a ‘second, or third wave’ in the ‘pandemic,’ one may anticipate more digital education and healthcare, more authoritarianism, more poverty, higher “excess death” rates, and an increasingly ravaged public sphere.
(The following pages are from H.R.748 – 116th Congress (2019-2020): CARES Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress)
Text (6)
Titles (24)
Titles (24)
Short Titles.
Short Titles as Enacted
CARES Act
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
Short Titles as Enacted for portions of this bill
- COVID-19 Pandemic Education Relief Act of 2020
- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
- Coronavirus Economic Stabilization Act of 2020
- Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations
- Relief for Workers Affected by Coronavirus Act
Other Short Titles
CARES Act
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
Other Short Titles for portions of a bill
- COVID-19 Pandemic Education Relief Act of 2020
- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
- Coronavirus Economic Stabilization Act of 2020
- Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations
- Relief for Workers Affected by Coronavirus Act
Short Titles – House of Representatives
Short Titles as Passed House
Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019
Short Titles as Introduced
Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019
Short Titles – Senate
Short Titles as Passed Senate
CARES Act
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
Short Titles as Passed Senate for portions of this bill
- COVID-19 Pandemic Education Relief Act of 2020
- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
- Coronavirus Economic Stabilization Act of 2020
- Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations
- Relief for Workers Affected by Coronavirus Act
Actions Overview H.R.748 – 116th Congress (2019-2020)
Bill History – Congressional Record References
7 results for Actions Overview
|Date
|Actions Overview
|03/27/2020
|Became Public Law No: 116-136. (TXT | PDF)
|03/27/2020
|Signed by President.
|03/27/2020
|Presented to President.
|03/27/2020
|Resolving differences — House actions: On motion that the
House agree to the Senate amendment Agreed to by voice vote.
|03/25/2020
|Passed/agreed to in Senate: Passed Senate, under the order
of 3/25/20, having achieved 60 votes in the affirmative,
with an amendment by Yea-Nay Vote.
96 – 0. Record Vote Number: 80.
|07/17/2019
|Passed/agreed to in House: On motion to suspend the rules
and pass the bill, as amended Agreed to by the Yeas and Nays:
(2/3 required):
419 – 6 (Roll no. 493).(text: CR H5958-5959)
|01/24/2019
|Introduced in House
To be continued…
