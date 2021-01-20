Was COVID-19 born in the United States? (part 1)

Continued from: Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 18)

By Outsider

Chapter 5: Was COVID-19 born in the United States?

Cui prodest? (to whose advantage?)

President Trump has been constantly referring to COVID-19 as ‘made in China’; in recent times Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has been referring to it as ‘Wuhan coronavirus.’ That there be no proof of it does not matter.

As far as President Trump is concerned, his credibility has been punctiliously examined by the fact checkers of The Washington Post. They estimated that during the four years of his term of office President Trump uttered some 25,000 false or misleading statements. As far as COVID-19 President Trump must be held responsible for a very ‘Big lie’.

If one were to give the lie a date, it started on 30 January 2020 when Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, most likely under pressure by powerful American economic interests, declared a global public health emergency with only 150 ‘confirmed cases’ outside China and with only six cases in the United States. And it was called a pandemic. What President Trump customarily called ‘faked media’ immediately went into high gear and China was held responsible for ‘spreading infection’ worldwide.

On the following day, 31 January 2020, President Trump announced that he would deny entry to the United States of both Chinese and foreign nationals “who have travelled in China in the last 14 days.” This immediately triggered a crisis in air travel, transportation, U.S.-China business relations, as well as freight and shipping transactions.

While the ‘Made in China’ coronavirus label served as a pretext, the unspoken objective was to bring the Chinese economy to its knees.

It was an act of ‘economic warfare’, which has contributed to undermining both China’s economy as well as that of most countries – both seriously allied and ‘de facto-hostages’ of the United States, such as Australia – leading to a wave of bankruptcies, not to mention unemployment, collapse of the tourist industry, isolation of foreign students etcetera. An ostensible change of attitude to people of Chinese origin especially in places like Australia, where the anti-Chinese prejudice – in particular – but anti-Asian in general is like a latent disease, has translated to a campaign against persons of ‘oriental features’, regardless of they being Chinese or not.

A new phase was launched on 11 March 2020, when the Trump Administration imposed a 30-day ban on Europeans entering the United States through the suspension of air-travel with the European Union – with the exception of Britain.

America is now waging its ‘economic war’ against western Europe, while using COVID-19 as a justification.

European governments have been co-opted. In Italy a lockdown prevailed, ordered by the Prime Minister. Large cities in Northern Italy, including Torino and Milano literally closed down. The Region of Lombardy, and particularly its capital Milano, had become the epicentre of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic in Italy is part of the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. The virus was first confirmed to have spread to Italy on 31 January 2020, when two Chinese tourists in Rome tested positive for the virus. One week later an Italian man repatriated back to Italy from the city of Wuhan, China was hospitalised and confirmed as the third case in Italy. Clusters of cases were later detected in Lombardy and Veneto on 21 February, with the first deaths on 22 February. By the beginning of March, the virus had spread to all regions of Italy. On 6 March 2020, the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care published medical ethics recommendations regarding triage protocols which needed to be employed. The cost has been enormous. By the middle of November 2020: 1,345 million cases; 520,022 recovered;48,569 deaths had resulted.

The first part of a group of 300 Chinese intensive-care doctors began to arrive in Italy, on 12 March at the Fiumicino ‘Leonardoda Vinci’ airport of Rome and on 18 March at the Malpensa airport of Milano. They were some of several Chinese offers to support epidemic-stricken European countries, among them France and Spain.

While welcome, the relief efforts were small compared with European health-care needs. One temporary hospital in Milano alone – it was estimated – would have needed 500 doctors and about 1,400 nurses for intensive-care beds.

But there was a profound feeling of solidarity and kindness in terrible need, such as few other countries would experience. And there was tangible help. On one charter flight of China Eastern Airlines to Milano alone, there were also 17 tons of new health aids, including medicines, chemical reagents for tests, protective devices, automatic respirators and monitors of intensive care. There were more than 400,000 masks, 5,000 white coats, as well as gloves, protective glasses, monitors, and much more.

Accompanying that delivery were seven doctors, three nurses and two officials from various hospitals and the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention from Zhejiang Province.

“In Italy the medical level is advanced. In China, the situation of the infections is contained and under control as we thank Italy for the help it gave us. Now we come to help you fight this battle against the virus,” explained the Head of Delegation Dr. Qiu Yunqing.

In the hands of the Chinese experts was a banner. It said in perfect Italian: “Siamo onde dello stesso mare, foglie dello stesso albero, fiori dello stesso giardino.”

It translates: “We are waves of the same sea, leaves of the same tree, flowers of the same garden.” (Coronavirus emergency: a delegation of Chinese doctors arrived to help).

The first team of specialists from China had arrived in Rome on 12 March, accompanying 31 tons of essential supplies and equipment, including respirators, protective suits, masks and medications. China was also helping hard-hit Spain with medical equipment and assistance was also expected to arrive in France. More deliveries to the European Union from China, such as 2 million protective face masks, were expected to be delivered after talks between the European Union Commission President Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen and China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The European Union had provided assistance to the Chinese during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, with several E.U. countries shipping 56 tons of essential equipment. (COVID-19: China steps in to help Italy battle the virus). But delivery to Malpensa would not stop: in the night between 23 and 24 March it would welcome another humanitarian load, a 787 Dreamliner flight from Beijing with 25 tons of aid: over 1.4 million masks, 155 complete respirators, 205,000 latex gloves, 1,000 diagnostic kits and as many protective suits intended for the Lombardy Region, the Civil Protection and the Italian Red Cross. (At Malpensa 25 tons of aid from China).

To be continued…

