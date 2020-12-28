War With China So Thank God Those Subs Are On Their Way…
This morning the radio told me about this noble group that was attempting to correct all the misinformation on social media. “Great,” I thought, “when is one going to be formed to correct all the misinformation on the mainstream?”
Of course, large numbers of people think that the role of social media is just that. “I know,” someone writes, “that Covid-19 isn’t real because somebody posted that they were a doctor and that they’d found no cases of it and when they asked if they could look at the evidence they were asked to give a reason why, so you can’t get much clearer than that. Bill Gates is behind the whole thing and he and Soros not only planned the 9/11 attacks but were in the first plane.”
The question is how does one actually work out what’s real. I have a friend who shakes his head about Morrison’s approval numbers and refuses to believe that they’re real. He thinks that after the Hawaiian holiday, the forced handshakes, the sports rorts, the announcements that are rarely followed up and his whole daggy dad with the professionally staged photo shoots that people must be able to see through Scottysackedfrom marketing. I usually try to remind him that approval doesn’t equal popularity and, in some ways, I also approve of the way that Morrison has left all decisions to the premiers and contented himself with impotently calling for states to end anything that he feels will affect business every week or so. After all, I tell him, Albanese is a very popular figure with Labor voters but not all the people who like him, think he’s doing a great job as leader.
Perhaps my young dog gave me a better analogy. He’s still at a stage where he’s likely to steal shoes or other miscellaneous objects. When he gives them back without a fight, I pat him on the head and say, “Good boy!” This doesn’t mean that I trust him not to steal another one and neither does it mean that I believe I’ll get it back without a fight…
I suspect that many of the Australians who gave Morrison a tick of approval feel exactly the same way.
However, all this is insignificant because I heard Jim Molan on Channel 7 last night telling how good it was that we’d boosted defence spending because it was likely that we’d be at war with China in the very near future. Senator (Jim, in case you’re not aware, was appointed by Tony Abbott as a Special Envoy for Operation Sovereign Borders and is generally credited with being the designer of the “Stop the Boats” strategy. Yes, Scotty grabbed the credit for that one too!)
Because I was only half listening, I thought that I’d better get a different news slant on this by watching the ABC half an later, but – typical – those lefties didn’t even run the story. Anyway, from what I can remember, Molan seemed to be saying that it was great that we now had the capacity to take on China and that we’d be there if the USA called on us, and we might have to take matters into our own hands if they didn’t.
I’m not quoting the man directly, mind you, so I may have got some of that wrong. When I tried to check out the story all I could find is his follow up on Sunrise where he informed us that “they (China) have extraordinary military capability, not just in rockets and aircraft but in overall capability to do things.”
Doing “things”? Easy to see that Jim is ex-soldier who understands the sophisticated jargon of military matters.
However, by this morning he was saying that war with China wasn’t “inevitable” but that we needed to be prepared for a worst case scenario.
Lucky we’ve got those submarines coming in 2054!
Terence Mills Phil Pryor Dave G. Terence Mills John Boyd
We need to send more iron ore to China so that they can produce steel for our submarines which it appears are being constructed in France.
Gosh !
Note that Jim MOLAN is an ex military raving ratbag, quietly confident in his irrelevance and stupidity to comment on matters military. Molan has the conservative shut mind, one of small dimensions, cloacalike in insect proportions, but “open” as he says. Proof is not offered on the size, retention, ability or usefulness of it. We are blessed in Australia to be cursed with stupid conservative arseholes who care not for authority and relevance; Pete Evans the fraud foody might as well talk about military matters, and Molan could talk learnedly about food, having occasionally eaten some army grub. Australia’s media, saturated with with seekers of shitty fame and notoriety, is poor, with dopey denizens spouting rubbish as if a one way domination of talk was enough to bless and anoint them. One must seek many sites online, seek information and make personal observations and conclusions to get near the truth, if at all. We are crippled by crappy cruddy criminality in misinformation at all levels. Murdochery, Merde-schlockery, is a disease of soul, mind, a foreign sourced intrusion, a truth killer, and its practitioners, carriers, troopers are our enemies within.
Every few days a member of the Coalition or one of it’s lackeys makes some outlandish statement that is so lacking in any sign of sensible research it leaves one speechless, but Molan’s prediction of us going to war with China is in new territory altogether.Back to an old obsession of mine,how is it possible that 51% + of voters put these clowns back in time after time?
Dave G
It may surprise you to learn that Jim Molan has never been elected to our parliament by a popular vote.
In 2016, Molan unsuccessfully stood as a Liberal Party candidate for the Senate. In December 2017, during the parliamentary eligibility crisis, the High Court declared him elected in place of Fiona Nash, who was ineligible to stand due to having been deemed a dual citizen. He was not re-elected to the Senate in the 2019 federal election.
On 10 November 2019, Molan was selected by the NSW Liberal Party to fill the casual vacancy left by the resignation of Senator Arthur Sinodinos.
Such are the vagaries of our democracy that no matter how many times the people reject him, his own party find a way of getting him into parliament.
Terence Mills…Yes, and even more interestingly, he stood as an ‘independent’ for the senate in the 2019 election. I was standing there for most of the two weeks watching the local Liberals handing out his ‘how to vote cards’ alongside the official Liberal HTVs. Pretty hilarious in a funny sort of way.