War With China So Thank God Those Subs Are On Their Way…

This morning the radio told me about this noble group that was attempting to correct all the misinformation on social media. “Great,” I thought, “when is one going to be formed to correct all the misinformation on the mainstream?”

Of course, large numbers of people think that the role of social media is just that. “I know,” someone writes, “that Covid-19 isn’t real because somebody posted that they were a doctor and that they’d found no cases of it and when they asked if they could look at the evidence they were asked to give a reason why, so you can’t get much clearer than that. Bill Gates is behind the whole thing and he and Soros not only planned the 9/11 attacks but were in the first plane.”

The question is how does one actually work out what’s real. I have a friend who shakes his head about Morrison’s approval numbers and refuses to believe that they’re real. He thinks that after the Hawaiian holiday, the forced handshakes, the sports rorts, the announcements that are rarely followed up and his whole daggy dad with the professionally staged photo shoots that people must be able to see through Scottysackedfrom marketing. I usually try to remind him that approval doesn’t equal popularity and, in some ways, I also approve of the way that Morrison has left all decisions to the premiers and contented himself with impotently calling for states to end anything that he feels will affect business every week or so. After all, I tell him, Albanese is a very popular figure with Labor voters but not all the people who like him, think he’s doing a great job as leader.

Perhaps my young dog gave me a better analogy. He’s still at a stage where he’s likely to steal shoes or other miscellaneous objects. When he gives them back without a fight, I pat him on the head and say, “Good boy!” This doesn’t mean that I trust him not to steal another one and neither does it mean that I believe I’ll get it back without a fight…

I suspect that many of the Australians who gave Morrison a tick of approval feel exactly the same way.

However, all this is insignificant because I heard Jim Molan on Channel 7 last night telling how good it was that we’d boosted defence spending because it was likely that we’d be at war with China in the very near future. Senator (Jim, in case you’re not aware, was appointed by Tony Abbott as a Special Envoy for Operation Sovereign Borders and is generally credited with being the designer of the “Stop the Boats” strategy. Yes, Scotty grabbed the credit for that one too!)

Because I was only half listening, I thought that I’d better get a different news slant on this by watching the ABC half an later, but – typical – those lefties didn’t even run the story. Anyway, from what I can remember, Molan seemed to be saying that it was great that we now had the capacity to take on China and that we’d be there if the USA called on us, and we might have to take matters into our own hands if they didn’t.

I’m not quoting the man directly, mind you, so I may have got some of that wrong. When I tried to check out the story all I could find is his follow up on Sunrise where he informed us that “they (China) have extraordinary military capability, not just in rockets and aircraft but in overall capability to do things.”

Doing “things”? Easy to see that Jim is ex-soldier who understands the sophisticated jargon of military matters.

However, by this morning he was saying that war with China wasn’t “inevitable” but that we needed to be prepared for a worst case scenario.

Lucky we’ve got those submarines coming in 2054!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



