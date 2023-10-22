By Allan Richardson

I don’t flabbergast easily, but listening to so-called sentients suggesting that the Middle East conflict was unrelated to religious differences, it’s clear that they’ve never heard of Jerusalem! Would King Solomon have cut it in half after having built its first synagogue? Would he have divided Palestine into equitable ‘halves’ so that the Israelites and Arabs could coexist in peaceful harmony?

Fundamental differences in religious beliefs, especially with those based on black letter ‘canonical’ law won’t give an inch. Neither the chants of ‘Allahu Akbah’ or a melodic rendition of ‘And If I Were Rich Man’ rationalises the extreme and unbending tenets of their ‘faiths’, where sparing civilian lives rarely warrants serious consideration.

And there’s ABC Insiders, featuring Israeli sycophant Schmendrick Birmingham, who suggested that on the one hand it’s mandatory that Albanese visits Israel, and on the other hand that he stands back and doesn’t interfere. Perhaps he should be tasked with setting the government’s travel agenda, hopefully keeping our PM safe in a war zone. Yeah, right.

I’ve been heartened by the forthright and carefully considered statements from senator Aly and Minister Husic, where it appears that they’ve enlisted Palestinian support from other Labor politicians, whilst decrying the actions of Hamas, but fearful for the safety of the millions of citizens in the pocket handkerchief-sized Gaza Strip.

The world is (rightly) becoming polarised on the ME conflict, already at DEFCON 2. It will either be settled by Israel doubling down on illegal settlement until the obvious genocide has been achieved, maintaining the status quo as camouflage whilst continuing the encroachment, or the other shoe will drop and the lands of Omar Khayyam may get their hands dirty. In which case it’ll be a race between nuclear annihilation and Global Warming extinction. Pick a box.

Or, as emphasised by some classical musicians, wait for the ricochet …

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...