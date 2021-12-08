“Vote Labor you vote Greens” – Morrison’s not so scary scare campaign
Scott Morrison has launched a scare campaign that, if Labor wins the election, they will need the Greens support to form government and that would result in higher emissions reduction targets.
Now that may seem scary to some right-wing voters who would never vote Labor anyway, and it may horrify some dyed in the wool Labor supporters whose hatred of the Greens is eternal – but I doubt it’s going to win Scott many votes. For a lot of us, greater action on climate change is not a threat but a necessity.
But Labor can do themselves some real damage if they allow Morrison to wedge them into refusing support from the Greens or promising targets are set in concrete never to be revisited or upgraded regardless of changing circumstances. Increasing aspiration in the future should not be cast as a bad thing.
The way it looks at the moment, Labor might well be negotiating with a crossbench with 1 Green and several teal Independents to form government. They should turn Morrison’s words against him by saying we must be responsive to the science and that they would negotiate with all MPs to achieve that.
A lot is made of the deal that Julia Gillard signed with Bob Brown for his support to form government in 2010.
Contrary to urban myth, the Greens did not get Labor to commit to a price on carbon or any move towards legalising gay marriage, with Greens leader Bob Brown saying the deal was still a “work in progress”. He knew those things would take time. Nor were the Greens promised a Ministry.
What they did agree to makes for very interesting reading today in light of Morrison’s attempts to spook the electorate.
The concessions secured by the Greens included:
- the formation of a climate change committee
- a parliamentary debate on Afghanistan
- a referendum on recognising Indigenous Australians
- restrictions on political donations
- legislation on truth in political advertising
- the establishment of a Parliamentary Budget Committee
- a parliamentary integrity commissioner
- improved processes for release of documents in Parliament
- a leaders debates Commission
- a move towards full three-year parliamentary terms
- two-and-a-half hours of allocated debate for private members’ bills
- access for Greens to various Treasury documents
An admirable list of requests, few of which appear to have come to fruition with the parliament, instead, paralysed by attacks on Julia Gillard’s decades old involvement with the AWU, the evisceration of Craig Thomson and Peter Slipper, and the constant demonising of asylum seekers.
That the Gillard government got so much important legislation passed in a minority government is reason enough alone to dismiss Scotty’s latest marketing campaign as trivial rubbish designed to cover his lack of any vision for our country and its people.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
45 commentsLogin here Register here
It seems to me that this coalition government are seriously on the ropes and in the bush the Nationals are on the nose for being opportunists without policies or a political ethos. A good local independent could easily roll a number of National seat warmers.
I fear we will see Morrison, a man without principles, doing preference deals with Hanson, Palmer and even Gollum Campbell !
Terence,
That fool Gerard “Rennick has experienced a meteoric rise in reach on Facebook, adding 70,000 followers in a little over a month, as he shared stories of vaccine adverse events he admits he cant be sure are 100% accurate and videos of anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne.”
The lunatics are braying loudly and firing up the ignorant.
Speaking of Palmer…….
The father of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce’s partner will stand at the next election for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party.
Peter Campion, the father of Vikki Campion, will contest the north Queensland seat of Kennedy (Katter’s seat) at the 2022 election.
Mr Campion said he would campaign for reducing large levels of government debt and stopping net-zero emissions targets.
https://www.northweststar.com.au/story/7544391/joyces-partners-dad-runs-for-election/
Terence Mills: Never call an election until the final vote is counted.
.
I do like the political sign seen near Bendemeer NSW on the New England Highway yesterday ”Don’t trust the National$ Party”.
.
Kaye Lee: Facebook has a process whereby you may purchase followers at a price/thousand.
.
Peter Campion has been infected with vicarious stardom from the disgraceful notorious antics of his daughter.
See a marriage/ Split it up/ And all through life/You can afford to live it up.
So, Peter Campion is to run as Katter’s Klown and low Klass party of wombat willy wipers. Their policies undoubtedly include, rooting, rorting, raving, ratbaggery, rubbishy rants, ruthless corruption, regular coercion and any ripoff unattached. What political perverted shit is Katter and his gang of goats. As for the grinning neurotic, our P M, the Pustular Misfit has ever wilder dreams of a comeback, for any thinking person, (there must be some of us) knows that he is a lazy, lying, low quality, lizardlike lout who has never worked, never succeeded, never achieved, always backstabbed, exaggerated, propagandised, sloganised, a Goebbelsian garrulous goat sans decency. The current Morrison/Joyce team of megamaggots and vacuuminous vultures is outspoken, erroneous, misleading as well as misled, a queue of queazy queans and quimmy quacks of politics. The country party and its flea ridden fringe, full of solid rural bullshit, is an anti-intelligence group by deliberate choice. They take money from donors to turn the clock and calendar back, way back, for greedy profiteering even at risk to lives and the planet. Filthy turds do that, selfish and shortsighted.
Terence Mills
The Bush will never vote Labor. The most likely outcome in the bush is a vote for a right-leaning Independent with preferences pouring back to the coalition anyway. Very likely candidates who couldn’t get pre-selected by LNP or Hanson. After all, it’s QLD we are talking about. Morrison is highly rated there, and the likes of Gillard’s ethical independents were probably one-offs.
I’m usually a ‘glass half full’ bloke, but the well has run dry.
Jack,
It has never been, and never will be easy work! But the road that is built in hope is more pleasant to the traveler than the road built in despair, even though they both lead to the same destination.
Marion Zimmer Bradley
Thank you for this . Most important and evidence based. Am grateful indeed. Readers of The Australian Paper quite often ask for the ABCs privatisation because it exposes Coalition rorts and cruelty. The tone is Trumpian. But what to do? I once read a letter in that paper in which a reader calls for Greens to be shot. I was so shocked I was unable to contact that paper. It is surely illegal to write such a thing. Fact is labor would have quite few independents on its side; anyway, being aware of climate change is not a left wing doctrine at all. It is not political even, other than broadly speaking. I have on my shelves a nazi PhD by an SS officer, who wrote in 1943 that Europe needs renewable energy because fossil fuels are finite. Had Germany won WW2 the EU would have been as relatively enviro as it is now, perhaps more so as pollution is in part due to rapacious big business.
Of course the Greens are neither left or right. Even the Australian prints selfish anti vaxxers ( though not Christensen type these days) , but also journos who defend liberalism as community minded.
What is left, what is right? But the Greens have policies, and they do not accept donations from businesses, other than from Dick Smith in the past, I confess. SO many, so many lies spread by ignorant or hate filled people.
I know of so many Labor voters who actually want a Greens/ALP coalition.
Wish the ALP would realise that.
Turn it back on him, a vote for an Independent is a vote for the LNP. The majority are disenchanted Liberals who can’t support the right wing Conservative position and want a return to the centre of ideology.
You never know, we could end up with a true parliament where they all have to agree with each other in the best interest of the country, that would be novel.
Josephus,
George Christensen posted a photo of himself on Twitter aiming a handgun, along with the caption: “You gotta ask yourself, do you feel lucky, greenie punks?” No problems….he still got preselection in 2019. And they wonder why he feels emboldened to say and do whatever the hell he pleases.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-02-19/christensen-refuses-to-apologise-for-greenie-punks-gun-photo/9459856
Kerri, I’m with you on that one. I would love to see them fighting the arch rival rather than fighting each other.
Considering how absolutely obnoxious the prime minister was in victory in 2019, and has been since, it will be interesting to see how he behaves when his team comes third in the next election.
At least the electorate can be sure that when he blames labor for his defeat, he will be telling only a half lie.
Kerri and Michael,
I am very fearful that Labor will go too far denying any current/future collaboration with the Greens. They don’t need to do that. Morrison is trying to make them. They should just talk about their policies, and the lack thereof from the government, from here on in and stop reacting to Morrison’s taunts. It should be easy to respond that the Australian people will decide on their elected representatives and it is the duty of the government to work with whoever the electorate chooses – so ping off ScoMo.
I must add my support to Kerri and Michael and Kaye Lee about a Labor Green alliance. It need not be a coalition but a general memorandum of understanding about the goals and objectives and how to get there. Needless to say there will be to be a need for a bit of compromising, but that in my view, is what politics is about. The modalities and the weighting can be worked out
Scummo has only one goal in mind, to get re-elected and secure those juicy $550,000. He cares about nothing else. In his desperation he’ll throw everything at Labor, accuse them of treason and child molestation and godless atheism. He has no principles but a overwhelming desire for monetary. gain. And the rest of his crew are in it for the ride.
Thanks, Kaye for another brilliant but worrisome piece.
I do like the quote from Marion Zimmer Bradley, although it’s not really true. If you travel with hope, you’re much more likely to get to where you’re aiming for, surely?
A good start, Kaye, the recognition that every time Scummo hears the media say “ labor and the greens” he smiles. He is safe in the knowledge that a large chunk of labor voters and almost all non-labor voters think the the greens are toxic loonies. Booby was in a fit of pique when he voted the carbon price down twice. He has subsequently given a foxtel-style apology suggesting it probable/may have been a mistake. Are you suggesting Adam bandit vote was not a factor in Gillard backflip? My memory is a tad suspicious in thinking the one of us didn’t notice colour on melb streets till shiny blacks so I may have been mistaken about a slimy lawyer taking advantage of a hung parliament. Indeed I may be imagining the influence of a caravan.
ps
Kate hope without action is wishful thinking and worth SFA The greens under the bandit are a millstone and Albo needs to smack the bandit and his schemes including the 9 seats or acquiesce to the slimy lawyer’s plan.
I see him when he’s ancient, bald and bloated: The nursing staff will put on his rose coloured virtual reality goggles when he starts trying to escape to go to Hawaii for reasons he can’t remember and turn on the heavily edited virtual photo albums and video collections and leave him to reminisce about the time he was a GREAT LEADER and a PRIME MINISTER and Everybody Loved Scotty.
Kaye, Carol subscribed to the Greens newsletter some time ago. It disappoints her (and I) to see so much Labor-bashing in the newsletters these days.
What will it take for Labor and the Greens to sit together and make peace? For the sake of the country, they need to do it soon.
Jack Cade,
It’s not just Labor who fail to tap rural concerns over things like the betrayal of farming interests to mining conglomorates.
The Greens are similarly clueless as to how to convert rural conservatives concerns over conservation issues into voting change.
In NSW the most effective greens operator in rural constituencies used to be J Buckingham.
He was a solid onground presence beyond the divide, highlighting issues like flammable rivers and biblical fishkills, educating and networking.
However, once the NSW greens got smug enough to factionalise, he got Trotskied by the urban revoltionaries.
A claim of sexual misconduct already deemed immeritorious by both law and private investigation was mudslung by another green under the privelige of parliament, and the subsequent controversy saw Buckingham expelled by faction vote.
Naturally Green vote in the gassed-out farmlands has since dwindled, especially since the ChristDems and ShootFishers have, through the reek of cordite and brimstone, scented a shift in winds and started swelling their vote by shifting into more precautionary stance on CSG policy.
So in NSW, rural people worried about explosive tapwater are shunning green or red solutions and seeking salvation through guns’n’god.
I’m more of an ‘after it’s savoured and swallowed, fine wine turns into bladdered piss’ kinf of guy myself.
If The Greens and the ALP form a COALITION, that would be a GOOD thing! The WORST, most corrupt and nefarious COALITION this country has EVER seen is the joining together of the smug, smirking, totally corrupt, undemocratic and stratospherically arrogant Liberal Party with the notorious, womanising Barnyard Joyce and the reckless climate-change-denying intellectual midgets in the National Party!
Does the presumptuous, head-in-the-sand bone idle Sloth MorriSCAMMER REALLY believe that most intelligent Australians mind one iota if we are represented by a Coalition political party that includes The Greens, an environmentally-responsible political party that really cares about our environment and are ready to fight the toxic coal-loving, gas-fracking-supporters in the LNP to protect and safeguard our environment for future generations? REALLY? WOW! Once again, the useless, failed marketeer, Scott Morrison, has misread and misjudged ordinary Australians because the LNP are now so out-of-touch with ordinary working- and middle-class Australians they believe that the ONLY things Australians care about relate to the LNP’s own warped and skewed set of priorities which are grounded in money, money, money, relentless greed (at the expense of EVERYTHING else), a staggering sense of entitlement and all of it wrapped up in a nauseating level of bible-thumping hypocrisy!
MT,
Yup, pragmatically united ‘conservative’ coalition (LP, NP, LNP, CLP etc) beats ideologically divided’ progressive’ egos (ALP vs GRN).
Conglomerate of minority beats scattering of majority, concentration of force prevails over diffusion of resource, first with most gets to boast and all that other SunTzu derived manure.
Solutions?
Constructive rational dialogue where mutualised values and interests are prioritised over individual grievance and desires would be a start.
Not polluting that critically necessary discussion with the kind of puerile patois that permeates our parliament would also help.
Whilst the government member for Dawson appears on a deplatformed extremist hatespeech show and encourage potentially violent demonstration against our national embassies without earning any rebuke from our happy-clapping PM or his perpetually-pickled deputy, a droning barfly heckles bandit-boobby-toxic-loonies.
The Libs and Nats loathe each other but combine to thwart the Labs. I don’t see why the Labs and Greens can’t combine to thwart the LNP. In fact, an LGP may be Australia’s only hope.
The nats are important in the number of seats to coalesce. The loonies have one seat arguably gifted by a gutless wimp’s internal polling, in 2010.
They have white anted for the 11 years since and the bandit will do so till labor accepts that 1 extremist is in control.
Just because it is inevitable, Kate and Kaye doesn’t make right to hide the means from view.
Max the libs cannot rule without the nats because of 7SEATS why do you think bandit is prepared to sabotage Labor? For fun or to win enough seats off labor to be the equivalent of the nats?
The end point is RIGHT but the method is wrong.
ps
Why don’t the labor sit with the loonies? A goose sit with a canary?
Wam,
I confess to being perversely curious as to how you reckon a ‘gutless wiimp’s’ polling in 2010 directly caused A Brandt (aka da bandit) to win/earn an over 70% 2pp majority and just under 50% primary in the 2019 federal election.
Ockham’s razor would suggest that he might actually seem to have some representative popularity within the electorate of Melbourne.
As I posted on another article, single party majority governments are very rare.
In the last election, the four parties that make up the Coalition got 41.44% of the first preference vote. Labor plus the Greens got 43.74% of the FPV.
A Labor Green coalition would better represent the majority of Australians’ wishes.
I hope when we shortly become a republic that we design it well so we get proportional representation and not a winner takes all executive.
Kaye,
Do you mean that when we become a republic, we will have a new constitution?
Yup. Whole new refit. We can design it however we please.
EDIT: Apparently that may not be the case. https://theconversation.com/nine-things-you-should-know-about-a-potential-australian-republic-89759
It seems I have been labouring under an illusion that we could actually do better. It seems we just swap the Queen and Governor General for a symbolic president? Does it have to be so? Can’t we fix it? I’m so disappointed if all it is is a tweak of head of state to choose someone else to go to dinners and ribbon cuttings.
KA,
Crystal ball says that if/when we transition from constitutional monarchy (divine right of rule tempered by elected oversight (or alternative variation thereof, with roles reversed) into a republic (plurarchic representation without any heredatarilly mandated regal inputs) some constitutional amendments will/would be required.
I would welcome such amendments.
Thanks, Kaye.
It would be v. good if we could have access to what the declaration of a republic would actually mean to the constitution. And would there be any re-appraisal of gerrymandering?
And about gerrymandering, is there any way that electoral boundaries can be challenged under the present conditions?
There’s been so much for the likes of me to try to get their heads around on AIMN today, and I haven’t had the time/energy to absorb and think things through properly. So I’m not even sure if I’m making these next remarks on the most appropriate comment stream.
Anyhow, here goes:
We do need to elect a Labor government. At this stage if we allow ourselves to get caught up in what a Labor-Greens thing might mean, we’re thinking like losers.
We do need to elect a Labor government. It won’t be perfect, but it doesn’t have to be. The alternative is unthinkable.
We do need to elect a Labor government at this time in history. We can’t afford another mistake. It’s not just about us. The planet is in dire straits. I do realise that Labor’s climate platform is not about zero emissions by tomorrow morning. But that’s infinitely better than a zero emissions ‘plan’ that might come into play after the planet has passed the point of no return.
And about Independents,
As Michael and Kaye have pointed out, it would not be helpful to apply a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to the issue of Independents. Do we really want to get rid of Haines in Michael’s seat, or Steggall in Warringah? Then what would happen?
About the Greens,
I have a lot of sympathy, but the track record worries me, especially with respect to what the Greens did to the Gillard government. I know that most of those individuals are not with us anymore, but I’m also aware that ‘power corrupts’.
Kate
The Electoral Commissioner invites interested people or organisations to submit suggestions about the redistribution. Then after they publish the proposed changes, objections can be lodged.
https://www.aec.gov.au/electorates/Redistributions/steps.htm
Yes we need a Labor government but I think a minority government could work well. They would need to pick up net 8 seats for a majority….tough ask. The independents are targeting seats Labor would never win whereas the Greens are in competition for the same vote. It’s not always pretty.
Our own Constitution, if my memory from uni is right, was based the constitutions of Canada and South Africa as well as a bit of the garble in the US Declaration of Independence.
Ours needs a complete overhaul.
Thanks, Kaye and Michael.
Contrary to the many opposing comments above, In Northern Tablelands (NSW) and New England we have in the past elected both Labor and Independent candidates who have dragged the electorate screaming in protest into first the 20th century, then into the 21st century.
The key to breaking the COALition hold on NSW & feral misgovernment lies in breaking the Nazional$ Party in 4/8 electorates west of the Great Dividing Range. Presently four electorates are held by SFF and Independent MPs who are perceived as doing a good job holding the corrupt NSW COALition to account for MDB water abuses among other likely corrupt practices.
In Sydney electorates new LABOR leader Chris Minns is exposing and publicising the too many deficiencies of the Dead Parrot Liarbral misgovernment in a manner reminiscent of Bob Carr. Naturally the MSM (mediocre stench minions) are ignoring his comments about public transport literally falling apart.
Interestingly, the NSW Council elections in Armidale have shown that the Nazional$ lack any appeal for voters, with fresh blood seemingly set to fill about six (6) positions plus four (4) re-elected Councillors less one rusted on Nazional$ stalwart.
Or is it that all the Nazional$ supporters have passed on to the Great Sky Paddock? Or again, is it that towns people are sick & tired of having inadequate public services and decrepit public infrastructure and realise that a change of political management is the only way that things will be improved?
Seems town folk understand that doing a dirty water deal with a multinational horticultural corporation to supply Armidale drinking water in Malpas Dam at about a 60% discount to the increased 2022 water rates, does jog their hip pockets, even after the worst drought in living memory when the dealing was done.
@Kaye Lee: A sensible LABOR + Greens coalition is unlikely because the greens see their role as replacing LABOR NOT removing the Liarbral Nazional$ COALition.
NEC, your last sentence… I believe Richard Di Natalie said much the same thing.
In my opinion Di Natalie did more to drive a wedge between Labor and the Greens than anybody else.
NEC,
Another barrier to a ‘sensible coalition’ government between Labor, the Greens and whatever reasonable indis get elected is the ALP hubristically naysayiing any such prospect.
Saying ‘we won’t negotiate a minority coalition’ means that, should the ALP find that it is pragmatic/necessary to do so in order to form government (not an altogether unlikely scenario) then they will have been elected to office upon a blatantly broken promise.
Corvus, hope my rambling is not offensive. I have had 20 years(92-2012) hands on electioneering, scrutineering and advertising and another extra 8 years with local government associations where my darling is the first life member.
During those years I have met with the greens candidates and the green leader. He came to my house and, being a loonie, I had prepared a paper with details of my experience to help him plan an election strategy. He sat down and said “I am informing you we are targeting’ my darling. I said thanks, listened to his fantasising and gave him a drink of water but no info. Neither he nor the other candidates bore any resemblance to the people of tassie greens or understood the traditional green principles. They were merely seeking election and lost. They eventually succeeded by usurping the labor candidate. He was a worthy man and more of a green than any in the party. But died in office and the replacement was a modern green whom relied on my darling’s largesse and freely given help. I consider you a very intelligent and conservation minded person. I assume you are a dedicated loonie for that reason and the loonies principles were praiseworthy. My family were loonies because we are dedicated to preserving the Australian flora, fauna and wilderness. We are fervent in our attempts to bring climate deniers on board with the disaster of the greenhouse effect. I believe in honesty and the aim of bandt is applicable to the practical side of politics where the end product justifies the means. I consider many people who tick the green box have not considered the means. The 3 retired leaders, arguably could be described as onset senile, outofdepth naive and shallow, malleable- dibanludsimkims but honest. The 4th is a wanderer and not honest to any principles other than the advancement of his party by any means. No loonie I have spoken to is aware of the difference between this lawyer and the three who disappeared but dreams of the values of the past.. But to your question: I have studied elections closely since the bodgie stabbed hayden. 2010 was a great year with the demise of the lemon and the horror of no greenhouse action. Tanner was another man whiteanting gillard. He was aware that he could not afford any more labor votes leaking to the loonies because if bandit could get in front of the libs then their preferences would give the seat to the bandit. My guess is 2010 internal polling showed he could lose so he quit and made sure he blamed gillard. His replacement, Cath, got 10000 less than 2007tanner and the bandit thrashed the libs whose preference defeated labor. This is a legitimate tactic in politics but I am honest enough to be saddened by 9 more seats as being a target. But I am old and can afford to be honest to myself and I will continue to believe Adam bandit is no green until someone can convince me otherwise.
ps
So anyone here have family that shared my thoughts and is her hubbie still wary?
Perhaps it is a man thing????
Wam,
If you hope not to offend whilst rambling then don’t deliberately repeat-post offensive crap.
No offense, but I am not particularly interested in a dementedly bigoted old fart ranting about dedicated environmentalists being loonies.
Corvus out.
Josephus, interesting this ‘But the Greens have policies, and they do not accept donations from businesses, other than from Dick Smith in the past…’
A British Oz immigrant friend ran for the Greens at state elections maybe decade ago, this one had the young family, Subaru and talked the talk but in fact very little about the environment, except an obsession in linking immigration and population growth aka ZPG SPA line, included spouting the ‘great replacement’ and pining for the past white Australia policy (some Brits are alarmed arriving in Oz if following the Kylie, Neighbours, Warnie culture).
When it was pointed out to him the roots of this particular movement had more to do with eugenics than environment, their response was, ‘I don’t like brown people’ and claimed ‘something big’ was going to happen (assumed he thought some Muslim outrage, slightly prescient, but other way round i.e. Christchurch).
Example of arrogance joined at the hip with ignorance to sympathise with alt right tropes; though he is Protestant, his own wife and daughter are Jewish…. clearly preselected on ‘presentation’ but not substance.
Moral of the story, we need more diversity in politics that reflects Australian society (even the UK Tories manage it) vs. top down media influence, less ambition and narcissism; versus shrinking pool of Anglo Irish types that parties defer to as thought whiteness defines Australia…… old habits die hard.
Andrew,
I have already heard from you ad nauseum about how you reckon any concern over the exponential growth in homo sapien population and the concurrently observable effect on the biospheric environment is just racist eugenics masquerading as environmentalism .
You reckon because I decry the observable effect of population stacking upon the natural world I’m either a racist or a stooge for racists
I reckon you’re an environmental ignoramus hooked upon the deluded promise of perpetual growth within a finite resource base.
Meanwhile, people who are firmly committed to both racist division and environmentally destructive population growth (hordes of economic migrants = good, trickle of humanitarian migrants = bad) continue to firmly hold the helm.
well said corvus out but andrew is in and the loonies are still toxic to the vast majority of australians. Making labor and the greens scummo’s best slogan.
You have one seat courtesy of the melb latte set and liberals preferences. If and when the bandits succeeds in squeezing 6 more labor seats you will have a bargaining chip.
Until then the bandit is willing to plague labor with a whinge here and a dissent there and a van north and a climate west with a koala and an indue card, for as many losing elections as it takes.
Looks like, despite my best intentions, I am once again wasting time and effort expressing elevated irritation at the juvenile goads of a senile anti-greenie (boobie loonie, boobbie loonie) and the loopy accusations of a conspiracy kook (POPULATION CONCERN IS RACIST EUGENICS!).
Since both are pemanent stains on this site, I’ll do myself a favour and take another extended absence.
Hope your sciatic op goes OK, MT.
@ corvusboreus, my sentiments exactly.
The Coalition using scare tactics. How unoriginal. Anyway, Vote Labor get Green? Because Labor can’t govern without them. Not so much if the recent Qld and WA state elections are any indication. On the other hand, and this is fact not boogey man bs, Vote Coalition and you get Joyce, Dutton, Taylor, Canavan and so on. FFS.
A point in reference., In Germany, they have agreed on a coalition government including the greens and free capitalist party. The greens leader is also the foreign minister. If that is not progressive, what is. Granted its a necessity but at least they are adventurous enough to give it a try. Angela Merkels conservatives are not going to be ruling for some time..
Labor and the greens can, and should learn to compromise if they really want to build a better, fairer, environmentally sustainable society that works for everyone, not just the rich and socially connected carpetbaggers.
As for Bandt and his spoiler tactics, exposure to public opinion is one way to neutralize his corrosive efforts. Do the greens only perceive themselves as a party of protest or do they aim for a constructive role in government. Its up to them to decide. coruvus…… I am of the view that endless growth in a limited resources planet, is going to destroy us all. This mad rush to grow is putting all our existences in peril or at the very least, a much diminished standard of living. We could all end up living in multi story towers like in Hong Kong and Singapore.