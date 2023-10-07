Untold Stories – Australians’ shocking confessions on The Voice

SNAP-POLL Media Release

“Making the Invisible, Visible”

Explosive Independent Community Poll Uncovers the WHY Behind Australians’ Referendum Votes. SNAP-POLL Sheds light on Unfiltered Sentiments for Historic Referendum.

Melbourne, 6 October 2023 – SNAP-POLL had a conversation with over 1000+ Australians, commenced on Friday 22 Sept.

Mark Stewart (son of 1960 Fitzroy VFL champion Charlie Stewart) of Wemba Wemba and Yorta Yorta people:

“SNAP-POLL has uncovered the raw opinions of Australian’s on this very important referendum for my people. These results show some informed and some misguided points. I urge every Australian to please take the time to educate themselves on what The Voice to Parliament really is and what it’s striving for, before you make your decision on October 14, 2023.”

SNAP-SHOT

Here’s what Australians told us:

Females:

35% say ‘First Nation Peoples should have a say in their future’

32.9% say ‘The Voice creates division’

29.8% are Labor voters

20% are Liberal Voters

Males:

41.4% say ‘The Voice creates division’

21.7% say ‘First Nation Peoples should have a say in their future’

26.8% are Liberal voters

19.5% Labor voters

SNAP-POLL asked, “What would you like to say about the conversation we are having?” – here’s a snippet of what they had to say:

“It’s rubbish I am an Indigenous man who has been thru the cultural lores of my people and I believe that the government is tricking my people and the rest of Australia by getting them to vote yes and they will just become like any other Australians who don’t qualify for preferential treatment and will become worse off and financially ruined even further.”

* * * * *

“I am saddened by the division, this could have been a great moment to come together.”

* * * * *

“It’s a giant waste of tax money that could be spent on fixing the real issues effecting Indigenous in remote communities. The voice will only divide the nation forever. It’s a racist proposal that I will hold against Labor for as long as I live.”

* * * * *

“I think this has been blown out of perspective and there is nothing wrong with a broader perspective or point of views prior to making a decision.”

* * * * *

“It is more important for First Nations’ People – they have been here for 60000 years and non-Indigenous people only 235 years – we couldn’t recognise them in our Constitution in 1901 because we were a full-on racist country then. Since 1788, we have displaced them from their lands, stolen their children in an effort to wipe out the Aboriginal people and murdered over 100,000 (using fellow Native Police). Most nations in the world have been mature enough to have treaties with their first nations’ peoples but Australians – nah (and it looks like “No” will be the majority) – we are too immature and unfortunately too large a percentage is still very racist. Of course, the No campaign leaders are opposing purely on politics not on the reasons they have conned the Australian public with. Dutton and the Murdochs are shitty because Labor is in power all over Australia (except Tassie) and they want a victory, so they were always going to oppose the referendum just for a political victory. They couldn’t give a toss about the wishes of the Aboriginal people. I will be very ashamed of being an Australian if the “No” vote is successful.”

* * * * *

“I’m devastated people are advocating for no. I’m upset by the conversation, and I fully believe people who vote no ARE racist. There’s no good reason to vote no. I’m embarrassed to think the vote won’t result in much needed change.”

* * * * *

“I don’t like it, waste of taxpayers’ money. Even the Aboriginals do not want it. Stop living in the past. We have said sorry a billion times. Let it lie, let the country heal and stop making the divide any bigger than it is now.”

* * * * *

“The conversation is totally uninformative and biased towards the YES vote due to Government backing. The truth has not emerged, and is unlikely to do so, due to the restriction on information release by the Federal Labor Government. We are being asked to choose a door without any idea of what lies behind them. The hate and enmity that is inherent within this amendment makes me scared of what may happen if it is passed.”

* * * * *

“Whilst I agree that Indigenous Australians should have an input, having it through the constitution is not the way to do it. There is also not enough information about how the Voice will operate. I will not sign a blank cheque, nor would I blindly say yes to something that we don’t know anything about.”

* * * * *

“We don’t need a voice to achieve constitutional recognition. It’s a trojan horse and divisive.”

* * * * *

“It is dividing Australia, families and friends. It is causing racial bias and fear at a time when we should reconcile and not be scared of having a very small population group get special voices and possibly special treatment over all other Australians. If an Aboriginal born in 2000 should be part of a group with a special voice to parliament, why shouldn’t English migrant children also born in Australia in 2000 have a special English migrant voice, and Italians, and Croations, and Vietnamese, and Afghanis, and Chinese. Why dont we have a special voice for everyone whose culture suffered hardship. In fact, here is an idea WHY DONT WE JUST OFFER EQUAL TREATMENT TO EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF WHO THEY ARE AND WHERE THEY COME FROM. No “Special” voice for anyone, but yes to a “Special Voice to EVERY SINGLE AUSTRALIAN CITIZEN.”

* * * * *

“I cannot understand the No campaigners. We like to think we are a civilised country, we are not if we do not honour our Indigenous people, the oldest civilisation in the world.”

* * * * *

“if you don’t know, vote no” is the worst possible piece of advice – how about “if you don’t know, find out”? There is so much information out there. People who want to vote no should check out who else votes no: Pauline Hanson and Neo-Nazis, not to mention Peter Dutton. If nothing else, that’s a compelling argument to vote YES!”

* * * * *

“Unhappy about the current one-sided conversation mainstream media is shoving down the ‘sheeples’ throats, a balanced conversation needs to be had however people need to go looking for the reasons against the Voice to Parliament to make an informed choice and it’s hidden away because mainstream media is only presenting the ‘Yes’ agenda as the way forward. There are too many unknowns as to how the Voice to Parliament will function and the government is saying ‘just vote Yes and we will take care of the rest’ – exactly why my vote will be a No because even if it is ultimately good for the country, I don’t trust any government to ‘work it out’ for me?”

* * * * *

“Any conversation is better than none.”

* * * * *

“Typically, a few get to make choices for a majority. First Nations people in outback regions seem to be very unaware of what is happening with this referendum, so until every Australian has been given the correct information, I will vote no. I was brought up to respect all people regardless of race colour or religion. I cannot be held responsible for the past actions of my ancestors, I do feel disgusted for what was done, however, the exact same actions are taking place all over the world even today. When will the human race learn.”

* * * * *

“I think it’s really sad that people are going to vote no. I worry about how we will feel as a people after the vote. I don’t understand why there isnt more advertising to promote the yes vote.”

