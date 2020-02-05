Uluru closes gate forever

Is the Office Registrar of Indigenous Corporations (ORIC) closing our Anangu services and organisations on Anangu country as of next week?

The Minister for Indigenous Australians has not agreed to his end of the agreement with Anangu Mayatja members since August 2019 in a meeting to discuss all of our agreements, including the ongoing effects of the NT Intervention injunction with Uluru – Kata Tjuta National Park and covering all Anangu Country within the Western Desert Block.

Anangu Mayatja would like to discuss immediately with relevant Federal Ministers and Federal Senators, and Tourism Australia independently without the constant persuasion of Land Councils, Service and Organisations who pretend to act on our Anangu behalf.

The Member for Lingiari, Senator for the Northern Territory, Minister for South Australia, NT Chief Minister and the Minister for Environment have not agreed also to meet with Anangu Mayatja.

The regular routine of “preferred sources” of incorrect Anangu people that are consulted and largely are under duress to agree to anything … Is this not elder abuse? Abuse of Anangu people that have English as a third or sometimes fifth language …

The Land Councils Traditional Owner management system is at their discretion to the shock of Anangu Mayatja who now understand that severe rules and legislation has been broken.

Anangu Mayatja from all over the Western Desert Block are now waiting for a response.

Tjimpuna Ruby

Anangu Mayatja

