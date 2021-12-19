‘Twas The Night Before ScosMas

Let me be clear that when it comes to religion, I have to say I’ve always thought of religion as a dialogue between man and god… Or Man And God, if the lack of capital letters offends you… Or Woman and Goddess… Or Stan Grunt and Stan Grant…

Look, whatever…

I’m not the religious expert… although I suspect that anybody who claims to be a religious expert and asks you to send $100 in unmarked bills is probably even less of a religious expert than I am…

There was this moment where I sort of thought that being clever and explaining things to people might lead to a better world for everyone, but then I realised that no teacher ever made much of a difference with their classes unless they added a large dose of charisma. (Look it up, it’s true, people. Do your own research and…oh look, nobody who got a vaccine in the time of the Black Plague is still alive, interesting!!)

Anyway, what I’m trying to say is that it’s been pretty fucking hard for a lot of you… and it’s been impossibly hard for others… And some of you are probably dealing with something else this week, long after you thought that there’d be an “At last, I get a bit of break!”

And, personally, I wonder why so many people respond to things that Peter Van Ordinary are saying when they could be responding to all the stars on independent media sites… (Ok, me, but there are even better writers with more intelligent things to say…)

However, notwithstanding all that, and, ignoring the fact that this may seem sacrilege to some, I’d like to say, things will get better for most of you. Ok, not all. But most of you.

And Scott will never win the Oscar that he so desperately wants… Unless we give it to him. I mean, just look at him, people. He does his performance then smirks as though he’s expecting to be awarded something in the next few minutes for his acting ability.

Anyway, whatever your feelings about Christmas, God, Stan Grant and the state of the world, take a deep breath and believe in a better future.

Planting trees and roses and anything else that lasts is both an act of defiance and a spiritual act of belief. Hopefully there will be wise men at some future date who admire your optimism.

Even if they don’t know you were the one who did it.

Namaste. (I bow to the divine in you!)

