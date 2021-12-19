‘Twas The Night Before ScosMas
Let me be clear that when it comes to religion, I have to say I’ve always thought of religion as a dialogue between man and god… Or Man And God, if the lack of capital letters offends you… Or Woman and Goddess… Or Stan Grunt and Stan Grant…
Look, whatever…
I’m not the religious expert… although I suspect that anybody who claims to be a religious expert and asks you to send $100 in unmarked bills is probably even less of a religious expert than I am…
There was this moment where I sort of thought that being clever and explaining things to people might lead to a better world for everyone, but then I realised that no teacher ever made much of a difference with their classes unless they added a large dose of charisma. (Look it up, it’s true, people. Do your own research and…oh look, nobody who got a vaccine in the time of the Black Plague is still alive, interesting!!)
Anyway, what I’m trying to say is that it’s been pretty fucking hard for a lot of you… and it’s been impossibly hard for others… And some of you are probably dealing with something else this week, long after you thought that there’d be an “At last, I get a bit of break!”
And, personally, I wonder why so many people respond to things that Peter Van Ordinary are saying when they could be responding to all the stars on independent media sites… (Ok, me, but there are even better writers with more intelligent things to say…)
However, notwithstanding all that, and, ignoring the fact that this may seem sacrilege to some, I’d like to say, things will get better for most of you. Ok, not all. But most of you.
And Scott will never win the Oscar that he so desperately wants… Unless we give it to him. I mean, just look at him, people. He does his performance then smirks as though he’s expecting to be awarded something in the next few minutes for his acting ability.
Anyway, whatever your feelings about Christmas, God, Stan Grant and the state of the world, take a deep breath and believe in a better future.
Planting trees and roses and anything else that lasts is both an act of defiance and a spiritual act of belief. Hopefully there will be wise men at some future date who admire your optimism.
Even if they don’t know you were the one who did it.
Namaste. (I bow to the divine in you!)
Thank you for a year of enjoyable reading and some appropriate thought provocation. May you enjoy a break from everything but the Scomonster and may your cup runneth over with cheer of a non-religious type.
I read a brilliant quote this morning, though I expect you have heard it before……
From the biblical scholar John Dominic Crossan: “My point, once again, is not that those ancient people told literal stories and we are now smart enough to take them symbolically, but that they told them symbolically and we are now dumb enough to take them literally.”
Yes, Kerri, I sometimes feel that were I to describe the world right now, it would still sound like satire…
So, symbolism from years past, what hope did we have unless we think hard and often.
I wish we could all see the divine in each other, then there might be less war, less cruelty, less domestic violence, less arrogant political posturing. More of the Peace and Goodwill to ALL in this and every season . If you can’t or won’t won’t see God in your fellow humans you will never see him/ her/ ? anywhere!
Rossleigh, thank you for a thought provoking year of excellent articles that I have enjoyed very much. Give the ”Little grey cells” a short rest over Christmas New Year because 2022 will be an election year of opportunities to expose the corruption of the Scummo COALition misgovernment, and your speciality, the comic weaknesses of the political players.
Merry Christmas & a Prosperous New Year to you & your family.
You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results. – Mahatma Gandhi
I am selfish enough to hope that this break gives Rossleigh more time to write. His uncanny talent to expose the ridiculous is an absolute tonic in a sea of merde.
Thank you, all AIMN contributors, you manage to help me retain my sanity in all the madness. If you and each and every onenof your readers can persuade one other voter to put Labor first we may have a Happy New Year watching Scummo fade into history.
Merry whatever season you’d like.
We’ve decided to call off our planned shopping trip across the border into NSW today. We’re a bit uneasy about it.
It’s quite sad that we’ve reached a stage in Australia that has friends distrusting friends and neighbours distrusting neighbours, but here we are.
Thanks so much, Rossleigh. I especially loved this bit: ‘…oh look, nobody who got a vaccine in the time of the Black Plague is still alive, interesting!!’ I seem to have heard something similar quite a few times before!
Please enjoy whatever break the slave drivers at AIMN, and your adoring public will allow you, and Happy Holidays to all, especially the hard working crew on this excellent site.
And thanks to Kerri and Kaye for those brilliant quotes!
Morrison’s god is Mammon. Nothing to to do with that Jesus character.
A great confession, rossleigh, about not knowing religion. All you have to do is take god out of your thinking – religion is by men for men – women and children are not included. You are wrong about your $100 boys. Firstly they know the cash power of in jesus’ name extremely well. Secondly your $100 is only for the extreme poorists: “On his feed, Kirby has showcased Seattle pastor Judah Smith’s $3,600 Gucci jacket, Dallas pastor T.D. Jakes’s $1,250 Louboutin fanny pack and Miami pastor Guillermo Maldonado’s $2,541 Ricci crocodile belt. And he considers Paula White, President Donald Trump’s most trusted pastoral adviser who is often photographed in designer items, a PreachersNSneakers “content goldmine,” posting a photo of her wearing $785 Stella McCartney sneakers.”
ps for us grey matter is GRAY matters?
Have a good break and keep strong. Scummo wont get a miracle this time despite the 9 bandits.