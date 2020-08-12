Trust Linda Reynolds? Sure can’t

Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds was one of the first to speak up about the bullying that occurred during Scott Morrison’s rise to the top job.

“I just hope … whatever happens tomorrow that the behaviours that we have seen and the bullying and intimidation that I do not recognise as Liberal in any shape, way or form be brought to account.”

However, she quickly changed her tune when offered a minister’s role. Despite it being her who raised it in the Senate, she then said it was not the appropriate forum to air the issue and accused Labor of making “cheap political capital” out of an important issue which she had subsequently decided should be addressed behind closed doors….or not at all. No-one was “brought to account” but hey, Linda got a promotion so all’s well.

We then had the humiliating debacle – well for anyone with a conscience – of Linda’s 16 second complete backflip on wage restraint.

“Do you agree with the sentiment that flexibility in wages, and keeping wages at a relatively modest level, is a deliberate feature of our economic architecture to actually drive jobs growth?” David Speers asked on Sky News.

“No I don’t. No, absolutely not. And for Bill Shorten to even suggest that, I think, shows a fundamental lack of understanding about economics,” she said.

“Well I’m actually quoting Mathias Cormann, the finance minister, here. Your colleague. He says that wage flexibility is ‘a deliberate feature of our economic architecture’,” Speers said.

“He’s absolutely right,” Ms Reynolds replied.

Moving on to her brand spanking new portfolio of defence, three months ago, Reynolds said that, despite the Defence Honours and Awards Tribunal recommending that World War II hero Teddy Sheean be awarded a Victoria Cross, she did not feel it was appropriate.

“The 2019 review by the tribunal did not present any new evidence that might support reconsideration of the valour inquiries recommendation,” she said. “That is also my view and the view of defence. It is a very difficult decision, but I believe in the circumstance, the right decision.”

Then two days ago, Reynolds posted this on her facebook page:

“The announcement by the Prime Minister that Teddy Sheean has been recommended for a Victoria Cross for Australia is recognition of extraordinary and selfless acts of valour by a young Australian in defence of his country and his mates. Lest we forget.”

Oh Linda, we don’t forget.

So when Ms Reynolds takes time out from her sucking up to Donald Trump to issue a media release about Dan Andrews rejecting ADF help in Victoria’s fight against COVID 19, which was quickly refuted with facts from the actual person involved in Victoria’s emergency response, it is blindingly obvious that this woman is solely focused on petty party politics and will say whatever she thinks her bosses want to hear. She has a laser-like focus on where her bread is buttered.

Heaven help us if she is the best person we can find for the job of co-ordinating the defence of this country.

Linda Reynolds, you are the epitome of a political hack.

