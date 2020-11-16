Trumpism
By Ad astra
First, let’s examine the meaning of the suffix: ‘ism’. Wikipedia says it means “taking side with” or “imitation of”, and is often used in association with philosophies, theories, religions, social and artistic movements, and behaviours.
So let’s use that suffix with Trump: Trumpism, although he hardly deserves the use of a suffix so commonly attached to movements of significance.
We have often asserted that Donald Trump is mad. We still do, even more emphatically since the US elections. Those of you who are Trump fans who feel that this is impertinent, will not be pleased with what follows. You may wish to stop reading now. Alternatively, you may care to review your attitude after re-examining his behaviour during and following the recent US Election.
His continuing insistence that he won the election despite the incontrovertible evidence that he lost it, evidence accepted by observers around the world, should cause you to revise your opinion. His refusal to concede is based on fantasy, not facts. The only facts he accepts are his own, those he creates to suit his purpose… Nothing will change that because he suffers from advanced narcissistic personality disorder.
Eventually he will be removed from the White House. At the time of writing, Trump is still holed up there, still claiming he won, and refusing to hand on important documents of state to his successor.
Some believe he will be removed with great difficulty and that he will attempt, figuratively, to wreck the place on the way out.
I WON THE ELECTION!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
It is expected that his behaviour will continue, without power, so we may now be subject to what has attracted the label: ‘Trumpism’. So what is it? What do you think of this?
First, take a look at this extract from The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5, 2013) which indicates that a person with narcissistic personality disorder possesses at least five of the following nine criteria, typically without possessing the commensurate personal qualities or accomplishments for which they demand respect and status:
- Has a grandiose sense of self-importance (e.g. exaggerates achievements and talents, expects to be recognised as superior without commensurate achievements)
- Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love
- Believes that they are “special” and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people (or institutions)
- Requires excessive admiration
- Has a sense of entitlement (i.e., unreasonable expectations of especially favourable treatment or automatic compliance with their expectations)
- Is interpersonally exploitative (i.e., takes advantage of others to achieve their own ends)
- Lacks empathy: is unwilling to recognise or identify with the feelings and needs of others
- Is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of them
- Shows arrogant, haughty behaviours or attitudes.
So in brief, Trumpism could be described as including the following:
- A grandiose sense of self-importance
- A belief of being special, unique, brilliant and successful
- A profound sense of rightness
- A fantasy that preferred ‘facts’ are true
- A need for excessive admiration
- A sense of entitlement
- Exploitative behaviour
- Lack of empathy
- Envy of others
- Arrogant, haughty behaviours and attitudes.
What do you think?
What do I think?
Donald Trump has been assessed by a psychologist who probably knows him better than most – his own niece!
And I concur, based on his actions and public rantings.
He is a very fragile narcissistic, paranoid, sociopathic psychopath.
A very dangerous combination.
DrakeN, in my stepdaughter’s final year of medicine Donald Trump was the case study in her psychiatric class. The lecturer, I am thinking, couldn’t have picked a better person.
Trumpery, n & a. 1. worthless finery; rubbish; nonsense. 2. a. showy but worthless; shallow. Concise Oxford Dictionary.
IMHO any one or all of the above descriptors are accurate.
I think Trump needs to be jailed.
For the safety and security of US citizens and the world in general.
Why?
Putting aside his mental disorder let’s consider the more practical problems Trump presents post eviction?
Trump is vastly in debt.
No bank in America is going to loan him money as they know they will not get it back and post COVID money lending is going to be in great demand from more reliable customers.
Trump has worked assiduously at maintaining friendships with those world leader peers who appear very wealthy and very much in control of their respective countries.
Trump now knows most of America’s deep political and security secrets.
Are you getting the picture?
Worst case scenario, and given his looseness with state secrets displayed by his meeting with Sergei Lavrov and Sergey Kislyak (Russian Foreign Minister and Russian US Ambassador) whom he met with in private without any Whitehouse staffers, he is not fully aware of the dangers of sharing confidential matters with US adversaries, and his thorough vindictiveness when he finds that he is the loser, Trump could well choose to share what he knows with friendly foreign powers, that’s friendly to him personally, for a loan to pay off his debts or enough cash to sneak away somewhere. (I wish)
The only safe place, for the entire USA and most of the western world, for Donald Trump is in jail.
Preferably in the same cell as was his mate Jeffrey Epstein.
That’s what I think. Rob him of oxygen. Make him pay for his failures. In time as he has no money.
Some believe he will be removed with great difficulty and that he will attempt, figuratively, to wreck the place on the way out.
what do I think?
you should replace figuratively with literally for starters.
He has sown discord and division throughout his tenure as POTUS – the T and the U are extraneous to his actual acronym.
He is threatening the very fabric of democracy with his continued denial of the fact that he lost.
His continued insistence that he has been defrauded of his presidency is undermining the legitimacy of the election.
He is now actively encouraging civil disobedience and fomenting riotous behaviour.
It is a sad fact that the republican party are not even attempting to bridle him, never mind condemn his behaviour.
and all of the above
pierre wilkinson
I hope you’re wrong, although nothing is beyond Donald Trump, except decent behaviour of course!