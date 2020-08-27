Trump versus Reason (or with God on his side)
My friend, Stuart Whitman wrote on Facebook that:
“Only the Republican National Convention can make the Democrats look good.
For all the Democratic convention’s superficiality and misconnection with the daily struggle of millions of Americans, they look positively competent and sane compared to the Republicans.
The Republican National Convention is a bizarre spectacle of America’s fringe right now at centre-stage with Donald Trump. They had a chance to strategically capture the working-class ground ceded by the elitist Democrats and instead decided to swing further right and indulge their outlandish conspiracy theories and talk about “cancel culture” while nearly 30 million Americans now say they can’t afford enough to feed themselves and their families.
Whoever wins this election, the average American still loses.”
You may or may not agree with Stuart’s point of view however he is correct in saying that their reluctance to target the working class is a lost opportunity.
Since the election of Tony Abbott in Australia and Donald Trump in the United States one characteristic of politics has declined to the point of obsolescence. It is “truth.”
Now you might, at this stage say “here he goes again,” John Lord talking about truth.
Essentially, you are correct and I can only hope that my repetitiveness doesn’t bore you to the point of turning off.
What I’m talking about in this instance is the political pathological liar.
Speaking of liars, check out this recent tweet from President Trump:
The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020
As a liar, Trump makes a great case study.
The American psychologist Jane Velez-Mitchell describes a liar this way.
“I’ve studied pathological liars, and anything they say, they believe, and that’s one of the reasons they’re so convincing, because they have no connection with the truth. It’s a dead issue. It’s like they’re colour-blind to the truth.
So, anything that comes out of their mouths is their reality.”
A reporter had waited five long years to ask Donald Trump one question, writes Helen Sullivan in The Guardian:
“Mr President, after three and a half years [of Trump’s presidency], do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?”
Trump responded with a question of his own. “All the what?” he said.
He looked genuinely shocked that anyone should ask such a question.
As Jane Velez-Mitchel says:
“… anything they say, they believe, and that’s one of the reasons they’re so convincing.”
Another time he asked an aid to bring some figures on COVID-19 to argue his point in an interview, and he couldn’t understand that the interviewer, Jonathan Swan (a former journalist with The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and the son of coronavirus authority and presenter of the ABC Health Report Dr Norman Swan) couldn’t grasp his truth.
Trump left himself bare-arsed when he couldn’t account for the per-capita death rate, in favour of selected statistics that he couldn’t quite explain.
The reason l keep on about it is simple. Just imagine that telling lies was an accepted part of society and no one stood firm for the truth anymore. That it just didn’t matter and everybody told lies.
Imagine the quandary our everyday lives would be in. We would spend most of our time fact checking. The New York Times can hardly keep up their fact checking of Trumps lies.
My thoughts on the subject are summed up in this short poem I wrote around 20 years ago. It is with this in mind that I observe both US party’s national conventions.
About truth
Of truth we can say, we are all in need
How we use it creates the demarcation
between good, evil; right and wrong
Truth can be fragile but at times requires forcefulness
It can be binary or different shades of hue
We can misuse it, abuse it, distort it and with it cause despair
In discussion, we can eliminate it altogether
In debate it corroborates our assertions
We can manipulate it to bring about sorrow
We can leave it open to interpretation and disguise our omissions
But we can never ignore it
It is pure only when it is exempt from desires of self-justification
Together with rationale, it is the main ingredient of explanation
In its purity, it is the basic evidence of fact
When used to clarify decisions, it is the ultimate influence
Truth is not dependant on age or experience
Truth does not compromise or need illusion,
Truth never needs to justify itself. it is what it is
It can only be wise when used wisely
Is there a truth absolute? Yes
It’s called observable reason
You see, without truth, we cannot hope to understand what we scrutinize
Without literal truth
We cannot comprehend reason.
Trump speaks to God
Yes, he really did say that he speaks to God:
“During a small rally in Minnesota this week, Donald Trump claimed that God spoke to him about the state of our economy and how everything is going to be just fine. Strangely enough, the way God speaks sounds very similar to Trump. I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.”
“He then revealed the conversation he had with God about the economic crisis.”
“You know what that is? That’s right. That’s God testing me,” Trump explained. “He said, you know, you did it once. And I said, ‘Did I do a great job, God? I’m the only one who could do it.’ He said, ‘That you shouldn’t say. Now we’re going to have you do it again.’ I said, ‘OK. I agree. You got me.’ But I did it once. And now I’m doing it again. And you see the kind of numbers that we’re putting up. They’re unbelievable. Best job numbers ever. Three months, more jobs in the last three months than ever before.”
As usual he had his facts wrong but he believed everything he said to be true. In my previous piece I wrote about the Christian who never goes to church. If he believes that God spoke to him then besides being pathological, he may also be delusional but many Evangelical Christians will believe him.
By saying that he spoke to God, Trump is not only falsifying evidence, in so much as ‘god is love’ you would think that his/her main thoughts would be with the 180,000 US citizens who have died from COVID-19, as well as those who are still suffering. After all, he/she is a benevolent all-loving entity. Only in America would one claim God for such purposes. It is only there that they would believe him.
My thought for the day
When you tell a lie, you deny the other person’s right to the truth.
New England Cocky
Vikingduk
Roswell
Phil Pryor
Yawn ………. Trumpery continues to make a mockery of the principles of democracy that all people with common sense believe mark a civilised society.
So, why do I recognise the self-aggrandisement in Trumpery that was scorned by Americans when Castro would address the Cuban people for hours on end after the liberation from the corrupt Battista regime supported by the government of the USA (United States of Apartheid)?
The Trumpery Family of Convention Performers was previously seen in Germany between 1923 and 1945 ….. and we know how that went. How long before the multinational jailing corporations make similar proposals for the American people?
And our very own liar from the shire going for gold in this age of delusional, lying sycophants. This time of truth told by pathological liars ably supported by a corrupt mainstream media. The truth, whatever that may be, is done like a dogs dinner as is any pretence of democracy, as is responsibility, morals, compassion. All lies, says bolsanaro, as the amazon burns, as Brazilians, like the residents of usa, drop like flies. All Andrews fault, says the smirking jerk, we’re all in this together, but only if you are lnp.
Did trump jnr really do that many lines of coke before his speech? Did his girlfriend, channeling her inner demented raccoon, really get into donny dumpster’s stash of adderal before her screaming onslaught? Does the bunker bitch wear a condom for those late night trysts with his daughter? Do the republicans or any of the other enablers have a conscience, or, for that matter any morals whatsoever?
Truth, so last century.
Trump is lying.
I called God this morning to verify if this is true. She said she never answers Trump’s calls. Wouldn’t give him the time of day.
So there you have it.
Unctuous untruthfulness, lying lubricity, filthy fantasising, preposterous propaganidising, extreme excrementivorousness, total tottiness, political prositutional perversion, these are the characterists of the modern conservative foolish filthite politician, the Trump, Johnson, Bolsonaro, Morrison types, a unique phylum of pharty philth, able to utilise all the money a greedy society can extrude, through cunning and greedy donors, patrons, controllers, wilful wanters and hoarders, in order to squash, subvert, ignore democratic wishes. Turds. And thanks to Merde-jock and his Der Sturmer mentality and willing ambitious staff of shitscribbling shysters, we are deluged with lies.