To Putin, Ukraine is his Taiwan
By Trisha De Borchgrave
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin’s obsession with Taiwan and Ukraine (and their egos) collectively threaten to spark a nuclear war.
China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have been relatively successful in their long-standing mission to centralise institutions, laws, and technologies in ways that maximize their political power and limit individual freedoms. But their one failure so far has been to secure the biggest object of their desire, the breakaway territories of Taiwan for Xi, and Ukraine for “P.”
In light of Russia’s recent military build-up near the Ukrainian border, one can almost imagine Xi Zooming with P a few months ago and saying, “Hey, this arms build-up around Taiwan is working for us, why not try it around Ukraine?”
Nothing unites these two autocrats more than the way their shared vision of national greatness is being undermined by the neuralgic sting of humiliation. As heads of former dominant regional powers, it is a rejection that they take personally.
Macho men never get over being jilted. Women who leave their husbands for no reason other than wanting to find their happier selves can often trigger a wave of embarrassment, hurt, and indignity in their exes. A former spouse’s newfound ability to live her own life is a constant reminder of their failure to sustain or re-create the union that was so central to their self-identity.
For Xi and P, the disintegration of their countries’ territorial integrity – the loss of Ukraine for Putin and of Taiwan for Xi – threatens to undermine their credibility.
Their "exes," therefore, must have been unfairly taken away from them; Putin even goes so far as to say that Ukraine "has no right to exist."
Russia’s investment into its build-up of forces near its border with Ukraine could reach 175,000 troops over the next few weeks, plus tanks, artillery, and equipment. For its part, China has undertaken a twenty-five-year military expansion around the Taiwan Straits, which includes precision missiles, fighter jets, a fleet of 360 warships, and nuclear submarines in the making. Each makes it clear to their opponents that, if challenged in their objective of an eventual reunion, there could be the risk of a nuke-driven world war.
As with the most painful family break-ups, this behaviour sucks all those around them into their soul-sapping and life-wasting meddling, whether it is the need to counteract Russian efforts to leverage European gas pipelines to weaken Ukraine, or America’s and Japan’s efforts to deter China’s intrusions into Taiwan’s air space. Everything becomes a zero-win struggle to try to assuage Russia’s and China’s feelings of being wronged and to deter their counterproductive plans to rewrite the past and shape the future.
This brinkmanship forces western allies into a relationship of strategic ambiguity with the “renegades,” by providing them, in an incremental game of grandmother’s footsteps, with military training, equipment, economic support, and diplomatic engagement that in 2021 approximated $450 million of American security assistance to Ukraine. Bipartisan approval in the US Congress will spend up to a yearly $2 billion on Taiwan.
In the battle to re-establish their country’s collective identity and thereby cement their name in perpetuity, Russia’s financial investment in fire and manpower on the Ukrainian border is a small price to pay if it becomes another step to its long-term goal. It has also amassed a $620 billion war chest to reinstate Putin’s spousal rights and global relevance.
Trisha de Borchgrave is a writer and artist based in London. For more see: www.trishadeborchgrave.com, and follow her on www.twitter.com/TrishdeB and on Instagram as intelligent_food
This article was originally published on The Big Smoke.
Ukraine is America’s Taiwan…
I am so over being told that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are somehow linked to what China will do with Taiwan.
It is about time the pro-Taiwan Lobby realised that the place has nothing to do with Australia, that talking up a war with China is very dangerous and stupid.
We owe Taiwan nothing, it is merely a place occupied by the defeated Chinese forces after the Civil War,
The Taiwanese locals had no say at that time.
I am so over people constantly ignoring the (USA-led) NATO provocation involved in the Ukrainian situation.
Fact or fantasy, filmy froth or forceful fabrication? Tune in next week when this lady’s rent is due…
Im no fan of either of these pair (or Biden for that matter) but Putin has continually stated that he does not want Ukraine to join NATO and then risk having NATO nuclear missiles stationed right on his door step. Putin publicly stated he just wanted an undertaking as per the multiple agreements made decades ago. NATO and the US refused to give that undertaking.
To illustrate the US hypocrisy in this, one only has to go back in history to the Cuban Missile Crisis, which was a confrontation in 1962 between the United States and the Soviet Union which escalated into an international crisis when American deployments of missiles in Italy and Turkey and aimed at Russia, were matched by Soviet deployments of similar ballistic missiles in Cuba. The US announced it would not permit offensive weapons to be delivered to Cuba and demanded that the weapons already in Cuba be dismantled and returned to the Soviet Union and enforced this with a naval blockade of Cuba.
As usual the US led propaganda machine is winning the war and stupid Australia, always brown nosing the US, is in lockstep.
Xi Jiping, Putin and Biden are as usual playing brinkmanship with all our futures in the game of world domination.
So, everyone’s an expert these days, and entitled to give their two bob’s worth on whatever the topic de jour happens to be? A British food writer cum artist’s opinion on the complexity of Russian & Chinese politics is as good as any professional Sinologist or keen long-term observers of the the far-eastern mass of the European quarter. What’s next? I can’t wait to find out.
The so-called democratisation of free speech enabled by the emergence of the internet over the last thirty/forty years (and yes, I recognise the irony of my own words, given the tenor of my response here) seems to have given every Tom, Dick & Harry free rein to spout & spruik, no matter the degree of ignorance and misunderstanding underlying the oh-so-serious pronouncements.
Brave New World, my arse. More of a devolution into a world of fools and idiots, tromping over the gardens of good sense and considered views.
Credit to her though, for her capacity to conflate the long-term strategic visions of these two political leaders with marriage breakups and feelings of jilt. Most imaginative. I expect she’s a whiz in the kitchen.
Canguro,
Food writer, travel agent or meteorologist… we are all entitled to our opinions on any matter, which is what this piece is: an opinion.
We are all entitled to them. And we know that not everyone is going to agree with us.
BTW, I love your new gravatar (which is a fact and and an opinion). We had a sheep dog on the farm on Kangaroo Island who was a mirror image. Gorgeous.