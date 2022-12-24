I don’t know how to finish the sentence.

Perhaps these will fit;

‘Tis the season to be exhausted. Yes, that might work. We’re all exhausted from the pollical road we’ve travelled over the last ten years.

‘Tis the season to be thankful. That one might work too. We’re thankful that the sufferings off people in far off lands are not at our door.

‘Tis the season to be bewildered. Yep, bewildered at the inequality the world over where, for example, the ultra wealthy spend billions to boost their egos while children die of hunger.

‘Tis the season to be un-surprised. Let’s face it, nothing surprises us anymore.

‘Tis the season to be relieved. We can all take down our paintings of talking eagles.

‘Tis the season to be woke. No explanation necessary. Woke works for us.

‘Tis the season to be gobsmacked. Let’s face it, when aren’t we gobsmacked because of conservative stupidity?

I dunno. I’m stumped. I don’t know what to use.

Oh, here’s a thought:

‘Tis the season to be jolly. Yes, let’s be jolly.

So a jolly good Christmas to our writers, admin, moderators, donators, commenters and readers.

Michael and Carol.

