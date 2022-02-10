Tim Wilson Can Go To Hell… Whoops, it didn’t pass so am I in trouble?

Politics is the art of the possible according to some…

Personally, my favourite dramatic quote was from Tom Stoppard:

“I learned three things in Zurich during the war. I wrote them down. Firstly, you’re either a revolutionary or you’re not, and if you’re not you might as well be an artist as anything else. Secondly, if you can’t be an artist, you might as well be a revolutionary … I forget the third thing.”

And I guess that’s what they all hope…

I mean the bit about forgetting the third thing.

Whatever, Scott Morrison is fatally wounded and even his mates in the media know it, therefore there’s a bit of: “Listen to us: we know his time is up and just because we told you to vote for him as recently as my time in Zurich where I learned three things, we’ve not changed so much as, well, I forget the third thing…”

The only argument in the Liberal Party is who should take over.

I mean, Petey Dutton wants it but not if he’s facing a wipeout. Same for Josh.

No, what they want is someone who’s prepared to lose but who will help save the furniture…

Ok, maybe not all the furniture but at least the prized piece that’s stood in the hallway forever and if Dutts decides to take that job at MovieWorld where he pretends to be Voldemort and gets a bonus because there’s no need for makeup, wouldn’t it be a shame if the first person to lose it was good old Josh who’s pretty ineffectual and as loveable as they come? No, I know that it’s hard to believe but many people love Josh…

The only question as far as the Scott Morrison is concerned is this:

Should you stick a fork in him and turn him over because he’s done on one side… but then why would you when the other side is burnt to a crisp?

Or should you hope that some form of sashimi would be more palpable and offer them something so uncooked that it’s raw?

Mm, maybe Bridget Archer would be their best option as leader going into the next election…

Or Trent Zimmerman.

Or Tim Wilson?

Nah, Timmy can just go to Hell, and let’s be real here: he actually voted for my right to say that, as long as I’m connected to some organisation that hates people in a systematic way.

Which, thank God, I am, now that I have my own religion where you can send me nine percent of your income on a regular basis, which is a real bargain when you consider that a tithe is ten percent. And when I say “Thank God”, I mean that in the most literal way possible just so that He or She is on my side and if I’ve implied that God might be transgender, I’d like to apologise to all the people who feel that the very existence of transgender people is an affront to their belief in a divine being whoever She may be… Or He…

Mm, maybe starting your own religion was the third thing, but I was never in Zurich so I can only repeat the quote and not pretend that I’ve lived it.

I’ve decided to be a be an artist because I’ve seen what happens to revolutionaries…

