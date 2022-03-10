Thought For The Day… Ok, Not A Headline That’ll Go Viral But Thoughts Are Good…

As someone who’s empathetic I often put myself in someone else’s shoes. I don’t walk a mile in them because of the potential for blisters, but just trying them on gives me more than enough empathy than certain people who’ve paid an empathy coach a large sum of money, just so they could learn to stick two thumbs in the air and say, “How good is Scomo… oh wait, that’s me, so I guess I should stick these thumbs toward me and say something empathetic like; aren’t you thankful that I’m in charge?”

Anyway, by a strange coincidence, that brings me to my thought for the day. Of course, if I wanted it to go viral I’d have written some clickbait like: “FRIENDLY JORDIES IN COURT” and have you start to read it only to discover it’s about some inhabitants of Newcastle in Britain going to court for being too friendly with a policeman, and I’d print an apology for misspelling “Geordie”… Have you seen the video, by the way? I’d repeat it what was alleged but it’s very defamatory and I’m surprised that a certain Defence Minister hasn’t sued, given how touchy he was when someone called him something I’m also going to not repeat because I have a limited bank balance and I need all the money I have to contribute to Peter Dutton’s GoFundME fundraiser to help people in his electorate find a way to vote for him.

Which strangely enough brings me back to my thought for the day and about putting myself in someone else’s shoes and no, it’s not going to be someone from the floods who’d have very soggy shoes, but at least they’ve been given a $1000 to pay for accommodation at the nearby Water BnB because all the Air BnBs have been washed away but that’s a state responsibility and if there’s one promise that Scott “How good am I” Morrison has kept it’s the one about keeping government out of our lives. Or was that Barnaby Joyce… They’re so hard to tell apart because they speak like I write which is all over the place but I think you surely understand that not everything can be expressed by money or words and sometimes the bureau of crassy… which we’re getting rid of, by the way, sometimes it gets in the way and demands that we go through proper channels before we release the defence force to help with anything became they can’t be mobilised at a moment’s notice, just look at how long it takes to get an actual submarine deal, let alone submarines…

Yes. I have put myself in the shoes of a Liberal who voted for Scotty “I’m ambitious for disguise” Morrison and wondered if they woke up this morning and wondered whether the whole Liberal great economic management thing wouldn’t just be a little more convincing if they’d voted for Dutton, lost the election and been able to blame Labor for Covid, our trillion dollar debt and just about anything else that’s gone wrong.

No wonder, they find it so hard to be “woke”…

