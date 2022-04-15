This will be a ‘gotcha’ campaign

Diary entry 28: Saturday, April 16 2022

1 What can one say or do when the leader of the party you support makes such a complete fool of himself so early in an election campaign. All you can do is remind those you come into contact with that, unlike his opponent, he has apologised. Then you can add this suggestion: The wrong answer to a simple question or a perverted liar. You choose.

Ask those you talk to make a choice. Put those of an opposite view on the spot with another ‘gotcha’ question.

Tuesday, April 12. The Murdoch media is captivated with headlines like this in The Australian: ‘Vague promises’: Is Albanese up to job, Libs ask? (Paywalled).

“Josh Frydenberg and Simon Birmingham have seized on Anthony Albanese’s unemployment stumble to argue that the Labor Party doesn’t understand the economy.”

Anyway, let’s not dwell on it except that it was not what one would expect for a man of Albo’s experience.

2 As reported in last Tuesday’s The Australian, last year the Coalition cut bulk billing for psychiatry consultations funded through Medicare. Labor plans to reverse the decision. And so they should. It is vital for the treatment of mental health.

3 I, like many others, have been wondering since December just how the Prime Minister managed to save 40,000 lives during the pandemic. Well, a factcheck by The Guardian puts some light on the subject.

As opposed to Albo forgetting figures, the Prime Minister readerly embellishes them with ease or in this case, he conveniently left out the 2022 figures. Oh, and he didn’t factor in how many more lives might have been saved had he placed the vaccine orders on time.

The factcheck went on to say that:

“Morrison’s figure is accurate but it obscures Australia’s more recent Covid deaths. Australia’s health outcomes during Covid were excellent, but it’s not a commonwealth government success story, it’s a federal one.”

4 On the same day as Albanese’s stumble:

“… the Prime Minister says Tudge is still a cabinet minister, despite the fact that he does not sits in cabinet, collect a ministerial wage nor exercises ministerial powers.”

Just how he arrived at this would baffle even our finest minds.

What is even more outrageous is that after having an affair with a staffer, Rachelle Miller, an investigation found Tudge “had not breached any ministerial standards.” He retains a position in the cabinet, and the lady in question walks away with a cool half-million dollars plus expenses being paid for with our taxes. But the Prime Minister says Tudge is still a cabinet minister. If Tudge had not breached any standards, why is she being paid such a considerable sum, and who authorised it. Can someone answer, please?

5 Queensland MP George Christensen, who quit the LNP earlier in the month, has now decided to join the Red Head and stand for One Nation in the Federal Election (and receive $105,000 for his efforts). He cannot win at number three on the ticket, but it would entitle him to fill his pockets.

Important to note on George Christensen, because he’s contesting IF he loses he will get a taxpayer-funded payout of six-months of salary – equivalent to $105,000 💰. If he’d just quit he wouldn’t get this… pic.twitter.com/7pXyLf2AD6 — Lanai Scarr (@lanai_scarr) April 13, 2022

Mr Christensen told 7 National News that:

“In 2022, the Liberal National Party – as an extension of the Liberal Party – seems anything but conservative and thus it is no longer my party.”

6 On Tuesday evening’s news reports, Morrison was characterised as a gloating immature man who had just had his first victory over his brother playing marbles. The worst aspects of Morrison’s personality have driven him to one catastrophe after another.

His stubbornness leads to a failure to react positively when a crisis occurs. His leadership fails, and he doubles down. This leads him to blame others for his mistakes and take no accountability.

Wanting to have everything his way leads him to politicise everything. He puts politics above people to wedge issues that shouldn’t be. He allows ministers to remain in his cabinet who he should have sacked.

His lack of empathy is well known. Therefore, his leadership is poorer, so he comes over as arrogant and ruthless. That wouldn’t matter, except it all gets in the way of good governance.

7 The Murdoch media will be going for gotchas like there’s nothing else to do:

From the Murdoch mob: ‘Anthony Albanese has left many stunned by his comments on people smugglers this morning, with his claims branded “very dangerous”.’ I read on, for a brief moment. Who claimed it? Peter Dutton.

Where? On 2GB. Please spare us. #ThisisNotJournalism — Michael Taylor 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AusIndiMedia) April 14, 2022

(The “many stunned” referred to in the article were none other than Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison. Pathetic, isn’t it?)

That’s all for now. Remember, it’s not a race.

My thought for the day The right to vote in an election is the gift that democracy gives. Therefore, it is incumbent on the voter to have a rudimentary understanding of politics and take an interest in the political landscape.

