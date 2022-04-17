This just doesn’t feel right

The way this election is currently being framed, the choice is between an autocratic bully and an unknown who is doing his best to say he is no different.

When asked about the eye-watering sums being spent on defence, Albanese said it’s what the money is spent on that is more important than the amount. Good answer, completely undermined by then adding that he would continue expenditure of over 2% of GDP.

Why commit to a totally meaningless arbitrary figure with no context?

Three years ago, both Morrison and Albanese were speaking warmly of our growing relationship with China. When Marise Payne changed all that with her ham-fisted accusations about China and the pandemic on TV one Sunday morning, things started a downhill slide. China has become increasingly hostile, Morrison increasingly belligerent, with Albanese trying to keep up.

Do they seriously think that preparing ourselves for armed conflict is the best way to handle this?

When asked about offshore processing, Albanese said there would be no need for it if boats are turned back. He could have expanded on that by offering to reinstate the humanitarian intake levels and speed up processing and relocation but he didn’t. When challenged, he immediately scrambled to say offshore processing would remain.

Why commit to continuing an inhumane extraordinarily expensive failed policy, even claiming credit for it being introduced when Albanese was Deputy PM?

Everybody in the country agrees that Jobseeker should be increased except for the two major political parties. And before you say they are the parties who have to deliver a budget, they are the same two parties who both agree the stage 3 tax cuts, which overwhelmingly favour high income individuals, should go ahead.

On climate change and the environment, there are some differences but Labor joins in the chorus that we will continue to use and export coal and gas.

Albanese said he didn’t think a price on carbon was necessary to incentivise industries to reduce emissions yet this is exactly what the Emissions Reduction Fund and carbon credit market are – policies Labor appears to be going to continue though hopefully with some improvements.

Why pretend we aren’t pricing carbon when we are and when all agree it is the most effective way to reduce emissions?

Labor’s announcements on health and aged care are aspirational, lacking detail about how staff shortages will be addressed, how private aged care facilities will pay increased staffing costs, how GP clinics will be chosen or how those that are not will be affected by subsidised competition, how to attract health workers to regional areas.

It might be ok to not have every detail worked out yet but why then assure us that they won’t need foreign workers and 50 GP clinics will be open by mid next year? How can you have decided where the GP clinics will be located when you haven’t even decided on the process. To single out one area’s need invites an avalanche of comparison which should be subject to a rigorous appraisal before any decision is announced.

Piecemeal announcements of funding for local projects are just a focus for accusations of pork-barrelling. They become white noise to most of us. Just another really annoying photo shoot.

It’s great to aim to have a federal ICAC ASAP but you cannot guarantee to have it up and running by the end of the year so why make that promise?

The Republican Movement has been sidelined for Indigenous constitutional recognition. One would have hoped that both would be considered important and achievable. Surely Australians are capable of thinking about, and voting on, two such long standing issues.

On public education…crickets.

Morrison is running a one-man campaign filled with announcements that he doesn’t care if he fulfills or not. He has put all his energy into surrounding himself with compliant and complicit allies and stacking public bodies with his hand-picked choices. His entire focus is on winning an election and retaining the power to bestow largesse on his supporters. He lies with impunity, changing his story with no compunction.

Why play his game?

This shouldn’t be a choice between Morrison and Albanese. It should be a choice between competing visions for the nation.

Morrison thinks good campaigning more important than good governance. Albanese is going to have to improve at the first if we are to have any idea if he is capable of the second because, so far, this just doesn’t feel right.

