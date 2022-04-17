This just doesn’t feel right
The way this election is currently being framed, the choice is between an autocratic bully and an unknown who is doing his best to say he is no different.
When asked about the eye-watering sums being spent on defence, Albanese said it’s what the money is spent on that is more important than the amount. Good answer, completely undermined by then adding that he would continue expenditure of over 2% of GDP.
Why commit to a totally meaningless arbitrary figure with no context?
Three years ago, both Morrison and Albanese were speaking warmly of our growing relationship with China. When Marise Payne changed all that with her ham-fisted accusations about China and the pandemic on TV one Sunday morning, things started a downhill slide. China has become increasingly hostile, Morrison increasingly belligerent, with Albanese trying to keep up.
Do they seriously think that preparing ourselves for armed conflict is the best way to handle this?
When asked about offshore processing, Albanese said there would be no need for it if boats are turned back. He could have expanded on that by offering to reinstate the humanitarian intake levels and speed up processing and relocation but he didn’t. When challenged, he immediately scrambled to say offshore processing would remain.
Why commit to continuing an inhumane extraordinarily expensive failed policy, even claiming credit for it being introduced when Albanese was Deputy PM?
Everybody in the country agrees that Jobseeker should be increased except for the two major political parties. And before you say they are the parties who have to deliver a budget, they are the same two parties who both agree the stage 3 tax cuts, which overwhelmingly favour high income individuals, should go ahead.
On climate change and the environment, there are some differences but Labor joins in the chorus that we will continue to use and export coal and gas.
Albanese said he didn’t think a price on carbon was necessary to incentivise industries to reduce emissions yet this is exactly what the Emissions Reduction Fund and carbon credit market are – policies Labor appears to be going to continue though hopefully with some improvements.
Why pretend we aren’t pricing carbon when we are and when all agree it is the most effective way to reduce emissions?
Labor’s announcements on health and aged care are aspirational, lacking detail about how staff shortages will be addressed, how private aged care facilities will pay increased staffing costs, how GP clinics will be chosen or how those that are not will be affected by subsidised competition, how to attract health workers to regional areas.
It might be ok to not have every detail worked out yet but why then assure us that they won’t need foreign workers and 50 GP clinics will be open by mid next year? How can you have decided where the GP clinics will be located when you haven’t even decided on the process. To single out one area’s need invites an avalanche of comparison which should be subject to a rigorous appraisal before any decision is announced.
Piecemeal announcements of funding for local projects are just a focus for accusations of pork-barrelling. They become white noise to most of us. Just another really annoying photo shoot.
It’s great to aim to have a federal ICAC ASAP but you cannot guarantee to have it up and running by the end of the year so why make that promise?
The Republican Movement has been sidelined for Indigenous constitutional recognition. One would have hoped that both would be considered important and achievable. Surely Australians are capable of thinking about, and voting on, two such long standing issues.
On public education…crickets.
Morrison is running a one-man campaign filled with announcements that he doesn’t care if he fulfills or not. He has put all his energy into surrounding himself with compliant and complicit allies and stacking public bodies with his hand-picked choices. His entire focus is on winning an election and retaining the power to bestow largesse on his supporters. He lies with impunity, changing his story with no compunction.
Why play his game?
This shouldn’t be a choice between Morrison and Albanese. It should be a choice between competing visions for the nation.
Morrison thinks good campaigning more important than good governance. Albanese is going to have to improve at the first if we are to have any idea if he is capable of the second because, so far, this just doesn’t feel right.
Spot on Kaye Lee, I asked my Labor Federal reps if Albanese was trying to lose the election in light of the job keeper debacle. Fancy flat out alienating a huge bloc of voters you would normally expect to support you. One of the reasons Shorten lost in 2019 was the blitzkrieg of new policies dropped in the last days, uncosted, untested and each one made for a Morrison scare campaign. It seems to me we are already seeing something similar. Jesus wept.
LNP have played the ultima LNP have played the ultimate wedge, Labor cannot be different as the media will crucify them. But hoping on winning and changing things is fraught with danger,te wedge, Labor cannot be different as the media will crucify them. But hoping on winning and changing things is fraught with danger,
Albanese lost me when he said he’d never seen any corruption in his years in Parliament. I wish he’d hand over to Jim Chalmers, then we’d stand a chance.
Labor is confused about refugee policy and about emissions policy too, caught as it is between rightwing trade unions and ‘third way’ educated rural and town people who believe in human rights, emissions control and reconciliation with the First Nations. Called lefties by some newspapers, those who repeat this unthinking Schimpfwort do not know for example that ‘greenies’ were prominent among the Nazis, that the industrialised USSR was what? Left? In that case so was Britain. Is Russia fascist now? Floating signifiers. In France a discussion is emerging on the waning usefulness of the terms left and right (born of the Revolution), instead positing a triad of new value clusters that may seem better to analyse current splits and new alliances. Annoying it is too that some cannot distinguish anarchy and anarchism.
It seems that as the coalition wastes millions of our money on pork barrelling and nonexistent shell companies, our country is soon to become the dumping ground of USA weapons, which may attract reprisals from eg China . Furthermore, while we in the West glow in the welcome given to Ukrainian refugees, the Poles are also building a new wall to keep brown and black fleeing humans at bay, while the EU as a whole funds atrociously run cruel refugee camps in Libya, and is now planning to dump many more desperate people in Rwanda, a country whose murderous overlords adopted the Third Reich practice of referring to their own purported Untermenschen as vermin or cockroaches.
Right or Left, the problem surely is also barely controlled human overpopulation, as well as the greed of better off humans retreating behind walls. Yet even the Greens cannot mention overpopulation as an issue any more than do our barely distinguishable major parties, because they too remember that this Malthusian belief was adopted and ruthlessly adopted by the Third Reich. Meanwhile we destroy our flora and fauna: bees, fish, corals, forests, our very air and water. The next Extinction wave. Morrison the caveman probably believes his manmade god will save him.
Albanese needs to stress the talent of his team and stop trying to make this about the leaders. It’s a sucker’s game that he doesn’t play well. He should make clear that he is the front man and hand over to the musicians when technical questions are asked (though one wonders if he has spent too much time working on pithy lines rather than doing his homework).
Josephus: ‘Right or Left, the problem surely is also barely controlled human overpopulation….‘ this exemplifies the problem of voters, being informed by neither media nor politicians, and being ‘astroturfed’ by ‘sciencey’ sounding agitprop that leads to e.g. the UK government’s ‘Rwandan solution’ soas not to create an environmental ‘hygiene’ issue.
The ‘population card’ is a win win for nativist libertarians as it can be played as both a post White Australia anti-immigrant dog whistle to above median age voters and/or stymie environmental regulation on behalf of fossil fuels; based upon old eugenics movement of Galton and Malthus, and liberal economics of Calvin, Smith et al..
The modern reincarnation was late ’70s ZPG Zero Population Growth supported by Rockefeller Bros. (Standard Oil then Exxon/Chevron), Ford and Carnegie Foundations, with deceased white nationalist John ‘passive eugenics’ Tanton (admirer of White Oz, visited, muse of Steve Bannon/alt right and promoter of ‘the great replacement’), and Paul ‘Population Bomb’ Ehrlich, as reported by the Washington Post.
Tanton was described by former Ragan advisor Linda Chavez as ‘the most influential unknown man in America’; SPLC has a lengthy overview of Tanton’s activities here https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/individual/john-tanton
‘*Anti-Immigration Campaign Begun (8 May 1977) The Zero Population Growth foundation is launching a nationwide campaign to generate public support for sharp cuts on both legal and illegal immigration to the United States.
In a fund-raising appeal signed by Paul R. Ehrlich, ZPG describes illegal immigration as a “human tidal wave” that is “depressing our economy and costing American taxpayers an estimated $10 billion to $13 billion a year in lost earnings and taxes, in welfare benefits and public services.*”‘
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1977/05/08/anti-immigration-campaign-begun/0f5c0e7b-5939-46a9-9914-887b830a12fa/
Sound familiar?
Insofar as the rhetoric is racist it may or may not be familiar. There is but one human race with its many variants over time. But that racists use and abuse such fears does not mean that overpopulation is not already more than the planet can stand. From memory, in the early 1930s Aldous Huxley in Brave New World Revisited warns that at 3.5 billion the planetary human population is excessive. We are over double that now. Forest and grasslands, icebergs and coasts disappear at increasing rates. The oceans accumulate plastics. None of this has anything to do with racism, nor with gross inequalities that cannot be justified. There does not seem to be a non cruel resolution of this impending catastrophe.
“There does not seem to be a non cruel resolution of this impending catastrophe.”
At the risk of repeating myself, there are very obvious solutions.
Make contraception easily available.
Educate girls, keeping them in school longer and providing skills training.
Employ and empower women.
Outlaw child marriages.
Lift people out of poverty.
Get religion out of reproduction.
Give women the opportunity to become financially independent.
Make men share in child-rearing
“Australian fertility rate hits record low
The long-term decline in fertility of younger mums as well as the continued increase in fertility of older mums reflects a shift towards later childbearing. Together, this has resulted in a rise in median age of mothers (31.6 years) and a fall in Australia’s total fertility rate,”
https://www.abs.gov.au/media-centre/media-releases/australian-fertility-rate-hits-record-low
Yes Kaye. How are we going to get rid of patriarchy? And discourage selfish people like the entitled Perrotet with his seven kids.
The global fertility rate was 2.4 children per woman in 2019. This rate is approximately half of what it was in 1950 (4.7), Replacement is considered 2.1
We are headed in the right direction. Just keep educating our girls and reminding them that they are not just vassals and vessels.
Perrotet is a perfect example of why religion should keep out of our bedrooms. The days of building up the tribe are past.
We must get better at reduce, re-use, recycle and sustainability must be a consideration in every decision and a priority for research. Environmental rehabilitation should be a growing industry.
That’s one of the few things that is going in the right direction, Kaye. Not much else is.
That’s where your point that the election should be about competing visions is so important. I’m sick of political parties whose only vision is to win the election.
Scummo is absolutley terrified of this getting out in public, “”When asked about the new allegations, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the process was confidential.
“My simple point is this, that this process is a confidential process, which has been put in place by the Department of Finance,” Mr Morrison said.””
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-04-17/rachelle-miller-allegations-historical-claim-other-liberal-mp/100996320
He’s up to his eyballs with this because he’s a micro-managing sociopath/pyschopath who treats the gubmint as his and his alone and everbody else is there purely to jump through his hoops and leap to attention at every order-
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-04-12/rachelle-miller-alan-tudge-affair-payment/100984282
“We” can’t pretend “we” are the innocent victims of evil Murdoch and a grubby political class. The world is evolving in the direction that “we” have more or less agreed to and I am in no doubt about that – given that mad-right wing, mostly male, power-crazed despots are now the self-appointed or elected leaders in so many countries. The problem is us. “We’ could stop voting for the LNP, we could stop reading the Murdoch press or watching Sky, but “we” are not about to do that. Neoliberalism in its strictest sense is the sort of havoc that Friedman and his “Chicago boys” wrought in places like Chile in the mid-1970’s as servants of Pinochet, but in its modern iteration, now there is not that much left for governments to privatise, is rampant hyper-individualism, massive inequality and greed – a lusting after more and more wealth and “stuff” (if you think I’m wrong or just exaggerating then look on the Shannon’s website at its upcoming auction where a very early Victorian number plate is expected to bring bids in the region of $2.0 million – holy shit Batman!!). “We” are those that argue we can’t trust politicians, but in 2019 “we” re-elected the most corrupt, inept and untrustworthy government in this country’s history, led by, as you describe, an autocratic, controlling and untrustworthy bully who is the worst PM in this country’s history (surely he makes McMahon look like a star). And “we” wonder why trust in institutions and politicians continues to fall. It is how Morrison wants it to play out. He has a mediocre intellect in my estimation, but some things he understands very well. One thing he understands is that a disaffected population (of quiet Australians) that is suspicious of all politicians will, more than likely, vote for more of the same – i.e., him. He is a magnet for the uninformed, those who think they are astute observers of politics – and who can’t name the candidates in their electorate or fail to spot Morrison’s lies, spin and lack of policies. Those same uninformed weren’t really paying attention as Morrison has lied repeatedly, made so many hollow announcements that were never followed through, pork-barrelled, spun and blundered in his inimitable ham-fisted style through 3 and bit years of mind-numbing incompetence, but now lambast Albanese for a small gaffe and Morrison’s defective and monumentally neurotic persona, lack of character and empathy are all consigned to the bin We are, when all is said and done, pretty stupid and so easily led by a confident liar, there is a real risk we will re-elect a government that has systematically hollowed out our democratic institutions (numbers of Liberal hacks and flunkies appointed to the AAT now approach, if not exceed,100 over the last 9 years). I don’t mean you, of course, as you are here reading this, but I’ve got my doubts about the person next to you.