This is really serious

The latest report from the IPCC has been carefully crafted to avoid…

Everything Scott Morrison says is ...

By Kathryn   Everything – absolutely everything – that comes out of the lying,…

Are YOU Really Arguing We Can’t Feed and…

On Saturday 2 February 2022, the Federal Member for Whitlam, Mr Stephen…

Chaos

By Ad astra   Instinctively, you know what is meant by ‘chaos’. No matter…

Scott Morrison – ruthless yes, racist no

Scott Morrison isn’t a racist.  But he will ruthlessly pursue whatever he…

Smirko flashes his nasty

He lies so often, so casually, so consistently and so reflexively you'd…

Give Me that Flipper, Shane

For more terrestrially grounded people, writing about cricket can be seen as…

Peter Van Onselen And Sam Maiden Versus Grace…

WARNING: This contains references to Peter Van Onselen so if you find…

«
»
Facebook

This is really serious

Image from npr.org (Photo credit: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The latest report from the IPCC has been carefully crafted to avoid being thrown aside as alarmist and therefore untrustworthy.

It is actually telling us that action is not just needed urgently – it is critically important that we act NOW – where ‘we’ means the whole world.

OK. So that is impossible.

But WE have to make it possible, or future generations are literally doomed.

We here in Australia are fortunate in having an election looming, because we can now concentrate on the only issue of importance.

Forget about party politics.

Think about staying alive and having acceptable living conditions.

What must we do to ensure that can be achieved?

We have to have agreement on banning use of all fossil fuels THIS YEAR!

We need to be guided by diplomats and scientists with appropriate knowledge and understanding – and some of the current independent candidates –  who need no convincing about the reality of global warming – are probably worth serious consideration.

There is still – just! – time to consider other suitable candidates.

Forget old ‘party’ feuds.and biases.

These are deadly serious times and we can only have this one chance to get it right.

We need to persuade the whole world that action now is far more important than building empires and conquering the world, only for it to prove to be no friend to us.

Id you agree with me, please share this article as widely as possible, get involved and help ensure that we stop destroying our world but keep it. and as much of our environment as possible, in a liveable state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: