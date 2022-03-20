This Is Probably Offensive But Hypocrisy Is The Latest Fashion So…

For several days, I’ve been wrestling with the events around the death of Kimberley Kitching and wondering how I can write something with the sensitivity that a tragic death demands. After all, her family have asked for it not to be used as some sort of political football.

But then I looked at the various headlines in the Murdoch media and I though: I write satire and if I’m not offending people occasionally then I’m not trying hard enough. What, I wondered, was there excuse?

Of course, I actually do think that her death was a tragedy and I actually do think that if her treatment amounted to bullying then maybe it’s time we took a good hard look at the way we approach politics in this country and maybe there’s a case for finding ways to respectfully disagree.

Having stated that I’m now left with a big HOWEVER.

Senator Kitching died of a heart attack. This may or may not have been caused by stress caused by her colleagues. Whether we have an inquiry, a coronial inquest or a Spanish Inquisition, nobody will ever know for sure what actually triggered the heart attack. Imagine if you will, someone trying to claim compensation from the government for a heart attack caused by a robodebt notice and you’ll understand that it’s easy for some people to deny all responsibility when something can’t be proven beyond reasonable doubt. In saying this, I am not being an apologist for any poor behaviour that those accused of bullying Senator Kitching may be guilty of; I am merely pointing out that the way the media is portraying the situation suggests that their behaviour was somehow worse than anything else we’ve heard about in the toxic culture of federal parliament.

As far as I can see, the media are demanding that Labor embark on some sort of choose-your-own-adventure book here. Like one of those books, there are a range of different stories depending on what one chooses.

Chapter 1: You have been accused of causing a colleagues death? Do you say nothing (Go to Chapter 2) or do you attempt to deny responsibility (Go to Chapter 3) Chapter 2: Your leader Anthony Albanese is asked for his comment. Does he agree with you that it’s not the time to comment. (Go to Chapter 4) or does he hold an inquiry? (Co To Chapter 5) Chapter 3: When asked why won’t you comment you say: It’s not an appropriate time.. (Go to Chapter 7) or refuse to make any comment. (Go back to Chapter 2,) Chapter 4: In response to demands for an inquiry, you say that internal processes are there to look at complaints of bullying (Go back to Chapter 2. You realise that you’re going to be stuck in Chapter 2 forever unless you make another choice.) or you agree to hold an inquiry (Go to Chapter 5) Chapter 5: The media want to know when the inquiry will release its findings and are unsatisfied that you won’t answer questions about what the inquiry will find so they ask you why you are hiding behind this inquiry. You reply that Phil Gaetjens is leading the inquiry. (Stop reading now, your political career is over) or you say that you’re not in charge of it but you’ll let people know what it says. (Go to Chapter 7) Chapter 6: Inquiry finds that some of her colleagues were annoyed at Kimberley Kitching and this may or may not have led to her untimely death but it recommends that, in future nobody speaks harshly to anyone and that we all try to get along (Go to Chapter 7) OR Inquiry finds that there was no inappropriate behaviour by anyone (Go to Chapter 7 – everything ultimately leads to Chapter 7) Chapter 7; The Murdoch media tells you that the Labor Party is to blame. It really doesn’t matter what happens or what path you choose, this where you’ll end up and Senator Ktiching’s tragic death is one of the few things they can hold against them at the moment and they’re not letting go. You can expect the Choose-your-own adventure to be only thing you’ll be reading in the papers until the election.

But while the Murdoch media is calling out the “mean girls” of the Labor Party it’s good to see Liberal women keeping touch with their ex-colleagues via Twitter.

I probably should add that these posts were in the past few days.

