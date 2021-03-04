This Is Personal But We Can Never Have Another Royal Commission

Not sure I can do this…

It’s not the sort of thing I normally write and someone accused me of making a joke about one of the few things I’ve actually written from the heart.

I mean, I do understand and I sort of feel like everything I’m about to say is trivial and not worth saying.

I guess that’s how they want you to feel.

This was just a couple of friends who tricked me into the bedroom when I was thirteen and pulled my pants down and humiliated me in ways that I have no wish to describe but it involved mocking me and using textas to write on my penis.

I understand that it’s incomparable to the pain and humiliation of rape victims over the years. Or the victims of all sorts of sexual assault.

It was just boys being boys.

However, one of the boys was up on charges in his later life and I wondered if I should contact the prosecutors and say he was always a psychopath…

About six months after the « event »? « incident »?, I walked across the classroom and started hitting one of them because of something he said and I kept hitting him until he held me down and suggested that there was something wrong with me because all he’d said was that I was a dobber and I was lying about it because of a completely different incident.

I never saw what they did as assault at the time.

I never reported it.

It was just embarrassing that two boys could hold me down and do what they liked, and I just want to say that I can’t fully understand the pain of what some women are going through and I don’t wish to jump on some sort of bandwagon, but I get it, if only part of it and not the whole patriarchy thing.

So…

Apropos of nothing – Give me a fair go, says teacher accused of sex offences.

By the way, why on earth did the Liberals launch all those Royal Commissions into Labor politicians if the police were enough?

And Peter Dutton, if you think that the charges have been shown to be « unfounded » it’s clear you had to leave the police force…

I’m going to press publish now, because by morning, I’ll wonder whether it’s even worth saying.

