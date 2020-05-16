They Tell Me The Internet Is Down; I Know Bill Gates Is To Blame…

Ya gotta love a good conspiracy theory!

Unfortunately the only good one I’ve ever heard is about a society so secret that not only does nobody know who they are, but nobody even knows why they exist and what they’re ultimate aim is.

Generally speaking, I tend to steer clear of people who use the word “sheeple” when they try to convince me that I’m just fooled by the mainstream media and I’m incapable of thinking for myself. Of course, when people tell me that I shouldn’t trust the government, various multinationals and other organisations, I do understand where they’re coming from. It’s just that when someone says, “I’m a discerning individual who suspects that we’re being deliberately fed misinformation and here are the facts!” I’d be more inclined to take them seriously if they hadn’t decided to believe everything contained in that Plandemic video wIthout watching it because someone they don’t know posted stuff on Facebook that warned them that 5G towers were the combination of billionaires and communists trying to take over the world. “Green starts with “G” and it has five letters in it, so The Greens are clearly behind the 5G and it won’t be long before we’re all required to have vaccinations containing moon rocks that didn’t come from the moon because that’s another thing that was clearly faked.”

So, anyway, when the Internet went down in my area, I did wonder whether it was some conspiracy by the NBN to hide how terrible speeds were now everyone is working from home. However, my attempts to create something to rival the rag-tag group of protesters on the steps of Victorian Parliament who were demanding that golfers be allowed to play, that 5G be stopped in its tracks, that the lockdown end and Donald Trump be made supreme leader of Australia so that we can arrest Bill Gates, hit a brick wall when I discovered that the reason for my lack of Internet was workman accidental cutting through cables.

Allegedly…

As for the protest, it was interesting to hear Scott Morrison assert that it’s a free country in response. This was quite different from his announcement after the climate protests where he told us that he was going to be looking at measures to stop these protests from interfering with people going about their business. Yep, people flouting the laws about social distancing were ok, because it’s a free country but climate protesters need to have measures introduced to stop them. Seems a bit of a double standard, but then that’s been Liberal policy for years. We don’t just support standards; we support double standards.

Yes, it’s not the time for politics… unless you’re a Liberal who wants to have a crack at the Victorian Premier. Tim Smith managed to raise the tone of political debate by writing that Andrews wasn’t opening the pubs because he had nobody who’d want to drink with him. He then referred to him as “Lurch” from the Addams Family. I guess that makes it all right to call Dutton, Uncle Fester or will the Liberals once again raise their double standard.

There was an article in today’s paper about potential public sector wage rises and how these would adversely affect the economy. Ok, I’ll immediately concede the point that maybe it would be better to spend the money on a targeted program which helped get people in jobs. Maybe something like putting more people on the phones at Centrelink so some people will be able to get onto Jobseeker before they are eligible for the Age Pension. However, the final sentence confused me.

“Griffiths University economics professor Tony Makin said pulbic sector wages in Australia were cut by 20 percent in the Great Depression and should be cut again.”

Now, I’m not an economist but I do know that most of the things that they did during the Great Depression actually prolonged it and that cutting back programs and wages didn’t actually help, so it struck me as rather odd that somebody would argue for something that was shown to be wrong. Don’t get me wrong, but it does seem like his ideas are either a) worthy of an explanation that helps us understand why he’s rejecting the prevailing wisdom about the Depression, or b) complete bullshit.

Whichever it is, this does seem to highlight the problem with discourse in the 21st Century. Politicians and journalists dismiss Twitter – frequently by tweeting their dismissal – but there’s often not much more analysis than could be contained in a 280 character tweet. This enables politicians to “reject the premise of the question” and not explain their thought process, and to ignore the nuances in any discussion about Covid-19. “We did Health last week; this week we’re discussing the economy so don’t you go talking about second waves because that’s part of last week’s talking points.”

It does strike me as a little premature for the Treasurer and others to start saying that whatever we spend now will have to be paid back. While we need a nuanced discussion about the best way to get the economy roaring along like the turtle it was pre-Coronavirus, to tweet something like that seems a bit premature. Like a doctor telling a family just before someone has surgery that the bill will need to be paid even if the patient dies.

It’s true, but it does make him sound as though the main thing on his mind is the health of his bank balance rather than the health of his patient.

Finally, I couldn’t let the occasion pass without mentioning the retirement of Alan Jones and adding my voice to the tributes. People have said that even if you disagreed with him you had to admire his ability to engage his audience. Mind you, they said the same about Hitler. Of course, it would be unfair to compare Jones to Hitler because the latter was responsible for the deaths of millions whereas Jones only occasionally called for the assault or execution of people and he would have been shocked if anyone had carried out his wishes even though he expected politicians to do it on a regular basis. So good on you, Alan, may your retirement be filled with chaff bags and socks and all those things that have given you so much pleasure over the years.

