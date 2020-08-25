They know Trump is a basket case, but …

The American media called its previous election the most important ever. They did so in the belief that voters in general had become disillusioned with its democracy and the partisan state of its politics.

All are true, because after four years of Trump madness nothing has changed.

Well, that’s not altogether true because things have become decidedly worse.

If pushed a little most Americans would admit that their President is a mental cot case and Australians would put it rather more forcibly: “A dead-set wanker of the first order.”

Around this time prior to the last election I wrote a piece “Only in America: Looking at Trump from ‘Down Under”. In it I voiced my view of the Trump candidacy for President of the United States of America.

Here is a sample.

“From Down Under we see a sick deluded man of no redeeming features, full of racial hatred, bile and misogyny. A deluded pathetic liar unsuitable for the highest office in the land, if not the world. He sees complex problems and impregnates them with populism and implausible black and white solutions. He is a person of limited intellect and understanding only capable of seeing the world through the prism of his own wealth. The far edges of knowledge seem to have passed him by. Matters requiring deep philosophical consideration seem beyond him. His opinions on subjects of internal and international importance are so shallow that one would think he spent the entirety of his youth in the wading pool at the local swimming pool, or six years in grade 6 and never academically advanced. He is a crash-through politician with a ubiquitous mouth. Trump remains an incoherent mess who bounces back after each disaster thinking he has been impressive while those around him are laughing their heads off. Entertaining in a uniquely American way he might be to the hillbillies but leadership requires worldly character. Is America to have, an ignoramus of first world order, as President? It might be said that my description of Trump has descended into what Americans call hyperbole. If I have, I make no apologies.”

And so, it came to pass that Donald Trump was elected President. “What has transpired since?” one has to ask. “What have we learnt from appointing this man President?”

1 Well his tax returns have never been made public although that might change soon despite further attempts to ever have them disclosed.

Last Thursday a federal judge cleared the way for Manhattan’s top prosecutor to get Donald Trump’s tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.

Will it happen before the election? Time (what is left of it) will tell.

2 We have learnt that all the ballyhoo about Trump’s lying (how long is that New York Times’ list of his lies now?) was in fact true. He lies like no other public figure born before or after him yet he believes his every word is sugar coated with his own fictional truth.

3 He went to great lengths to hide his college results (but called himself a genius):

“Michael Cohen revealed that, under the direction of President Trump, he had sent letters to Trump’s high schools, colleges and the College Board threatening them with legal action and jail time if they ever released Trump’s academic records.“

4 The ‘businessman’ who bankrupted 3 casinos and lost over $1B in 10 yrs. Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig of the New York Times reported that:

“By the time his master-of-the-universe memoir “Trump: The Art of the Deal” hit bookstores in 1987, Donald J. Trump was already in deep financial distress, losing tens of millions of dollars on troubled business deals, according to previously unrevealed figures from his federal income tax returns.”

5 The ‘playboy’ who pays for sex:

“Two months before Donald Trump was elected president, his long-time fixer, Michael Cohen, made a secret recording of the two men discussing a hush payment to Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who said she once had an affair with Trump, the New York Times reports. Now the FBI has the tapes.”

6 The ‘virologist’ who knows more than Dr. Fauci. The President said:

“I would love to have the country opened up, and just raring’ to go by Easter,” he said, on Fox News. “You’ll have packed churches all over our country. I think it’ll be a beautiful time.”

And Dr Fauci? What did he say? Well …

“You stay completely apolitical and non-ideological, and you stick to what it is that you do. I’m a scientist and I’m a physician. And that’s it.”

7 The so called ‘leader of the free world’ who said he “fell in love” with North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong-un.

“We went back and forth, then we fell in love. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they are great letters. We fell in love,” Trump boasted during a West Virginia rally.

Trump says this — earnestly! — about Kim Jong Un: "We went back and forth, then we fell in love. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they are great letters. We fell in love." pic.twitter.com/05KpsRgkZJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2018

8 The ‘Christian’ who doesn’t go to church.

“And Americans overall don’t think Trump is particularly religious: A majority say Trump is “not too” (23%) or “not at all” (40%) religious, while 28% say he’s “somewhat” religious and only 7% say he’s “very religious,” according to a new Pew Research Center survey.”

9 The ‘President’ who committed what could amount to TREASON by turning a blind eye to allegations of Russian bounties on US soldiers. President Trump:

“… dismissed the ongoing scandal surrounding allegations of bounties being placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan as “a made up fake news media hoax” designed to hurt his reputation.”

10 The ‘unifier’ who calls white supremacists “very fine people.”

“Just 11% agree with the sentiment that it’s possible for white supremacists and neo-Nazis to be ‘very fine people,’ to 69% who say that’s not possible.”

11 The ‘philanthropist’ who defrauds charity.

In 2016 in an article for The Atlantic Connor Friedersdorf reported that:

“You said you’ve given more than $100 million to charity over the last five years,” The Washington Post’s Drew Hartwell challenged the billionaire celebrity during an interview. “But when you look into the money that was given to the Donald J. Trump Foundation,” he added, “you haven’t donated any actual money.”

12 The ‘patriot’ who dodged the draft five times:

“Trump, who attended the private New York Military Academy as a young man, received five military draft deferments during the Vietnam War, including one medical deferment after he was diagnosed with bone spurs in his foot.”

13 The “innocent man” who refuses to testify:

“President Donald Trump … said he is “an innocent man,” and also claimed that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is “illegal.”

“Cohen testified about multiple potentially criminal acts by the president and by his company, related hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and alleged artificial inflation and deflation of Trump Organization assets.”

“House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday on ABC News’s “This Week” that he believes that Trump obstructed justice. Nadler, D-NY, also said his committee, which would lead any impeachment effort against Trump, will request documents from more than five dozen people in the president’s circle, including his son Donald Trump Jr. and top Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg.”

The President was impeached but still had refused to testify.

After more than two years of Presidential Harassment, the only things that have been proven is that Democrats and other broke the law. The hostile Cohen testimony, given by a liar to reduce his prison time, proved no Collusion! His just written book manuscript showed what he….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019

…said was a total lie, but Fake Media won’t show it. I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start – And only because I won the Election! Despite this, great success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019

14 The ‘President’ who takes no responsibility. He lies and blames others but never takes personal responsibility.

Donald Trump said he will take no responsibility if Americans inject or otherwise consume disinfectant to kill COVID-19, even though he suggested it during press conference.

“No, I don’t,” the president said when asked about Maryland’s governor saying his government got calls from people asking if they should.

15 The ‘tough, strong man’ who wears makeup and hairspray.

No comment. You can see as much as I can. He also has an inflated view of the size of certain things.

16 The ‘deal maker’ who has yet to close a deal:

“Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio said that where international affairs are concerned, the president appears more interested having something showy to announce than in long-term problem-solving.”

If I have opened your eyes to something new about the POTUS, that in itself is rewarding. However, the eyes of the world need to be opened to reveal the nefarious implications of voting into power this mindless despot.

The first night of the Democratic National Convention saw former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who just four years ago sought the Republican presidential nomination, making the case for Joe Biden’s candidacy.

“The former Tea Party Republican said he agreed to speak at the convention after the Biden campaign asked him to because “my Republican affiliation is outweighed by my concern about the direction of the country.”

How has it come to this?

“I will make America great again,” Trump shouted from the highest peaks of the mountain of illusion.

The American natural inclination for technology has seen them take their inventions to unprecedented levels but its economics is badly in decline and a deep and lasting recession confronts them.

They don’t seem to care and go on spending more on defence than the rest of the world put together. Debt is but a word that hinders growth.

The science of climate change shows that they and the rest of us are looking at an impending environmental disaster of catastrophic proportions.

But Trump refuses to believe it. As with COVID-19, he knows better. They don’t believe in evolution either.

Thirty-eight million people live in poverty and the Republicans have no voice against it. Inequality is a problem with only the Left acknowledging it. The Right don’t give a damn. Trump plans to eliminate pensions and Medicade.

Trickle-down economics and deindustrialisation are responsible for a huge loss of jobs, but who cares? Not Donald Trump.

The Right cling to the God of capitalism believing that making the rich even richer, will solve the problem.

Religion has a rather odd hold on the most technologically advanced country in the world,

The rich citizens and corporations seem to have boycotted paying tax. Corruption runs like rust through the community.

Donald Trump appears to pay no federal income taxes and uses his foundation to pay his legal bills.

Periodic mass killings at schools, malls, movie theatres and other public places continue but there are those who would soften our gun laws.

The problem of police committing public executions of black people in their streets is as much a truth today as it was 50 years ago.

Only a fool would deny that racism is rampart.

The reality is that it has a media that produces an avalanche of political and cultural untruth. It is based on the assumption that in a declining market it is legitimate to lie and disseminate political, intellectual and cultural discourse with a perverse sensationalism, emotionalism and pathetic dishonesty to arrest a declining market.

American media is saturated with highly paid commentators whose job it is to titillate, gossip and contaminate the airwaves and television screens with nonsensical garbage where people talk up negative possibilities. Selling advertising comes first and it’s done in any manner it can be.

Mass entertainment, both violent and sexually explicit, contaminates the cultural life of the country. American reality television conspired to produce a “reality” presidential candidate and look at the results.

“There’s no business-like show business.”

And such is his hatred of Obama, that Trump is still is trying to obliterate his legacy by dismantling all US social/health programs, environmental regulations, civil rights legislations, and the elimination of the federal minimum wage.

If he wins again, Obamacare would be immediately put to bed and

private insurance would have a ‘free ride’ over US healthcare coverage.

And Trump has promised a media/press ‘crackdown’ on contrary news reporting saying that Fox News is the only outlet that tells the truth. A lie upon a lie.

Programmes like Planned Parenthood have been abolished. LGBT laws have been overturned. Same-sex marriage has been achieved but much civil rights legislation in the US has been reversed.

Privatisation of Social Security, and Veterans Administration is becoming a reality.

By building a wall with borrowed money, President Trump has placed his nation in greater debt. And Mexico was supposed to pay.

International foreign relations have been be turned on its head.

“I will make America great again,’’ Trump shouted from the highest peaks of the mountain of illusion but whatever measure he has been a catastrophic failure.

Hundreds of millions of Americans have woken up. The dream has ended. The promise that everyone can be whoever they want to be and have whatever they want, if they would just work hard, and trust in God, is dead.

American exceptionalism in the land of milk and honey has died with it and the inclusive democracy that was once the shining light of the world has also. Americans are now just spectators, hostages to broken systems of government.

Chaos abounds and the common good is forgotten.

The political, cultural and intellectual discourse has been so effectively muted by the contamination of those who would seek power for power’s sake.

They have successfully stifled the intellectual exchange of ideas.

We the people of our enlightened societies feel betrayed by a lack of leadership, of vision.

Under Trump capitalistic neo-liberal ideology seems to have won the day and we, the people, have given up. The words we use to describe these events, the austerity, and the lack of transparency, uncontrolled capitalism and the death of truth are of themselves devoid of concern and fight.

And in our powerlessness, we listen to the voices of the absurd, to the promises of demigods and racists in the absence of ideas about how to fix things.

In America the voice of Trump is heard by those who cannot see that the great American dream has ended and those who have lost faith in institutionalised politics see no future.

What used to be a beacon of light to the free world, ‘the American Presidency’ is now but a reminder of the decline of a once great nation.

What Australians dislike about Americans is their pomposity and self-righteousness, their know-all attitude and belief in their own self-importance – for which we have a saying; “They think their shit doesn’t stink.”

Some would say that they are the only people in the world that believe their own bullshit.

Whatever happens in America – apart from frequent mass murders – usually reinvents itself in Australia. Greed is now God. Paying no tax has become a sport with no rules. Narcissism is rampart and religion has more to say than it should.

Again, how did it come to this?

It did so because the people gave licence to themselves to believe the lies. They fell for the mantra of hatred and fear they were so delicately indoctrinated with.

They allowed themselves to be conned into believing that poverty is the fault of the victim, but wealth comes from virtue and both are the natural order of things.

My thought for the day We sit before our televisions and watch Trumps antics and ponder at the gullibility of the American people and say … only in America.”

PS: To think that the Republican Party could ever consider a megalomaniac like Trump as a nominee to run for the Presidency in the first place illustrates just how low the GOP have fallen.

