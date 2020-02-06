“There will be no climate change policy under this government”

As I have reported before, climate change has now been moved to the Department of Industry. A phone call to the climate change division revealed they are as bemused as me by the shift and are having glitches in information transfer so couldn’t tell me where or when quarterly emissions data will now be published.

These are hard-working people who do a good job in reporting on our GHG emissions and progress towards targets. Their time is now taken up moving office and changing headers.

Emissions reduction is in a different portfolio, under the auspice of the energy minister, Angus “I hate wind farms” Taylor.

Water is now lumped in with resources and the responsibility of a guy who quit the ministry last time in protest over our emissions reduction targets, Keith Pitt – a nuclear devotee who voted against marriage equality.

David Littleproud has got agriculture and disasters – probably a fitting pair to put together with the way we are headed. He has just reaffirmed his support for the live export trade.

And then there is Sussan Ley flitting around as minister for the environment.

Barnaby Joyce, George Christensen and Llew O’Brien are openly threatening to hold the government to ransom if it does anything to reduce emissions and Matt Canavan is not happy about being left out. These guys want more coal and gas and they will blow the government up to get it.

There will be no coherent policy or direction or action on climate change come from that rabble.

They are so ego-driven, so wealth obsessed, so addicted to power, so arrogantly certain of their right to rule, so fearful of losing any of their privilege, so beholden to their backers, that they are incapable of governing.

We cannot afford their self-obsession and incompetence any longer.

