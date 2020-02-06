There will be no climate change policy under this government
As I have reported before, climate change has now been moved to the Department of Industry. A phone call to the climate change division revealed they are as bemused as me by the shift and are having glitches in information transfer so couldn’t tell me where or when quarterly emissions data will now be published.
These are hard-working people who do a good job in reporting on our GHG emissions and progress towards targets. Their time is now taken up moving office and changing headers.
Emissions reduction is in a different portfolio, under the auspice of the energy minister, Angus “I hate wind farms” Taylor.
Water is now lumped in with resources and the responsibility of a guy who quit the ministry last time in protest over our emissions reduction targets, Keith Pitt – a nuclear devotee who voted against marriage equality.
David Littleproud has got agriculture and disasters – probably a fitting pair to put together with the way we are headed. He has just reaffirmed his support for the live export trade.
And then there is Sussan Ley flitting around as minister for the environment.
Barnaby Joyce, George Christensen and Llew O’Brien are openly threatening to hold the government to ransom if it does anything to reduce emissions and Matt Canavan is not happy about being left out. These guys want more coal and gas and they will blow the government up to get it.
There will be no coherent policy or direction or action on climate change come from that rabble.
They are so ego-driven, so wealth obsessed, so addicted to power, so arrogantly certain of their right to rule, so fearful of losing any of their privilege, so beholden to their backers, that they are incapable of governing.
We cannot afford their self-obsession and incompetence any longer.
-
Phil Pryor
-
New England Cocky
-
David Evans
-
pierre wilkinson
-
Baby Jewels
-
Ken
-
Andrew J Smith
Money and power for corporate crooks and political perverts is the penis concept. Millions equates to centimetres of size and females controlled in the herd. Females may prefer the head stud, the guarantee of perpetuity in offspring. What ever drives us, Freud and others found interest in guessing (??) the drives and motivations of types. The ruthless, potentially killer robber type features in history constantly, putting self in all medal positions and rarely recognising family, class, society, nation, humanity, environment or areas of decency. There is no moral or ethical position in an erection; even Freud never tried to interview one. So, what of our bum baring fellatio friendly political types in government now, in federal parliament? Are they the types to save us, foresee the future, plan for improvement and a sharing, caring, fair society? Or, are they careerists rising up the greasy pole of personal infatuation and self infesting concentration on “winning?” Winning what? A ruined environment, threatened planet, career with hidden offshore wealth is not enough for some. They do not see it and do not care. Never ever support conservative career focussed types, potential thieves, robbers, untrustworthy representatives, useless non professional posers. They are our ENEMY.
“They are so ego-driven, so wealth obsessed, so addicted to power, so arrogantly certain of their right to rule, so fearful of losing any of their privilege, so beholden to their backers, that they are incapable of governing.
We cannot afford their self-obsession and incompetence any longer.”
The above says it all KL.
Our only hope is that they cross the floor as a group when there is an unpaired absentee, and a motion of No Confidence is successful in the Reps.
The lnp COALition “governments” since howards early days have been so beholden to fossil fuels they have absolutely no right to still be in “government”, anywhere. The fossil fuel industry rules this country, not “governments”. The p–s weak Federal and State lnp COALitions have little, if any, regard for the well being of past, this, or future generations of Australians. They have been dictated to, bull shitted to, and corrupted by the fossil fuel industries so much they really do not consider any alternatives, the threats of job losses, economy down turns, and anti science b/s provided by the mining industries is their first and only consideration. This cosy arrangement has been going on since 1980s, the lnp “governments”, and individual f/f stooges, then and now actively work against the best interests of Australias future, one can only hope that these “governments” and individual members will one day face the retribution, scorn and ridicule they so richly deserve. Australia has been seen as a PARIAH among most other nations for many years for the deceit WE practice over green house gas emissions protocols, and for these lnp “governments” u-turns, back flips and lack of commitment. Australia has become an outcast on the World climate action stage. All the scheming, scamming of successive prime ministers and lnp governments is actively working against Australias interests, purely for fossil fuel interests. Crimes Against Humanity immediately comes to mind.
“There will be no climate change policy under this government”
the wonder is, will there be any sort of coherent policy on anything under this government?
– apart from looking after their mates and shafting the working public, pensioners and the poor
Spot on, KL.
You have summed up the current situation perfectly Kay and if they continue in power we are all doomed !
The normal Liberal and National MPs, along with the local NP constituents need to call out not just this extremist rump, but their corporate and think tank supporters embedded in US style PR networks of lobbyists and news media.
Issue is, as cited on AIMN, when e.g. one asks a Lib and/or Nat supporter about the IPA they claim to have never have heard of it….. To be fair the IPA has a moderate or low profile in NewsCorp, 9Fairfax and other commercial media as its themes or policies are promoted or published anyway, implicitly, but when it comes to the ABC and contrarian groups or individuals, it’s on the attack via proxies, Facebook campaigns etc.
Ultimately responsibility lies with Australian (mostly ageing regional) voters, but as we have seen with Brexit and Trump, they follow conditioned reflexes and their own ignorance and/or biases, helped along by PR industry masquerading as politicians and media.