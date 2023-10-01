The Voice reveals the urgent need for truth reforms
The fact that Elon Musk has just halved his election integrity team this week on X/Twitter at the same time as a former integrity executive at the platform warned that foreign government and extremist bad actors are intervening there to distort the debate on the Voice, policy action to protect our ability to trust government, the media and social media is more important than ever.
Protecting the democratic project ought to be one of our most important goals. The Albanese government has made several timid steps in this direction, but in other crucial areas is dawdling over integrity measures that need urgent attention. One of the most important aspects will be legislating towards promoting truth in political speech.
This ought to have been done before the announcement of the Voice to Parliament referendum: the disinformation deployed by the No campaign threaten this crucial project that ought to be debated based on truths not fear-mongering fantasy.
The Right has elected to make the Voice into a political weapon to try to damage Albanese and strengthen its own chances at the next election. Given that the Voice is such a mild proposed advisory body, the No campaign is manufacturing deceptive propaganda to alienate an inflation-stressed public. Politicians will not even be obliged to consult with the Voice when making policy regarding First Nations’ people, so the dire threats are ludicrous.
The knowledge that the official AEC Yes and No campaign pamphlet sent to every home in Australia was not obliged to be factual is shocking: Australians do not understand the utter cynicism of the contemporary Right and many are likely to assume something issued by a government-affiliated body will be factual, missing the later fact-checks that pointed out the many misleading elements in the No campaign section of the booklet.
This unreliable material was issued at taxpayer expense; so too is the campaigning against the Voice being carried out by serving Right wing politicians. This ought to impose obligations towards truth, even if it doesn’t oblige politicians to serve the public interest.
It is a Herculean challenge to control the flow of conspiracy disinformation on the internet. Some of it is started by paid operatives and spread by bots, but much of the rest is organic, each new conspiracy detail slotted into the metaconspiracy (or omniconspiracy) that the political Right is exploiting. Health misinformation related to the pandemic merged into QAnon and ideas from Pentecostal preachers. These intermingle in a digital jigsaw that makes room for every other conspiracy theory, to form what Naomi Klein in her latest book labels the “Mirror World.”
Such is the complexity of the mirrored “reality” that its people believe those in the fact-based world are actually in a “clown world” or “the matrix.” Klein explains “we are not having disagreements about differing interpretations of reality – we are having disagreements about who is in reality and who is in a simulation.”
In Australia, the Voice is being used (like the war on “gender”) to activate this radicalised base drawn into MAGA Plus Trumpist politics. It is depicted as an “elite” conspiracy aimed to “enslave” Australians to a “global landlord.”
Above all Klein’s Mirror World features a loathing of everything that emerges from academic and professional expertise. Anything from the old sources of authority is intended to deceive and exploit. Fact-checkers are part of the conspiracy world’s enemy elites. There is no source of information outside their sphere that people within the Mirror World will trust (unless it reinforces their current beliefs).
AEC commissioner Tom Rogers declared the scope of the wild rumours spreading about the Voice referendum is “tinfoil-hat-wearing bonkers mad conspiracy theories” including that the vote is rigged or that the AEC is using Dominion voting machines, the company targeted in the Trump election lie conspiracies. These illustrate that the wider implication of the demonisation of the Voice is an unfounded attack on our democratic processes as unreliable.
With this epistemological crisis, it is crucial that political speech – and the news media that disseminates it – is obliged to lean closer to truthful speech. We must earn and protect the trust that the community not yet drawn into the Mirror World should be able to have in these sources.
Truth in political advertising must be legislated at the federal level as it is in many of our states.
We must also legislate that government-affiliated bodies’ publications be fact-checked before publication, not merely trust that the public will find such fact-checks after the item is distributed.
It is time for debating whether we need sanctions for politicians who systematically mislead the electorate. Obviously this would be unpopular with both main parties since, for example, misleading the public on the functionality of climate “solutions” such as carbon sequestration is standard business. Nonetheless, we can only make the best decisions for the country’s present and the world’s future by pushing for this political reiteration of corporate spin to be challenged.
We should demand a public and real-time register of affiliations of politicians (and political journalists). From whom do they accept money to perform speeches? From whom do they accept travel and accommodation? With which bodies do they regularly associate?
We need a more stringent definition of the nature of “think tank.” If the nature of the thinking is to generate propaganda talking points rather than actual research, they need to be accurately labelled as lobbyists. Bodies that are connected to international ultra-free market strategists like the Atlas Network need to be publicly labelled and forced to reveal donors and pay tax.
The Murdoch Royal Commission must be commenced, with other commercial news organisations to be covered by findings about ensuring true “fair and balanced” coverage. In an age where politicians deploy lies in abundance, we need news organisations compelled to be cordoned off from the propaganda mission – or labelled accordingly.
The ABC needs the many recommendations to strengthen its independence from political interference implemented.
The Greens and independent candidates are correct: there should be no exemption for “professional news content” in the attempt to crackdown on social media misinformation.
This domestic program ought to be more straightforward than the daunting challenge of dealing with international mis- and disinformation fomented on the internet. That ‘X’ is so much worse for bigotry and disinformation than Twitter illustrates two key points. The settings implemented by management can work to limit disinformation. It also illustrates the damage of leaving massive platforms in private hands.
Robert Reich recently posted this message: “The forces undermining our democracy, polluting our planet, and stoking hatred are counting on you to give up.
“They have money.
“They have megaphones.
“And they have an even more powerful weapon – one that’s harder to spot but incredibly effective: Cynicism.
“Don’t give up.”
The Albanese government has the power to ensure that Australian political speech is as truthful as possible in a world where reliable information is both difficult to determine and utterly crucial.
This essay was first published at Pearls and Irritations
The original draft of this had a paragraph on free speech to address concerns that I know will come up here. I highly recommend that anyone fretting about free speech reads Samuel Moyn’s new book “Liberalism against itself: Cold War intellectuals and the making of our times.” There is a terrific discussion about it – that brings more nuance – on Know Your Enemies podcast. The discussion suggests that the communal project of achieving emancipation for humanity was coopted by communism. As communism distorted itself into totalitarianism and so much pain, former reformers gave up that project. In their depression and despair they focussed on individual freedom from interference, making them ripe picking for the neoliberal and neocon projects.
We don’t need to cling to “free speech” at the expense of minority groups targeted by utterly cynical and fascistic manipulators. The “tolerance” implicit in liberalism doesn’t tolerate speech that does too much harm.
Lucy
The difficulty as I see it is the conga-line of ‘opinionistas’ on the likes of Sky : Andrew Bolt, Peta Credlin, Rita Panahi, Paul Murray , Rowan Dean and their gaggle of ‘guests’ who are normally New Corp employees.
During the day Sky shapes up as a news organisation and can be held to account for accuracy and misinformation in their news presentation. But as soon as the sun goes down we get the people with opinions who openly say ‘this is just my opinion’ so it doesn’t need to be fact checked or true and that is where the problem lies, as I see it .
You can hold an organisation or an individual to account in defamation for being misleading and deception and you can legislate to make it an offence to present lies masquerading as news ; as Murdoch found out with the Dominion Voting Systems case. But since then they have drawn a hazy line between news and opinion and it is the latter that is contaminating and befouling the Voice debate in Australia.
But, can you hold an organisation to account for the opinions of their presenters and guests or does that infringe their freedom of speech ?
Your ramblings talk about Free speech,but this only seems the case if we are to believe your narrative.Free Speech is exactly what it says it is,and it is up to the individual to decide,so if i disagree with what you say that should be my right,and i should not be discriminated against for having a difference opinion.Disinformation as you call it,is just another way of controlling what is said,we see this all around the world now.Even the WHO is getting in on the act and also the UN,so please don’t lecture us about free speech because it never is,not anymore anyway
i dont have a problem with opinions, what i do have is a problem with opinions delivered as fact when the facts indicate something else.. ie Sky after bedtime. Yes you can Terence Mills, all it takes is the desire to withdraw their licence. Why pussy foot around with them? dont make a veiled threat, stick it up their nose LOUDLY.
With the referendum, i dont see any reason why the no side should be given ANY financial or verbal equivalence. Again we come up with one side playing by marcus de queensberry rules and the other side just kicks you in the nuts. So we set ourselves up to be screwed over. Didnt labor learn from the independance referendum, the libs will couch info in any way possible to screw it up. As they now profess in the no case.
I would pass rules that penalised bad faith misrepresentation of facts, with a severe first warning up front to get the truth out loud and clear, not the jibberish that passes for fine print 2yrs later. But the freedom of speech at any cost brigade would shoot me down. Total freedom at no cost has enabled conspiracies to fly all over the place and undermine society.
I would extend Fred’s argument. The difficulty with the case made is that it avoids the issue of “disinformation is anything I disagree with”. And “facts are opinions with which I agree”. More crudely, ” the Yes campaign disseminates facts” as does the Albanese government — the No campaign does the opposite. We wont get far with “fact checking” in that context. Why are such perspectives cultivated?
Thanks for labelling my suggested readings para as “ramblings,” Fred. I take it you are feeling attacked.
We never have free speech unlimited. We have copyright and defamation and all kinds of limitations as it stands. We have politicians and celebrities threatening commentators and investigative journalists with defamation to stop revelations. We limit hate speech and incitement to violence.
Here I have suggested the relatively minor steps of discussing policy that could pressure politicians to deal with the public truthfully. Democracy cannot function without a relatively truthful setting out of what the electorate is voting upon. In this moment of politics where most politicians from the centre and left are operating within the normal faulty boundary of promises, assertions and rhetoric, the Right has embraced the flooding the zone with a firehose of shit. It plans to prevent the centre or left from holding power again and is using lies amongst the tools to achieve it.
We can’t patrol the normal range of speech that constitutes entertainment but we can introduce limits to what is allowed to call itself news. Canberra is discussing ways to control all the disinfo on social media and whether similar limits are
Democracy contains the seeds of its own destruction and we need to sort out what lines we can safely draw.
Anthony – you’ll find that academics and experts fact-checked the AEC pamphlet and established that the Yes said was literally describing facts. The No side wasn’t. If you follow the link in the piece, you’ll find one example. You can google for others.
It’s not my evaluation but a factual evaluation.
There is room for toxic opinion. (Short of hate speech and inciting violence.) There is not room for lies as the basis of describing eg a referendum’s conditions.
It is all very well for people who are not going to be hurt to be generous about protecting your freedom of speech from any check. If lies about abortion mean women and pregnant people die from untreated miscarriages, we see it as more life and death than you might. If lies about refugees get them tortured by Australians (official label for many of the decisions we made over the last decade), then people who are suffering might question your noble defence of free speech. If trans people face extermination because lies are perverting the way the public perceives them, then yes, they too might think your less fraught life might make your defence of free speech look a little unnuanced.
People in politics and the news media are responsible for informing us about facts. While it’s complex, it’s crucial. There are ways we can nudge them towards fact and away from propaganda.
Are you willing to have a MAGA Right drive us into an authoritarian, Christofascist post-democracy while you shrug mournfully and declaim, “That’s the price we paid for our precious freedoms”?
Terence: I would suggest the Murdoch RC would be a great start.