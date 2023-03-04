If you’re wondering about the Voice to Parliament, I urge you to watch this video of an information night held by Monica Ryan MP for her Kooyong electorate.

Monique does an intro, there are two excellent and involved speakers, an Aboriginal man from central Victoria and a Torres Strait Islander man from the Top End, plus a quite lengthy Q&A covering pretty much all the questions that people have been asking.

One of the speakers recited the Uluru Statement from the Heart. It was really moving – quite different to reading it.

In introducing this video Monica writes that:

“This year we will be voting in a referendum to alter the Constitution and establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Join me for an information night in Kooyong and hear from Indigenous community members. There will also be an opportunity to find out how you can get involved in campaigning. Featuring Marcus Stewart, Co-Chair First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria & Thomas Mayo, National Indigenous Officer, Maritime Union of Australia.”

We’re told by some attendees that this is a must watch video.

It’s a valuable resource for not just the residents of Kooyong, but for all Australians.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

414 total views, 414 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...