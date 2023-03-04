The Voice

«
»
The Voice

Image from humanrights.gov.au

If you’re wondering about the Voice to Parliament, I urge you to watch this video of an information night held by Monica Ryan MP for her Kooyong electorate.

Monique does an intro, there are two excellent and involved speakers, an Aboriginal man from central Victoria and a Torres Strait Islander man from the Top End, plus a quite lengthy Q&A covering pretty much all the questions that people have been asking.

One of the speakers recited the Uluru Statement from the Heart. It was really moving – quite different to reading it.

In introducing this video Monica writes that:

“This year we will be voting in a referendum to alter the Constitution and establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Join me for an information night in Kooyong and hear from Indigenous community members.

There will also be an opportunity to find out how you can get involved in campaigning. Featuring Marcus Stewart, Co-Chair First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria & Thomas Mayo, National Indigenous Officer, Maritime Union of Australia.”

We’re told by some attendees that this is a must watch video.

It’s a valuable resource for not just the residents of Kooyong, but for all Australians.

 

 

 

 2 comments

2 comments

  1. Stephengb

    Does not play !

  2. Hotspringer

    Too quiet, or have I gone deaf?

