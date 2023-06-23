The ugly side of politics
One of the promises made by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was that he would clean up the Parliament and make it more trustworthy. Events of the past fortnight suggest that he has so far failed abysmally. Is it his fault? No, it is not.
Well, whose then?
Firstly, it is the fault of the system and its rules. The failure to obey them is mainly the failure of men to grow up. Some of us have no control over what are, to some, men’s daily predilections: that of womanising. But some seem to have no control over that either. Sex is like a drug to some men who have trouble keeping their zippers done up.
Some seem to think flirting or an affair when away from home is a substitute, but some men become more lustful than others, forgetting that it isn’t on if it isn’t consensual. Some beautiful women are in the Houses of Parliament, but that is their luck, not the MPs.
Is it an excuse? No, it’s not. Whoever wrote the rules had better take another look and consider the examples of other organisations. Thank goodness Parliament only meets periodically, or you can imagine the problems.
We all toy with the idea of changing the world but never consider changing ourselves.
I’m not trying to be flippant here because this problem has become an unbearable and often heartbreaking problem. Especially when politics are intertwined.
Such was the case when the Liberals thought they could take the head of Finance Minister Katy Gallagher over the suggestion she had known weeks before about the Brittany Higgins allegations and had encouraged the complaint.
The ugly side of politics was about to rear its head again.
The mud-slinging began on the weekend of June 10, and debate in the House of Representatives and Senate question times over three days, amounting to nothing.
The Liberal Party had set out to prove that Gallagher had misled the Senate. They failed to prove their case, and all the old anti-women accusations came back to haunt them. The further it went, the deeper the mud became, and for the dignity of the House, Peter Dutton should have backed off. Foolishly he didn’t; Lidia Thorpe fearlessly spoke her mind in the Senate, and all hell broke loose.
Then on Wednesday, Senator Thorpe used parliamentary privilege to constantly interrupt Victorian Senator (while speaking about the Higgins accusations of all things) David Van to allege that he had sexually assaulted her in a stairwell at Parliament House. He, of course, denied the charge. She later withdrew under Senate rules but returned later to hone in on her indictment, giving Senator Van a decent tongue-lashing.
Not long after, former Senator Amanda Stoker calls Dutton to tell him that the same Senator Van had “inappropriately touched” her at a social function in 2020. It was then he made the decision to expel Van from the federal Liberal party room.
Dutton said another person had complained about the Senator, but he couldn’t disclose any details. Sounds rather convenient, but let’s move on.
Then Senator Van decides that he will sit as an independent now that he, as a consequence of those events mentioned earlier, had been dismissed from the party.
On the Sunday following all this Liberal Party head-hunting and shame, National Party Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie appears on ABC Insiders to tell David Speers what a wonderful thing it is to have such a strong and concerned leader.
“We know that both the Labor party, One Nation, the Greens, the Liberal party, all political parties have faced these type of internal challenges over the recent past and for a leader to be so decisive, I think was a testament to his strength of feeling around these matters, though.”
I think there was a lot of cheers silently across parliamentary offices with such decisive action being taken by a leader.”
Memories of how decisively brutish Mr Dutton had been in his former portfolios and his capriciousness in never displaying empathy toward others came to mind.
That wasn’t all. Bridget also indicated during the interview that people in her electorate had come forward and highlighted instances of sexual harassment or abuse, but she always kept them confidential.
Now, isn’t that what they were accusing Gallagher of?
On Tuesday, June 20, the Prime Minister suggested that the newspapers that published the original text messages in the Brittany Higgins case may have broken the law.
The Opposition Leader, his party and the gutter media had set out to take Gallagher’s head, but instead, they lost one of their own. In doing so, they had once again displayed that when it comes to women, the Liberal Party is nothing but a bunch of conservative middle-aged males who have an incubus attitude toward women.
I’m sure all parties would have found it restorative when the Prime Minister announced his intention to cleanse the Parliament of its Abbott/Morrison disregard for rules and conventions.
I even naively thought that the Liberal and National parties would take to heart their May 21, 2022, defeat and reform. After all, the Opposition leader had indicated his desire to become softer and more gentle.
However, I recall Dutton saying nothing was wrong with Liberal philosophy, manners and culture. And so, life goes on in the Liberal Party room. Nothing has changed. Nothing will. If he isn’t some “extreme right-wing person,” what is he, and who does he represent?
Here is an example of a promise too hard to keep:
Question Time continues to be the bear pit it has always been. It is devoid of wit, humour, words of intelligence and those with the eloquence and debating skills to give them meaning. Mainly it embraces maleness that believes in conflict as a means of political supremacy over and above the pursuit of excellence in an argument.
It certainly is one of the ugly sides of politics.
My thought for the day
Humility is the basis of all intellectual advancement. However, it is the truth that enables human progress.
I am waiting for the female revolution to consume the LIARBRAL$ AND NOtional$ for their two faced disinterest in representing the best interest of Australian voters.
Here in New England, Beetrooter holds the political sinecure with the ladies of Tamworth NSW seeming to prefer their men to be adulterous, alcoholic, bigoted, capricious, sexually harassing misogynists and so provide the votes that elect such men.
Or possibly the long standing custom of men voting for their wives on election day survives because the ladies are confined to the kitchen, bare foot, pregnant and waiting for their ”men” to return home from a long night at the pub ….. and possibly elsewhere.
Long may Boofhead Duddo remain the Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition so that the thinking LABOR people can regain control of the Australian government from PwC and all the other foreign owned multinational corporations to whom the COALition sold out Australia. Treason??
Thanks John.
Two things occur:
the first is that at the time of the supposed misleading parliament allegations against Katy Gallagher the ALP were in opposition and Gallagher was not a minister so ministerial standards, as far as they go, would not even apply to her. So while a minister may be called upon to step down for misleading the parliament and breaching ministerial standards a non-minister is only required, at best, to correct the Hansard if there has been an omission or a misleading statement : it’s a non-issue !
The second is the unusual case of Senator David Van, a Victorian senator who had thus far managed to hide his talent from public scrutiny and now surfaces as, it seems, an alleged purve. Evidently three people have so far alleged that he preyed upon them. One says she was assaulted and stalked within the parliamentary corridors, another said that he had pinched her bottom (twice) at a function and the third is shrouded in mystery, we don’t even know who he or she is or what was or wasn’t done to their bottom or other parts of their anatomy.
In my simple mind I rely on the rule of law to address theses matters. I see at least two alleged assaults and expect that the complainants would refer these matters to the appropriate authorities (the AFP) to be investigated and if appropriate, prosecuted through our justice system : that’s how the system works. But no, the complainants refuse to report the alleged assaults to the police – perhaps they consider them to trivial to warrant a police investigation , so where do we go from here ?
Van says that he has not been provided with natural justice – that he has been accused and sentenced by his party leader (Constable Dutton) and by the media but not by the police and he has not had the opportunity to defend himself in a formal tribunal of justice, a court of law – what are we to make of this ?
So what is left for senator Van , perhaps his own program on Sky-after-Dark ?
Thank you for your insights, John.
Truth and humility are foreign concepts to the void that is Dutton,he is still the bone headed cop with neither heart nor brain.Only the uniform is missing.