The Trump Dilemma
By Ad astra
Don’t get me wrong. Trump is not the dilemma to which I’m referring. His behaviour is no longer a quandary. With every word he utters, with every tweet, he confirms that his mental state continues to deteriorate to the point where commentator after commentator expresses astonishment and alarm at his outlandish reactions to the social and political environment in which he finds himself. He has become predictably unpredictable.
Read any article about him, listen to any comment, and you will hear the same assessment. Trump is dangerously insane.
Writing in Stat Justin A. Frank, a clinical professor of psychiatry at George Washington University Medical Center and author of Trump on the Couch: Inside the Mind of the President (Avery/Penguin Random House, September 2018), gives this assessment after hearing him speak on Fox and Friends as far back as September 2018.
This half-hour revealed how destabilized the president can become and showed many of the disturbing patterns seen elsewhere in Trump’s actions and writing. Three of the most striking were his deep-seated feelings of victimhood, repeating himself, and difficulty answering questions or staying on point.
Writing in Salon in April, David Masciotra says:
The United States of America is now an abusive household. Donald Trump is the lunatic authority figure stalking and traumatizing the victims – the American people. It becomes increasingly evident, that with Trump’s every social media post, public utterance and policy directive, our president suffers from a severe form of mental illness. His insanity threatens millions of lives, and has become particularly dangerous during the most devastating public health crisis in the last 100 years.
If you still need more evidence, read an article by Bess Levin in the March 13 issue of Vanity Fair: The 12 Most Insane Moments From Trump’s National Emergency Presser: Germ-Swapping, Corporate Sponsors, “Big Words”.” Here is an extract:
On Friday afternoon, Donald Trump addressed the nation for the second time this week, and if you chose not to watch in an effort to protect your mental health, the quick summary is that it went as well as you might have expected, if you expected the press conference equivalent of a flaming bag of dog crap wrapped in the used bed sheets of a coronavirus patient. While his remarks didn’t cause the markets to have their worst trading session since Black Monday like they did on Wednesday, the address was somehow even more chilling.
Every day more evidence of Trump’s deranged mental state emerges: A report published by CNN from Carl Bernstein – who broke the Watergate stories with Bob Woodward, shared claims from those in Mr Trump’s inner circle that the President was “delusional” and ill-prepared for phone calls with world leaders. In addition, he was “abusive to leaders of America’s principal allies” – including Scott Morrison. Here is some of the CNN report:
Bernstein’s lengthy report claims Mr Trump “regularly bullied and demeaned” leaders of nations including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada and Australia, in ‘numerous’ phone calls.
“Everything was always personalised, with everybody doing terrible things to rip us off – which meant ripping ‘me’ – Trump – off. He couldn’t – or wouldn’t – see or focus on the larger picture,” one US official reportedly said. Another reportedly called the phone calls “abominations”, while a German official said they were “so unusual” and “very aggressive”.
So if Trump is not the dilemma to which this article refers, what is?
To my mind, the most disturbing dilemma is: Why did voters in the US vote him into office, as they may well do again in November? They must know him by now; they must have read or heard the damaging assessments that are emerging day after day, the most recent being that of his former national security adviser, John Bolton in The Room Where it Happened.
There has to be an explanation. The purpose of this short piece is to canvass your opinion. Please let us have your considered views in Comments.
This article was originally published on The Political Sword
For Facebook users, The Political Sword has a Facebook page:
Putting politicians and commentators to the verbal sword
-
Lawrence S. Roberts
-
Matters Not
-
Jack Cade
-
Princess Mombi
-
Phil
-
Phil
-
Michael Taylor
-
Jack Cade
-
Wanderer
-
Matters Not
Biden is Trump lite, just a milder form of terminal capitalism. It will just take us slightly longer to get to complete serfdom but the climate will take us out before then.
Re:
Because people vote with their heart and not their head? Because a significant number preferred him to the alternative? Because the American democracy is broken? Because they wanted to take revenge on those whom they once trusted? Because desperate people will do desperate things?
Even now, the Republicans are moving to make it even harder for those who might want to vote for the Democrat. (After all, the US is the original home of the ‘gerrymander’.) Democracy in the United States is no more! Even if he ‘loses’ Trump may not agree to ‘go’. (That’s why the recent SCOTUS decision that the President is not above the law might prove to be significant. As might be the statement from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Mark Milley) that their loyalty is to the Constitution and not the person who happens to be President.
And then there’s the guns. Always the guns!
Why?
Because he’s an All-American boy. A vainglorious, vindictive, spiteful, mendacious, bullying lout. He’s Uncle Sam in the flesh. He’s what THEY are.
Not that I’m being judgmental, like…
‘Imagine being so stupid that you look at Trump, at this treasonous, traitorous, totally corrupt, self-serving, ignorant clown, this racist, semi-literate moron, this sexually assaulting, pathologically lying, feeble minded, morally bankrupt, constitutionally- illiterate simpleton, this bloated nitwit with his cotton candy hair, radioactive tinted skin and obese dishevelment, and think “Now that is a guy I can admire” ….” PLUS NPD! Those who follow him are afraid to admit they were wrong and it’s a known fact that humans try and justify those mistakes plus the USA is seriously broken in every way.
‘ Biden is Trump lite, just a milder form of terminal capitalism. It will just take us slightly longer to get to complete serfdom but the climate will take us out before then.’
Yep. Or a nuclear mushroom cloud. My monies on the Eco system collapsing first.
For mine Trump will book off sick. Pence will become President and pardon him. If Trump looses the election, it’s odds on he’s going to do porridge. His mate Rodger the Dodger Stone, must be able to finger him hence his pardon. I hope he does the world a favour and gets Covid-19.
It’s not so much who voted for him last time, it’s the idiots who’ll vote for him the next time.
Trumps 2016 votes are probably rock solid and will be in November. The real race will be between Biden’s chosen running mate and Pence. The Democrats HAVE to choose a running mate that the Sanders, Greens and Ventura fans will get behind. Any other third parties like West will be Republican plants to leach liberals away from Biden.
All in all there is no real hope for the USA. They’ve walked into a nightmare, and did it with their eyes open. Like the naifs they are, they think the Presidency transforms water into wine, despite almost every other president proving it doesn’t.
Why has the presidency come to this?
The Kennedys were assassinated before they could work for the betterment of the community. More recent democrats were undermined or distracted. Much of the country lives by fear and guns.
The media is dominated by capitalists spewing right wing propaganda.
But fundamentally I’d say it’s about education, or rather the quality and lack thereof.
In the USA many schools close down for the duration when they run out of funds, which I’m assured by locals can be often.
Teachers have to pay to provide necessary resources the governments are not willing to fund. Teachers are often not paid, or under paid.
Curriculum taught is heavily politically and religiously influenced, with the result that analytical and higher order thinking isn’t being developed in students.
Wealth is worshipped and intelligence derided, gang mentalities are dominant.
No wonder the voters are not focused on what’s truly in their best interests for their own and childrens’ futures.
Re:
Pardoning before a trial, let alone a conviction? That’s a legal minefield. Yes, Ford gave a ‘general/broad’ pardon to Nixon but can’t see that happening via Pence given his own ‘shaky’ position. Then again, would (an arrogant) Trump accept a pardon for any crime that he wasn’t found guilty of? Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt – is it not? Would Trump agree to that? Lots of pride to be swallowed.
Then there’s the real possibility that Trump mightn’t have Pence as a running mate. Trump is never loyal. Why not have a female as his VP? Someone like Ms Nikki Haley? Lots of twists and turns still to come.
Further, Biden says he’ll only serve one term so his chosen VP (most probably a woman) will become the President in waiting. Will he go for a woman of color? Or Ms Warren? If Warren, the progressives will rejoice but the corporate democrats will run a mile. Interesting times.