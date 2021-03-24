The trouble with AstraZeneca… Bugger the quality of the research, choice or supply
The trouble with AstraZeneca goes beyond blood clotting. Lack of trial data to show efficacy or safety in older people, blood clotting in women under 55, poor operational controls in research resulting in the controversy of a half dose being more effective when all along the independent variable may have been the interval between doses – 3 months not one month. Oops doesn’t inspire confidence in their research if they can’t get that right!
And it doesn’t stop there. Supply issues, broken contracts, vested national interests, protectionism, political interference and even questions surrounding the reliability and accuracy of information AstraZeneca is providing about its ‘baby’ – evidence that information and data may be being withheld.
The US has not yet completed its report on its phase 3 mass trial and rumours circulating AstraZeneca haven’t been providing up to date information. Efficacy is 30% lower than its rivals at 62%. So what are we not seeing here? What is AstraZeneca hiding? Why are so many countries and their regulators deliberating while host countries like UK and Australia (well in the minority), who have most to gain out of all this play politics with orders and supply, and ultimately people’s lives-willing to obfuscate their national public health messaging, information and choice?
One thing’s for sure, it is a dangerous game they are playing, when this all should be well above politics – but it ain’t is it, Messrs Morrison and Johnson? It is one step away from being weaponised and another to hide the truth from your general public.
We are being told it is safe, but clearly not for some, and for others there is an absence of data to support it. But the spin doctors are already out there ramming the public health safety slogan down our throats. And here in Australia, if you are eligible on medical grounds or concerns for an alternative, there is only one – Pfizer-BioNTech, and already it is not available to the general public, but most don’t know this.
The US also has Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, all three of which are more effective, arguably safer, and none of which so far, have thrown up any of the troubles of AstraZeneca.
So in Australia, the general population have just one vaccine which has been badly managed. Many unanswered questions. If you have no medical conditions or family history, having the vaccine evidently poses less risk than not taking it, little doubt about that. But until the US study is reported with its larger and broader sample, with latest reliable data and independent analysis, which we are told is soon, the truth about its effectiveness and safety in the elderly is yet to be properly established. But if you have a blood clotting disorder, serious heart condition, receiving medication and family history, you may be at higher risk than either AstraZeneca or the government is telling; and the government has failed to provide an alternative. That is probably what is compromising their willingness to tell the truth, so they are resorting to dumbed down public health messaging and guesswork.
So, what can we learn from all this?
- The research needs to be conducted on a reliable and independent footing, sound methodologies, rigorous, no compromises.
- The public need to be told the truth from the start, no guesswork for the sake of politicians sleeping in their beds at night. Do not mislead the public. The biggest threat to public confidence and consenting to vaccination is being lied to or misled, unsupported claims, and of course overzealous politicians who don’t know what they are talking about, covering up for their incompetence.
- Cautions, contraindications, risks must be labelled on the product and all product information; and for reasons we won’t go into that has been overlooked in the packaging and promotion of AstraZeneca; shortcuts, omissions and excuses unacceptable.
- There needs to be a choice, an alternative if there are medical contraindications and risks. That choice must be based on medical advice, case by case, not a bureaucrat or politician.
- Our government needs to address the order and supply problem – One for all is not acceptable.
- Don’t even think about travel passes and restrictions until you get this stuff right.
We can do better than this unless you like the sound of our master’s voice (I don’t and I don’t like his attitude), frankly he, like Boris doesn’t know what he is talking about either, other than pulling the wool over our eyes every day, pretty much on everything. But I would have expected better from the Chief Medical Officer in Australia than his one size fits all, dumbing down, and bugger the quality of the research, choice or supply.
The efficacy figures for the various vaccines are not a measure of how good they are relative to each other. This will tell you why.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3odScka55A
As for side effects consider some figures from the US. When you are treating very, very large populations, you’re going to see the usual run of mortality and morbidity that you see across large samples.
If you take 10 million people and just wave your hand back and forth over their upper arms, over the next two months you would expect to see about 4,000 heart attacks. About 4,000 strokes. Over 9,000 new diagnoses of cancer. And about 14,000 of that ten million will die, out of usual all-causes mortality. No one would notice. That’s how many people die and get sick anyway.
But if you took those ten million people and gave them a new vaccine instead, there’s a real danger that those heart attacks, cancer diagnoses, and deaths will be attributed to the vaccine.
If you reach a large enough population, you are literally going to have cases where someone gets the vaccine and drops dead the next day (just as they would have if they didn’t get the vaccine). It could prove difficult to convince that person’s friends and relatives of that lack of connection, though.
Post hoc ergo propter hoc
As for the testing not being rigorous enough, when one of the participants in the Pfizer or Moderna trials was struck by lightning it was reported that the FDA took some time to conclude that this was not a side effect of the vaccine.
Lastly, the vaccines are not intended to prevent you from getting covid-19: they are intended to prevent you from dying or being hospitalized and even if they have known side effects in some people (37 blood clotting cases out of 10 million vaccinations ) that will be considered an acceptable level of risk by every health authority.
I am extremely surprised and disappointed to see this badly disguised anti-vaxer ‘article’ here. 😡
“We can do better than this unless you like the sound of our master’s voice (I don’t and I don’t like his attitude), frankly he, like Boris doesn’t know what he is talking about either, other than pulling the wool over our eyes every day, pretty much on everything. But I would have expected better from the Chief Medical Officer in Australia than his one size fits all, dumbing down, and bugger the quality of the research, choice or supply.”
Well said. Then there’s the small matter of how keen this government seems to be to keep CSL shares humming along. Dave Sharma allegedly bought up CSL just as the government was making its decision – a decision as you imply which is a million miles away from being based on public health criteria – and which seem suspiciously close to fostering investment opportunities in the donor class.
“I am extremely surprised and disappointed to see this badly disguised anti-vaxer ‘article’ here. 😡”
Jon’s piece is more about the issues, some of which could be potentially life threatening, surrounding the AZ vaccine. So “anti” it most certainly is not. You have twisted his words Tina.
The Astrazeneca may well be reasonably OK,but another of the problems behind it’s published shortcomings is we are expected to believe a government that lies to us every day.And why have the said liars received the pfizer vaccine?Im eligible to get the jab and have been invited by my local practice to book in.I’ll be waiting for more independent information before I decide.Morrison is a shocking liar and no one in their right mind believes anything he says.They have fucked everything they have touched.How good is Australia?
Putting it all together, I’d still risk the Astra jab before Coronavirus. They had to rush because they did not know at the time how severe the epidemic would be.
As for the government, they are laughing stocks on vaccine roll out as they are on so many other things.
Which gov members have invested heavily in this. Follow the money someone.
A tweet of mine:
“The great con.
Is it true, @GregHuntMP that rural people who qualify for the Pfizer vaccine CANNOT GET IT? That they’re not even ‘allowed’ to drive to the city for the jab?
This would ‘disqualify’ 80+% of the Aboriginal people in SA who qualify for it.”
It just seemed a little bit ludicrous.
According the the federal government’s health website there are 16 Pfizer vaccination points in Australia.
In SA there are two. Both in Adelaide.
Aboriginal people over the age of 55 are considered to be in the most vulnerable group, and the good majority of these live in the mid and far north of the state. But, says my doctor, they won’t receive Pfizer because they live in a rural postcode.
Transferring it to my situation – also in the most vulnerable group but residing in rural Vic – I too live in the wrong postcode. Even if I (or others) drove down to Melbourne (or Geelong) we will not be given Pfizer.
My doctor can’t even get Pfizer. The only doctors in rural areas being afforded Pfizer are those working in Emergency departments of hospitals.
It begs the question: If AstraZeneca is so good, then why isn’t everyone getting it?
I don’t really have any concerns about the vaccine. I know how hard it is to get things approved here. But I DO have a concern about Dave Sharma.
“On 17 March, Sharma’s register of interests shows a purchase of Qantas shares, which were then trading at $2.86. The next day happened to be the day Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announced a $715 million relief package for the aviation industry.
Qantas shares had risen to $5.38 (at the time of publication).
On 30 June, Sharma bet on big pharma, purchasing CSL shares, which were then trading at $287.
A couple of months later, on 7 September, the Prime Minister announced a $1.7 billion supply and production agreement between the Australian Government and pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and CSL. And then in November, the PM revealed a vaccine manufacturing plant at a cost of $800 million would be established in Melbourne.
At the time of publication, the share price for CSL had risen to $304.91.”
https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/morrisons-anti-accountability-vaccine-gets-l-np-off-scott-free,14604
Nothing crooked about that, Kaye. 😜
I have concerns about the clotting found in a number of EU countries when trialling AZ. One of the nasty little things that lupus has left me prone to is clotting.
Tina – As Kronomex has pointed out this article is not ‘anti-vaxer’ at all. Conversely if anything, it is arguing for more Covid vaccines, public choice and availability in Australia. It is pointing out we have been short changed and duped into having only one. As Michael and this article points out, Pfizer does not appear to be available to the public, even if you present with medical concerns that might contraindicate AstraZeneca’s side effect and contraindication profile based on specific medical conditions and treatments. In medicine there is usually a significant choice of treatment and medication options to get round these common constraints. There are around a dozen different Covid vaccines around the world, and three have been approved for use and available in the USA. There is no sign in Australia that anything else will be available to the general population other than AstraZeneca, which is fine if you have a clear medical record and family history. The article goes on to suggest for the majority (perhaps) therefore this may not be a problem. It does NOT say they should not have it or refuse it, which is what an ‘anti-vaxer’ would say. But even the larger population here are being used, coerced and exploited.
It is however pointing out, there are a lot of problems relying on just one (all our eggs being in one basket) thanks to Morrison and Hunt. It is pointing out there are a lot of anomalies with the one they have chosen to roll out exclusively in this country and that Australians deserve better, the government can do better. It is arguing there are attitudes and measures which need to be observed to secure public trust, which is where ultimately success will lie.
It is arguing on and for medical ethics and social justice grounds, standards of research, quality of clinical and public health decision making. It is pointing out you do not put at risk more vulnerable groups in the population on an over simplification, dumbed down interpretation of the human bioethic of ‘the greater good’ or utilitarianism – instead, one needs to mediate those risks, not ignore them under the falsified claims of ‘safe for all’, when clearly it is not. There are numerous people out there who are being ignored and coerced into taking that risk on behalf of the common good. Consider how many countries have raised the alarm and temporarily suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine, no other! That is not the act of an anti-vaccine campaign – That is protecting your public from potential harm.
This whole issue has been politicised by the Liberals and the it raises serious questions for consideration. As a health care professional myself, that alarms me and how pharmaceutical companies and government behave, I have directly experienced this compromise, especially when they get together for what? For profit or mutual benefit. I strongly believe the general public deserve a much better informed debate on public health care, should be listened to, have more choice and autonomy over their health and welfare, rather than be exploited as pawns by our government for their own ends, treated like children in such a shameful patriarchal manner.
As a social justice advocate yourself, I am surprised you missed this.
I don’t think they established a link Michael. There were clotting cases but I think inquiries showed it was no more than expected in the general population, vaccine or not.
Billions of women have taken the Pill where there is a known risk but it is very small.
I understand your hesitation due to your co-morbidities. The reason we must encourage as many as we can to get vaccinated is to protect those few who can’t.
This is a huge trial right now. We will have more data very soon.
I agree Kaye, we should be concerned about what you and David have raised. This is all part of that dirty cloud, where politicians, the donor class and corporations are capitalising, possibly even on insider trading and now protecting their investments by restricting fair trade, competition and public choice. Health has become a political economic football.
The public good and public health are compromised – and what; we should be grateful that we will have the one vaccine! Looks like we are really slow out of the blocks here, with only one viable inadequate option, even allowing for the fact we have less urgency in this country than others. But very soon we will be at a grave disadvantage and poorly protected internationally, because we allowed politics to interfere with better judgment on the health of our nation, because we were complacent, because we did not procure the choices we could have made or had.
My mother died of a rare blood disorder when I was 13 yrs, I too have my own medical condition to consider, four daughters and granddaughters, there are potential hereditary factors to consider. As an Australian citizen, parent, health care professional and public health advocate, I am concerned at what is going on here and there are many other Australians with legitimate concerns who should not be ignored and dismissed, and do as they are told by untrustworthy politicians, as Michael himself has indicated; nor should ‘they’ be accused of being ‘anti-vaxers’.
On the matter of blood clotting, the erroneous safety message is running entirely off the statistical conclusion that no more have died of clots than might be expected in the general population not receiving the vaccine. The trials (sample/recipients) don’t even include or control for these conditions – And that is not rigour, it is barely relevant, a convenience conclusion, erroneous, overreach, teetering on a lie to make such safety claims for all – At best it is utilitarian, but I beg to consider it serves vested interests, not without evidence, motive or means..
There are too many variables to have been chased down here in the time given so far, to rule on this particular vaccine’s safety on such specific grounds eg. what kind of blood disorder, nature of interaction, is it the condition or the drug treatment/s eg. medication interactions of which there are potentially many including anti-clotting, anti-hypertensive and contraceptive medications. And yes there might be implications for other vaccines, but not that the evidence to date has indicated.
It is sloppy dangerous speculation!
For the majority there may be little to worry about, it isn’t not for them I present this particular stream of medical argument, but they should still consider the other issues raised.
I make no apology for the tone, it is quite deliberate to shake us out of this do nothing attitude when we are being screwed over, and this is a government that has been doing this to us for years and yet still we elect them and let them do this to us and I am sick of it! But still, I argue on the basis of evidence, reason, advocacy and ethics, not mere passion, opinion or even devil’s advocate.
Kaye, my doctor is going to insist I have the AZ. She, after all, is more concerned with my health than she is over a lousy government. If AZ is all that’s available to me then I have little choice. If I had a choice of catching COVID-19 or having worrying side effects from AZ then it’s no choice.
But… I will still raise my concerns.
If CNN are to believed (and I do trust them as a reliable news source) South Africa have halted AZ as it has been found to be ineffective against the SA variant of COVID-19. It’ll be ground zero here if the SA variant reaches our shores and most of us didn’t get the other vaccines. I haven’t yet validated the CNN story, so I hope I’m wrong.
I was relieved to learn that three days ago the USA approved AZ. But it raised an eyebrow the very next day when they changed their mind because the manufacturer of AZ had provided them with outdated data.
Nothing makes me sick re cold blooded Gordon Gecko types in the government.
But, Kaye Lee, many of us love you. Where would we be without people like you?
CNN were right:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2021/03/17/astrazeneca-vaccine-fails-to-protect-against-the-south-african-variant/?sh=358cfe1c6526
I think Dr Normal Swan of the ABC is a reliable source for public health advice on this issue, and he has concerns unlike our chief medical officers who want to sweep this debate under the carpet. He is willing to discuss them with us. He is the go to person here. Alas, he is with the ABC and our government don’t like them either. I wonder why. At the individual level, anyone who has concerns should talk to their GP, I will be and I shall consider that advice very carefully.
The number of countries stopping or postponing AZ is growing.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/15/which-countries-have-halted-use-of-astrazenecas-covid-vaccine
This list does not include the countries who never started the AZ program.
It has been suggested to me that I’m inappropriately promoting a fear campaign, which is the last thing we need on the eve of our vaccinations. They could be right.
But if there’s one thing I hate more than a fear campaign, it’s being fed bullshit by our government.
Blow lost last post.
Thing is, things have beyond the sexual offences by the elite to the issue of accountability and its refusal on all issues until the government has things secured beyond breach for the tiny elite wanting to carpet bag the country at the expense of the masses, male and female.
Refusal of accountability on ANY issue is POLICY!
Think of all the other offences they would have to come clean on if they were forced to come clean on the likes of Porter and the preppie battalions.
People like Julia Baird continue to narrow focus (for consent purposes later?) and reduce the situation to, exclusively, gender oppression, whilst denying class or situational oppression of which gender oppression is but one component. Gender oppression is an example of class oppression and an almighty feudalist rip off and parallel control/oppression tactic across the neo lib world.
Am not saying sexual subjugation is not a problem, any thing but, but trying to put it into the context of a wider cultural commodification that tries to keep civilisation in the Dark Ages.
Running gender quotas wont change a thing if parties only replace male fascists with female fascists.
The situation as we know it of which things like dumbing down and surveillance, global warming and resources and food depletion and labor Road to Serfdom “reforms” demands a far more serious change and in Australia, this writer fears that things are beyond repair, unless the current set of scandals can rid the country of not just the current government but sufficiently to curb the current oligarchy and also curb foreign interference from places like Britain and the USA, not just China.
A point. MSM is forced to report almost exclusively on sex scandals because it has been levered away from issues like enviro damage and defence procurements through Dutton’s Nacht Und Nebel surveillance laws
Last week it was claimed the idiot submarines contract had been terminated, somewhere in the bottom corner of page 22, then someone said later the sophisticated French were rolling us back into accepting the purchase.
Now can any one identify for me any further reports on an equally important issue like this?
Here in Armidale NSW my major medical centre, advises that they will receive about fifteen (15) shots in mid-April2021 and please do not telephone for an appointment because their patients will be advised when they will get the jab.
Thank you for this insight! I am a 1b and so are currently eligible. I have delayed mostly due to a lack of available options to get a jab but partly due to the various inconsistencies with the AZ vaccine! My first instinct was to support the AZ as it hails from Europe not America. I also trust the local manufacturer CSL, however given I have “significant lung disease” according to my respiratory specialist and am currently undergoing chemo therapy to deal with my hyperactive immune system I take your advice quite seriously. Victoria has been declared “virus-free” so I don’t feel any real and present danger. My immune system is currently depressed, or at least that’s what we are all aiming for and I have a retired husband who has done all of our shopping for most of the last 14 months anyway. (I put myself in lockdown before it became law given my fragile lungs) Reports from the US on efficacy of the AZ vaccine and controversies over the means of testing efficacy raise serious doubts. Especially for me. You must do what you can do because that’s all you can do. If I have to wait a bit longer then so be it.
I am, personally less concerned about blood clots thatn I am about efficacy.
You see, no sooner do you turn your back and yet another manifestation of refusal of accountability as policy through its threat to business as usual, this time involving a $177 million bush fires rort in NSW now being raised on 7.30.
Are they ever accountable, Penny Wong just touches on this, fresh from Senate Estimates. If a way were found to make them accountable on sexual assault and harassment, they fear the route could be open to force accountability on a vast array of other scandalous consequences of the unaccountable Rafferty’s Rules government.