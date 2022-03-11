The small government experiment has been an abject…

I don’t profess to understand how other countries operate but, in Australia,…

The small government experiment has been an abject failure

I don’t profess to understand how other countries operate but, in Australia, we rely on our government to make things work.

Or we used to.  Until politicians decided that the private sector, whose survival depends on making a profit, could do things better for cheaper.

And where has that got us?

The royal commission into the aged care sector described it as “a shocking tale of neglect” and “a sad and shocking system that diminishes Australia as a nation.”

That was before COVID hit which led to hundreds of deaths and required the government sending in the army to help provide minimal care to residents.

Also pre-COVID, the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability was established in April 2019.  The title is an apt description of the evidence that has been presented and a shameful indictment on our society.

I remember when the Commonwealth Employment Service hooked people up with jobs.  Nothing demeaning about it – if you were unemployed, they would find you a job or give you a payment in the meantime.  We now have the Jobactive system which participants describe as “broken” and which is beset with countless allegations of rorting.

We used to own stuff.  Until politicians decided that selling assets to give a sugar hit to the budget bottom line was a good idea.

We used to own Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank and Qantas and Medibank Private.  We used to own our sea and air ports, our energy infrastructure, and the Commonwealth Serum Laboratories.  We used to have a tax on the mining superprofits made by those who have approval to mine the resources that we own.  We sold government buildings and now lease them back from the new owners.

Instead of a public service with the collective experience, expertise and continuity to advise the government of the day, we have political appointees who use consultants to justify whatever position they choose to take.  Cue Brian Fisher.

The COVID pandemic has starkly illustrated the dangers of the small government approach.  From using hotels and untrained security guards for quarantine to suddenly expecting people to source their own Rapid Antigen Tests, the whole thing has been a reactionary debacle rather than anything resembling preparedness and co-ordination of a planned response.

For a government who prides itself on cutting red tape to have to wait for letters from premiers asking for help and then a meeting with the governor-general to, weeks later, approve the idea that we are suffering a national emergency before they can mobilise help is Pythonesque.  I don’t think they thought through the significance of the word ‘emergency’.

We have more army personnel thrown into emergency roles than a military junta but none of them know the local areas they are dealing with or the resources they have or need.  Hence the constant meetings – or photographs of them anyway – as locals head out in their tinnies and on jet-skis and kayaks to save people’s lives.  Because the small government acted too slowly.  Again.

Ask yourself, would you trust these two in a crisis?

 

6 comments

  1. Kaye Lee

    He’s a real nowhere man
    Sitting in his nowhere land
    Making all his nowhere plans for nobody

    Doesn’t have a point of view
    Knows not where he’s going to
    Isn’t he a bit like you and me?
    Nowhere man please listen
    You don’t know what you’re missing
    Nowhere man, the world is at your command

    He’s as blind as he can be
    Just sees what he wants to see
    Nowhere man, can you see me at all
    Nowhere man don’t worry
    Take your time, don’t hurry
    Leave it all ’til somebody else
    Lends you a hand

  2. Ai Khan Singh

    Kaye Lee

    ‘…and in the end…’

    You get the sack.

    And perhaps someone will get the gonads to investigate why he got sacked from previous jobs.

    He will comfort himself in the knowledge
    that God had plans for him.
    Which simply reinforces my view of God…

    Or has God abandoned him? Members of his particular sect recommend testing God’s love by plunging their hands into a basket of poisonous snakes. I’d like to see him take the test – he is, after all, surrounded by them in the Coalition – some even actually resemble reptiles.

  3. Kaye Lee

  4. pierre wilkinson

    and someone said to me yesterday that i should feel sorry for Scotty, as he has had nothing but problems since he became PM, first the drought then fires then covid and now floods…
    when asked what he has done about any of it they responded with at least he tries his best…
    go figure

  5. Kaye Lee

    When the Best You Can Be is Not Good Enough

    Self-realization is the healthy desired goal. A less healthy alternative exists when identity is dictated by self-idealization, when the idealized self tries to compensate for a sense of inadequacy and low self-esteem. As psychoanalyst Karen Horney puts it, self-idealization inevitably manifests in the search for glory where the individual creates a persona for him/herself that exemplifies all that is right and perfect; this in spite of the fact that the individual unconsciously feels that he/she is flawed, deficient, and imperfect; in other words, “not good enough.” So the individual may try to live up to an ideal that may have nothing to do with who they really are.

