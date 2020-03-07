The shameless perfidy of Scott Morrison’s latest claims about emissions reduction

The Liar from the Shire has sunk to new depths – ok, maybe not new – with his ridiculous claim that “Emissions today are 50 million tonnes less on average each year under our government than under the previous government.”

This crap should be used in school maths classes as an example of how data can be manipulated to mislead.

The latest release tracking Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions includes a table of emissions for each financial year.

Emissions to the end of June 2007 were 627.0 Mt CO2-e. Six years later, they were 537.6, and 533.9 a year after that when the carbon price was repealed in 2014.

In the year ending September 30, 2019, they were 530.8.

To save you doing the sums, under Labor policies, emissions reduced by over 93 Mt CO2-e. Since the Coalition “axed the tax” almost six years ago, emissions have reduced by about 3 Mt CO2-e.

But hey ScottyFromMarketing, run with that line if you want. Get Angus to say it too.

Because we ALL know how trustworthy you two are.

