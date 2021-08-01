The saddest thing
My father rarely talked about the war, though when he did it would be no more than a few words.
I’m sure that after spending three years in the steamy jungles of New Guinea he would have much to complain about, but I only ever heard a couple of complaints: It was wet, and it was “bloody” hot (“bloody” being the strongest profanity that would pass his lips). On another occasion he told of going without food for three days, and as an added inconvenience people were trying to shoot him. It was a comment, not a complaint.
After the war ended the first thing he did was to forgive the enemy. Like him, they were guys sent to war by their government. He even respected the enemy, for in his mind as soon as you lost that respect… you were off your guard and you were vulnerable.
No, he didn’t hate the enemy. But he did hate their government for sending them – and ultimately us – to that bloody war in New Guinea.
(But he would have done it again, without complaint. When he was 63 he told me that even at his age he would sign up to fight for his country if he could. My father always had this sense of duty).
It was not until he was 90 that I heard his first complaint. It was one that sickened and angered me.
Happy to have his brand new walking frame, he was out and about in the mall of his regional Victorian city. (I accompanied him once. He would walk as close to the corridor walls as he could, so not to impede other pedestrians). But on this day he was alone, hobbling down the mall with three teenage schoolgirls heading towards him. They stopped, but they didn’t move. They refused to move. My father – by now the subject of an earful of abuse – had to move for them. This poor old bugger who had left behind a wife and young son to fight for his country and his freedom, this old bugger who had watched his mates die, this poor old bugger – barely mobile – had to get out of their way as well as tolerate their abuse. It was too much of an inconvenience for them to take a skip to the right.
(They didn’t know my father, or anything about him. Would it have mattered if they did? Probably not. One thing they certainly would not have known – and perhaps not even bothered about – was that all his life he regarded all Australian equal).
My blood boiled. I so wish I had have been there.
But I am there. I’m there now. We all are.
We see it every day.
Just replace my father with a Baby Boomer, or a rape victim, or a refugee, a homeless person or an Indigenous Australian.
And replace that group of school children with our government, or with sexists or racists, or with our mainstream media.
My point is, in today’s world we are encouraged to turn against those who are different. And we are encouraged to blame someone else for our woes and we are unmoved when they need our help. And we judge them, without even knowing them.
We have a federal government who are masters at creating this divisive society, doing so, of course, to deflect the anger of their failures back onto Australians who are different because … (fill in the blanks).
Do you have any blanks you can fill in for me?
my Dad served in the 29th/46th Aust Inf Bn 18 months on the Island of New Britain , his view if the Japanese was a little different and it was during the last 6 weeks of his life that I found what a jungle soldier went through . There is so much I can write about this subject and I have a written a book etc , the rest of what you say I agree with.
Uhm ….. there is a box of green rings somewhere in the shed, but you probably need a rusty marking knife to do a proper job.
My father was a quiet man, taciturn, not given to emotion. He served in the Royal Navy, on a destroyer initially and on what was called a battle cruiser, which was a ‘Light’ battleship. He served in the North Atlantic as a convoy escort, in the Mediterranean shelling the shore at Anzio, and in the Indian Ocean. He would never tell us about the war. I only gleaned information by asking him if the sort of things mentioned by the likes of Alistair Maclean were correct. Like ploughing through the British seamen whose ships had been sunk by U-boats, not daring to stop to pick them up. Bear in mind that most Liverpool families had members in the merchant navy: his ship could have been ploughing through his cousins or family friends.
When we came to Australia, I asked him if he wanted to march on Anzac Day. His I’m passioned response? –
‘I saw enough of the bloody war when I was in it. I don’t want to be reminded of any of it. I won’t march, and can’t understand why they have it.’
Seems to me that cruelty to others is increasing alongside increased kindness. A paradox resulting from polarised education?
Thanks Michael. I worked as a pension officer for Veterans Affairs. Heard many similar stories.
Thanks for unlocking me from this site. I guess my objections to your posts didn’t go down too well. I hope we can debate issues in future without rancour
No worries, Stuart. We enjoy and encourage respectful debate.
One thing that I regularly see on Facebook and Twitter that really pisses me off is the attitude towards Baby Boomers. “You’re a Baby Boomer so you obviously:
only care about your franking credit (I have none).
vote for LNP (I don’t).
don’t care about climate change (I do).”
And refugees are either accused of coming here to steal our jobs or live off welfare. (Bit of a contradiction there).
Peter, he respected the enemy, but he certainly didn’t like them.
I was telling him about a movie (Letters from Iwo Jima) that showed a nice, human side of a Japanese soldier.
He interrupted; “None of them were nice.”
Never in his life would he buy a car made in Japan.
But back to the respect bit, he was horrified when some Australian soldiers were filmed making fun of a Taliban prisoner. Dad said; “The enemy already wants to kill you. Unless it’s in battle, don’t give them a reason to be more determined to do so.”
And as with you, Peter, I never knew what my father went through up there in New Guinea until I read a book about the Kokoda Trail. It made me cry. I knew then why he was the way he was. 😢
Michael. That’s a brilliant story and I also notice the disrespect shown to the aged, but I’m encouraged by our Olympians who are showing such respect for their relative sports and their opponents. Just as exciting as their relative sports.
A pleasure to watch their demeanour in winning or in losing. Your old man must have been some sort of a bloke.
Hi John. He was a hard old bastard. And to me a cruel father and provided me with a childhood that was filled with sadness. (But like I said, it wasn’t until his final years that I knew what he’d been through). It wasn’t until he was in his 70s that he showed me any decency.
But in one sentence he told me the most inspiring words I would ever hear.
I was moaning that I’d reached that terrible age of 30. That’s it, I said. Life’s over. It’s all downhill from now on. And on I moaned. It was then that he said those inspiring words:
“You’re complaining about turning 30! I’m about to turn 74 yet I think that the best years of my life are still ahead of me.”
Wow. Ouch.