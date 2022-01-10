The real cost of AUKUS
We will never know the full extent of what our government has signed up to with their AUKUS deal but it is increasingly looking like we are to become the dumping ground for obsolete armaments.
On Monday, Peter Dutton issued a press release announcing that Australia has locked in the purchase of more than 120 tanks and other armoured vehicles from the United States, at a cost of $3.5 billion.
“Army will receive up to 75 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks, 29 M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicles, 17 M1074 Joint Assault Bridge Vehicles and an additional six M88A2 Armoured Recovery Vehicles.”
One wonders why Dutton waited till now to make that announcement since the US government let the cat out of the bag last year, as reported on June 1 in The Australian.
“The only reason any of this is known is because major US arms exports have to be notified to Congress – and on April 29 the world learnt of a possible sale to Australia of 160 M1A1 hulls and a great deal of related hardware.”
To give some context, Australia’s last deployment of tanks was in the Vietnam War. In 2007, we bought 59 Abrams M1A1s which have never seen combat. As one commentator quipped, “It is almost as if army buys these things and then doesn’t want to scratch the paint.”
According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Abrams tanks are too heavy for our amphibious landing boats and for many of the underdeveloped or degraded roads and bridges in our near region, as well as in large parts of northern Australia. Which begs the question, how would these tanks be used? Should there be a major conflict in the Asia–Pacific region, it would likely be fought mainly by air and naval assets.
Marcus Hellyer, a senior analyst with ASPI, said the Australian government had decided that it wants to maintain the ability to engage in “close combat” in urban environments as part of counter-insurgency operations. If they didn’t use them in Iraq, Afghanistan or Syria, how likely are we to be doing that in the future?
But the real kicker is that, rather than being new builds, these tanks will be made up of various refurbished and overhauled items in the US inventory.
This is because the production line for the Abrams series ended in 2013, but with 3000 of them in storage since the end of the Cold War, there is plenty of hardware around that can be rebirthed by American companies for customers such as Australia.
Meanwhile, other countries are developing unmanned tanks with drone launching capability and autoloaders, or opting for lighter alternatives, such as the US Army’s light tank ‘mobile protected firepower’ program.
Instead of just upgrading our current fleet, as South Korea is doing, whilst new technology is further developed, we have chosen to buy fully imported refurbished and upgraded platforms that are nearing the end of life-of-type, with billions of dollars heading to the US.
How good is AUKUS.
PS: Just a thought for Peter Dutton. Is there any good reason why we are not using the army to help distribute supplies at the moment? That would be a more welcome announcement.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
7 commentsLogin here Register here
Is there anything this lot don’t stuff up? Where are the global , independent aviation experts to scrutinise our lazy decision makers who waste our money to buy votes? We are a third world state on whom arms dealers and defence mega companies dump old technology. We are colonised. Serves us right, you might say… Every candidate for office such as MPs, Ministers etc should undergo a mental health test, and an intelligence test too. That might weed out the worst godbotherers and the psychopaths. Until then we are governed by clowns and spivs. Just been reading cast off Spectator magazines, before ripping them up for safe recycling. Some acceptable writing, but found eg an article saying invermectin should be allowed , as big Pharma was making a fortune out of useless or worse, toxic remedies… words fail me. I sometimes wish such people took invermectin, along with a nice tankard of bleach.
The minute this Aukus farce was touted, some yankee bullshitting military spokesman/salesman was suggesting Australia buy some old USA subs to practice subbing. The Los Angeles old rubbish was active in the 1970’s, and we have to pay retail levels for parts, repair, maintenance, controllers and advice. The main USA attack class today consists of fourteen Ohio class, each with twenty four silos firing a missile with eight retargettable warheads; thus, each sub can theoretically attack 192 targets. These crates were being teethed and tested from 1982, so are old stuff. The new Virginia types will take endless years of testing, accumulation, modification, more of everything.., until USA needs are satisfied. That could be 2035 to 2040, but who knows? Only then would Japan be armed in a strategic plot to have a USA centred northern flank to cover China. By then space tech will have subs as obsolete, unusable. Australia was to be a part of a southern flank insurance…rubbish. As for the old Abrams, three gallons to the mile, no way to transport and refuel adequately, no versatility, totally vulnerable to new weapons tech…all this lying shit to fuel the dreams of an idiot P M who cannot see past drenching and dissolving superstition, fantasy, propaganda, strutting and stroking. Poo.
In other words, it’s another monumental waste of money so ScoMoFo and Duttolini can have some new toys with which to be photographed.
Thanks, Kaye.
Gosh. We’d better stop pulling the tiger’s tail – (China) – if this is the stuff we’re going to be defending ourselves with!
Probly a classic case of ‘Look over there. Nothing to see here.’
Abrams? Just another way of the U.S. ridding itself of depleted uranium stock, sell it to Australia and let them worry about it…., Not another country (or land force) in the World want the bloody things, yet dutton and morrison are in raptures, stuff the diggers who will be sitting in them. And what has happened to the billions invested (and wasted?) so far on bridging systems???? We are being ripped off yet again Australia. I wouldn’t trust these clowns to buy or build a billy cart.
They’re more like a bunch of children who are updating their 1966 plastic toy weapons for the 1967 plastic toy weapons in 2022. Dunceolini seems to be making up for a personal lack of something with the purchases weapons with big cannons.
Let’s hope a Labor government is elected soon and pulls out of this deal. After all, if Morrison can dump perfectly good French subs, surely we are entitled to reject the American castoffs. How could any Prime Minister no matter how deranged appoint a failed Queensland cop to such a sensitive portfolio. The mind boggles. I pity our service men and women if China is provoked into a war against us. We wouldn’t stand a chance.