The Profiteering Motive
Times of crisis can be glorious for some. The Great Depression bred its share of wealthy profiteers. The First and Second World Wars fostered many a multimillionaire. Over the bodies of millions, the returns for armaments companies were unparalleled. And during the current “cost of living crisis,” as it is so often dubbed, there are companies beaming at their profit margins even as they affect false modesty.
In the United Kingdom, for instance, earnings for household energy suppliers are booming, despite crushing bills. British Gas reported a staggering nine-fold increase in profits, from £98 million in 2022 to £969 million this year. Its parent company Centrica reported profits of £2.1 billion over the first six months of 2023, while Shell glowed with a profit of £3.9 billion for the second quarter in 2023.
In Australia, where the spirit of roguish exploitation remains strong, companies such as the national carrier Qantas and the Commonwealth Bank are rolling in cash. Supermarket outlets such as Coles have also announced huge returns. To them can be added such energy companies as AGL. While households are counting the dollars and cents for the weekly shopping and the fortnightly rental, corporate entities of a certain heft are thriving.
This is all fascinating stuff. For one thing, it does not necessarily attest to quality. It also brings out the market defenders who take issue with such terms as “price gouging”. “Profit outrage,” comes an editorial in The Australian, “has always been a fluid concept. It comes around every six months for listed companies, and for their CEOs it’s a balancing act.” Rather than asking the question why such companies are thriving as the commonfolk decline, the paper blames customers and workers for not defining “what an acceptable level of profit is.”
The company bosses such as Leah Weckert of Coles also argue that such profits are miniscule relative to the demands of shareholders. Much like a hospital regarding its patients as irritating fodder, she cites the wishes of the market as all conquering and relevant while ignoring the customer. Do shop with us, but we know where true allegiances lie.
The banksters are also advancing the arguments that their returns are hardly unexceptional. Despite the company’s earnings of A$10.16 billion in cash profit, the Commonwealth Bank’s chief executive, Matt Comyn, prefers the long view. “Our profitability has fallen substantially in the last decade and is currently lower than a number of international markets.” How terrible for him, given the company’s remorseless cutting of 251 jobs from its IT, Business Banking and Retail Baking Services roles.
What is unacceptable is the extent these companies seem to derive their profits even as they slash their employment base and offer unspeakably poor services, all in an effort to consolidate their dominant share of the market. Talk of competition and the balm of reduced prices has ceased to be relevant in the food, banking, insurance, energy and aviation industries. Behind the profits lie sackings, euphemistic restructuring, thinning, and the incidental benefits of war.
Reassured in their dominant position in the pecking order, companies can behave appallingly. The service on Qantas is often an abomination, a brattish, shabby excuse for an airline. Despite that, it remained the sole beneficiary of government assistance in the airline business during the global pandemic, the guzzling, pampered Australian icon. To show its gratitude, the “Flying Kangaroo” became a beast of even greater indifference.
In 2022, the airline company made losing luggage, cancelling flights with a drunk’s compulsion, and keeping people waiting on calls matters of routine. Those seeking refunds were repulsed, frustrated and often ignored. And don’t even begin to mention their hopeless frequent flyer redemption system.
The financial pundits also took note of the tarnished brand, looking beyond the social media storm and understandable fury from the Transport Workers Union. (The latter took the company to court over the sacking of 1,700 ground staff during the pandemic.) The Australian Financial Review revealed “anecdotal evidence that the brand damage is getting worse. It has spread to the elite C-suites of Australian business.”
In 2023, Qantas found itself very much in the pink. The 2023 financial year, the company recorded a A$2.5 billion pre-tax profit, raising the question as to what the appropriate profit returns in such cases would be. The controversial, outgoing CEO Alan Joyce, in a typically unconvincing public relations spray, suggested that such earnings were ordinary, given the last “normal” profit in 2019.
His successor, Vanessa Hudson, was also unmoved, seeing it as a logical outcome of solid planning. “All of the work we have done during COVID in terms of restructuring our cost base, we are going to see that as fares come down … with capacity coming back, that our cost position is going to materially improve going forward.”
The Joyce-Hudson rationale barely survives scrutiny. The company’s higher fares, its structural stripping to the value of A$1 billion and its return in invested capital, up from 18.4 per cent in 2019 to 103.6 per cent in 2023, has even prompted the question as to whether there is a more than a bit of over-earning taking place here.
It’s little wonder that the heads of such outfits have attracted revulsion. Joyce, so devoid of empathy he is bound to become an Australian university chancellor, even suffered an egg and toilet paper attack on his family home in July last year. But the atrocious and incompetent are long in business, and far from being put down, they survive, striving to fight another day and announce, with pride, the next round of profits. Shouldering them will be desperate customers and unwilling taxpayers, aiding the whole affair. Market competition, as it so often tends to be, remains the great hoax of economics.
Never have the ‘elite’ few been so bloated by the success of market economics at the expense of so many ‘mums and dads’ who are having the shit kicked out of them by this system of wholesale thievery,and more gallingly enabled by the political class who are alleged to represent us.That most definitely includes our nothing government ‘led’ by the beige,and increasingly irritating Albanese.The shit coming down the poorly maintained highway is going to steamroll the lot of us.Even the filthy rich will have nowhere to hide.
Ah yes, the straw man argument; the demands of shareholders take precedent over the actual sources of income. How this perverse logic gained traction is an utter mystery, not to ignore the misery, pain and gloom feted to those whose hard-earned dollars end up in the vault of the corporations; nay, sneered at, recipients of poor service and declining standards – think the abysmal fall of Qantas as a rolled-gold provider of safe and trouble-free passage across its routes, now routinely cancelling flights, losing luggage, outsourcing baggage handling and plane maintenance and service to off-shore providers, think the supermarket duopoly of Coles & Woolworths routinely making staff redundant, forcing consumers to do their own checkouts of goods purchased, closing down in-store facilities like the meat sections where you could talk to an actual real live staff member, as opposed to dismally scanning the shelves of vacuum-packed meat products in the hope of finding something attractive, think the banks with their obscene obsession of trying to outdo each other in terms of how big a quarterly or yearly profit they can post, all the while closing branches and reducing customer interface points and forcing, in some cases, clients to travel hundreds of kilometres to find an actual open branch where they can talk to bank staff, think Bunnings and its footprint spanning the nation at the cost of hundreds of small hardware businesses, local shops where you had an actual relationship with the proprietor and staff, people who knew you and cared about you, along with the dozens if not hundreds of small independent nurseries who also formerly made a reasonable living from the local plant shoppers. It’s totally fucked, and it’s a massive shame that Australians are forced to live under these monopolistic gorgons and do business with them.
This pitiful set of circumstances is, apparently, all good with the major corporations and their conscience-less CEO’s and boards; a cabal of crooks in suits siphoning up their multi-million dollar salaries and bonuses on the basis of how big the profits are; ‘oh, they’d say, we’re doing nothing illegal’, and it may be so, but it’s 100% amoral and socially destructive. But fuck it, who cares, we’re all good and the shareholders love us! If this is the best that capitalism can do, bring on the revolution.
Does anybody else remember the good old days when Qantas and the Commonwealth Bank were both publicly owned?
The $400billion AUKUS deal is Albanese’s and Labor’s Achilles Heel and will drive Labor’s “true believers” and young voters elsewhere with their vote. Albanese, the Astral-American, is proving to be a warmongering pimp for war.
Albanese lacks the self-confidence of a Gough Whitlam or a Don Dunstan, who routinely risked their careers by advocating progressive policy reforms. His commitment to the ill conceived bogus AUKUS deal stands in stark contrast to the ethical leadership of the late Simon Crean. At the time, Mr Crean’s opposition to John Howard’s craven commitment to the Iraq war was a rare and inspiring
example of statesmanship and integrity in leadership.
Prime Minister Howard had committed Australia’s young men and women to a war not yet declared, knowing all along that you couldn’t pull them out. It was done without the mandate of the Australian people, the Australian parliament or the United Nations.
It was an act of a subservient Australian leader keen to abide by the wishes of the US imperium, whatever its wisdom and whatever the implications for international peace and security. Albanese’s AUKUS deal shows no signs of Crean’s acumen and insight but all the signs of Howard’s folly and poor judgement.
Albanese Labor’s
few attempts at reforms so far have been limited by timidity and insidious incrementalism, rather than making a bold break from the old politics. In fear of the Murdoch mob, it lacks ambition to free Australia from the grip of grifters exploiting regressive tax avoidance schemes and government subsidies to monster industries like the mining sector. Labor’s powerful right wing is dominated by the likes of Richard Marles. Marle’s old, white and stale politics is writ large and is a massive handbrake on Australia progressing to its full and prosperous potential.
Albanese’s invidious $400billion AUKUS deal will turn what should have been a 3 to 4 term Labor government into minority government by the next election.
Voters who anticipated the Albanese government would be a courageously progressive government have so far been totally disappointed. They are unlikely and unwilling to be voting Labor next election.
“Market competition, as it so often tends to be, remains the great hoax of economics.” There was a parcel of hoaxes at the heart of free market ideology, all equally untrue and equally pernicious. But competition possibly covered more ground than the others.
It was not only businesses that were supposed to benefit from competition, workers were going to be better off also. Why? Because by having to compete with each other to get ahead, we would become more resilient, and this would be reflected in a more resilient economy as a whole. Instead, workers have to strive harder just to keep their heads above water.
As for a more resilient economy, this all came out of Thatcher’s UK, and take a look at the UK economy now. There’s only two stats that you need, to judge the value of Thatcher’s economic reforms. When she left office both unemployment and child poverty were higher than when she took office.
In the case of Australia, I’d bet my next pay-packet if I had one, that homelessness is higher now than in 1980. But hey, we have a solution to that — just buy the homeless a swag !!
And the alleged wonders of competition was worse than a fantasy from the start. It was a lie. The true regard of economic elites for competition can be seen in their intolerance of alternative economic and financial models. The horrors that the US inflicted on Central and South America in the 80s, and still ongoing, was driven by fear of alternative economic models.
ajogrady, you’re quite right with “Albanese lacks the self-confidence of a Gough Whitlam or a Don Dunstan, who routinely risked their careers by advocating progressive policy reforms.”
Albo’s a very decent bloke who’s been in parliament too long. He’s been institutionalised.