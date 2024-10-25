The price of nuclear in a cost of living crisis – media briefing

The Climate Council

Australians are being told to look to the Canadian province of Ontario as a case study for why we should embrace nuclear energy. But is Ontario’s nuclear experience really the success story it’s made out to be? Join us on Monday, October 28 at 10:00 AM AEST (join HERE) for a critical briefing where an expert from Ontario will fact-check these claims and provide an analysis of the comparative costs of nuclear, gas, and renewables.

With a federal committee on Nuclear Energy now underway, and a cost-of-living federal election approaching, this briefing – hosted by the Climate Council and the Smart Energy Council – will focus on the costs and timelines of alternative energy options for Australia.

Our panel of respected experts will cover topics such as:

Is nuclear energy in Ontario really providing cheap and clean power as Peter Dutton claims?

The long-term costs of maintaining nuclear reactors

Comparing the cost of new nuclear infrastructure with renewable alternatives

How energy choices will impact household bills and cost of living

Speakers:

Prof. Mark Winfield, York University (Canada) – academic and author specialising in energy and environment

Dylan McConnell, Energy Analyst

Nicki Hutley, Economist and Climate Councillor

The briefing will be held on Monday, October 28th at 10:00 AM AEST. You can join by clicking this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82731815067?pwd=sDJwgpUT8GfwMohXPbGdHTu9i9TK5w.1

We look forward to seeing you there.

