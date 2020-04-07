The Precedent Set
With the acquittal this week (Tuesday 7 April 2020) of Cardinal George Pell, many words will be written, both in published media and in social channels. Many people will be appalled by the decision and personally offended that the Cardinal will walk free. For many people, victims of abuse and families of victims, this will come across as a further blow in a society where the odds are already rigged against them. Yet this decision is the only way that justice, in this case, could have been served, and it redresses a terrible travesty of jurisprudence and a frankly horrifying legal precedent.
The case against George Pell has been found insupportable in the High Court of Australia. On the basis of the evidence presented in the trial, the seven judges of the High Court found unanimously that it would be impossible for an unbiased person to dispel all reasonable doubt as to Pell’s guilt.
The prosecution built their case on the sworn testimony of a single victim/witness. Testifying over multiple days, undergoing cross-examination and providing a level of detail the judges and jury found believable and credible, the victim’s statement was damning.
Against that, the defence arrayed a formidable collection of testimony, evidence and witness statements casting doubt on every aspect of the prosecution’s case. From the physical ability to commit the alleged crime, to the opportunity to do so (was Pell really alone with the boys for any length of time after a Sunday service, when his attested habit was to meet-and-greet parishioners on the front steps, and when he was always attended while in robes), right through to personal character references.
By most accounts, the prosecution in the case spent their time explaining why the crime was possible, in the face of this defence evidence, rather than showing that the crime was committed, based on prosecution evidence. According to the statement released by the High Court, the defence evidence was “uncontested” by the prosecution.
It is not the job of the defence to prove that their version of events is true. Which makes it remarkable that the prosecution spent their energies introducing “reasonable doubt” about the defense testimony. It was uncontested, for example, that the Cardinal was in the habit of greeting parishioners on the steps of the cathedral after a Sunday service. All the prosecution could do was argue that it was possible that on this occasion that habit was not followed.
In our modern system of jurisprudence, the accused is considered “innocent until proven guilty”. It is the job of the prosecution to show how and why the accused committed a crime, and provide evidence to support the contention. The defence has the job of casting doubt upon the evidence presented with their own, contrary evidence. The prosecution must then disprove the defence evidence beyond reasonable doubt.
The High Court has concluded that the prosecution in Pell’s case did not do this. Showing that a particular event is possible is not equivalent to proving that it happened, or even is likely. Proving that commission of a crime is possible does not constitute proof that it happened.
A criminal trial rests on one equation and one only: does the evidence for the prosecution outweigh the evidence for the defence? If not, reasonable doubt must remain.
In the case of Pell v The Queen, every piece of evidence tendered – excepting the testimony of Witness A – was provided by the defence. The High Court has adjudged that the prosecution did not adequately disprove that evidence, such that an unbiased jury could dismiss it out of hand. The High Court case was not a judgement on the guilt or innocence of Pell, or the honesty or otherwise of the witness, but a reflection on the flawed processes of the earlier trials. Simply put, the prior trials convicted George Pell on the strength of one person’s testimony and ignored all the evidence to the contrary. The precedent this sets, should it have been allowed to stand, is monstrous.
The requirement for evidence protects us all from abuse by those who would do us harm. The presumption of innocence protects us from being judged before the evidence has a chance to convict. Arguably it has failed George Pell, perhaps because too many people look at him with a presumption of guilt, due to his history, his involvement in church cover-ups, or merely the fact he is a Catholic priest. Pell’s history, his sordid past protecting abusers in the priesthood, his faith and his personal arrogance are irrelevant to the case at hand: was there evidence that he committed the crimes of which he was accused? And does that evidence outweigh the evidence from the defence?
When a citizen is prosecuted for a crime, evidence is required. To successfully make a case, there must be cause to believe the accused person committed the crime. Convicting them in the absence of such evidence is something we have colloquial terms for. Kangaroo Court is one. Witch-Hunt is another. The trial against George Pell edges perilously close to being a witch hunt, and as multiple commentators have noted should never have come to trial. The prosecution did not have evidence to support their case, and could not adequately dispute the evidence that supported the defence.
This will not be a popular opinion. For many, the knowledge that a victim will not get justice rankles. More, it points to the continuing imbalance of power: when those in positions of authority abuse their trust, it can be nigh impossible for the powerless to obtain redress. In cases of sexual or other abuse, there is often no trial-ready evidence available, and in the current system this means that some victims will never receive justice.
Are there only two ways to handle this kind of crime? Either unquestioning acceptance of an accusation, or rigid adherence to a system that makes a conviction nearly impossible in all but the most egregious of cases, the worst of offenders? There ought to be a middle path, where the wronged can be heard and redress made, but the accused sinner might only have their life irrevocably ruined when there is enough proof to convict.
The National Redress Scheme goes some way to accomplishing this middle way, but it will not suit all cases. The shift in public opinion and the way such cases are treated will also have some effect. We now treat allegations of abuse with the importance they deserve and we are not so quick to dismiss or belittle them. We are able to believe the testimony of a victim without necessarily being in a position to bring their abuser to justice.
The fact remains that for many victims the only proof they have is their word, against which can be arrayed an army of evidence and cabals of powerful men. In many cases – maybe even most – it is not worth bringing a case to trial. And this means that many victims will never have their day in court, and that some offenders will never face justice.
Nevertheless, George Pell’s acquittal was the right decision, and should give every Australian some comfort that they, too, cannot be convicted of a crime where there is no evidence to support it. If there is to be any silver lining found in the court’s decision, it is here.
Perhaps a guilty man went free, but that’s a better system than one where the innocent person can be convicted.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
12 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
calculus witherspoon.
-
Kaye Lee
-
Matters Not
-
Jack Cade
-
HumeAndTwain
-
Win Jeavons
-
Kaye Lee
-
Matters Not
-
Dave G.
-
Claudio Pompili
-
RosemaryJ36
-
Kaye Lee
The usual mistake, concentrating on the esoterica of a single case whilst ignoring all those decades of studied indifference toward victims that involved the prelate as willing accessory.
The brothel keeper- maybe- didn’t perform the actual act, but really, how innocent is he in real terms; where is the grace in persecuting unwilling victims as somehow, culprits, which is basically what happened during Pell’s era in authority.
The illusion does not obscure a dirty grey reality.
This writer finds the disingenuousness implicit in the piece disturbing.
In my experience, money, not justice or even evidence, is what determines the outcome in way too many court cases.
One witness swears on oath: this is what happened to me at this place on this day. Other witnesses say: I do not know what happened on that day but that is not what usually happens – and that creates a doubt and voids the conviction.
“Back in those days, they were entitled to think of paedophilia as simply a sin you could repent of,” Cardinal George Pell told The Australian in 2012.
What ozfrenic wrote!
The court upheld principle(s) but that doesn’t mean that principles themselves (the meaning given to same) are everlasting and unchanging. In the United States for example a particular case (Plessey versus Ferguson) established the principle/doctrine of separate but equal which meant that blacks could be forced to designated ‘seats’ (locations) on buses, ferries, trains etc as well as cafes and the like. The ‘separate but equal’ doctrine also ‘justified’ different schooling. Separate schools for whites – no blacks allowed. Blacks had separate schools. Separate but equal. Schools for all.
In short, that doctrine lasted to 1954 when the US Supreme Court declared that: separate educational facilities for white and African American students were inherently (by their very nature) unequal. Hence a new principle was established.
Case was successful because of the mountain of sociological evidence provided. The effective outcomes. Not the supposed intentions.
I despise Pell. I despise almost all church people. And I think justice cannot be seen to have been done. But I am forced to say, against my instincts, that the High Court is right; I don’t see how the jury could have arrived at a guilty verdict ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. I could not have sat on the jury and nobody I know could have, because we could not have been objective about the case. We would not have given him a fair trial.
I assume that the matter is not over. There are other cases, and maybe a trial based on ‘the balance of probabilities’ may still be a possibility.
As I have already posted, I no longer have any confidence in the governance of any aspect of Australian affairs.
I agree with the author of the article … if the underlying principles of the whole jury system are cast out because of the persona of one person (or even due to the heinous nature of a crime) it opens us all to the threat of a return to the pre-18th century (if not earlier) nature of trials. There has to be sufficient corroborating evidence to convict “beyond the shadow of a doubt”.
Maybe some situations call for the third choice, as used in Scotland? Not proven. Too many rape or assault cases depend on 1 person on each side ,no other witnesses( bullies are often cowards), means thare is sometimes no clear verdict, and an offender can claim innocence, then going on to to repeat offend. Sometimes far worse.
They got Al Capone for tax evasion. Whilst it may be impossible to prove the guilt (or innocence) of Pell in this instance, that may not be the end of it. There is a cavalcade of witnesses who can attest to Pell’s coverups.
The Catholic Church is well versed in intimidation and dirty tactics.
“Mr Ellis spent more than a decade seeking compensation but lost the case on a technicality in 2007 when the Court of Appeal ruled the Catholic Church was not an entity that could be sued.
The commission heard that the church spent more than $1 million over 12 years fighting Mr Ellis’s claim, denying in court that the abuse had happened and threatening him with court costs for several years.
The commission’s report also outlined how the church initially acknowledged Mr Ellis had been abused but went on to “vigorously defend” itself, including denying the abuse had occured and forcing Mr Ellis into days of upsetting cross-examination.
The church also failed to disclose that a witness to Mr Ellis’ abuse and another victim of Father Duggan had come forward during the litigation process.
The commission found the church did not tell Mr Ellis it had decided not to pursue him for legal costs of more than $500,000 for more than a year after that decision was made, a length of time that had an adverse effect on his health.”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-02-11/royal-commission-condemns-george-pell-for-treatment-of-victim/6086194
It seems to me that “justice” is a very one-sided affair.
Courts are first and foremost about The Law.
With Justice being an optional extra or an incidental by-product – on some occasions..
Interesting that Kaye Lee quotes Pell’s thoughts on paedophilia from 2012.He now constantly says he is innocent of this abhorrent crime.Being an unbeliever myself & ignorant of Catholic Dogma but is it possible that at some stage he went to Confession was cleared of all that had gone on before & therefore thinks he is now “innocent”.Is this a possibility?
Hmmm, yes I concur with the author on the need of the High Court to protect “innocent until proven guilty” principles and accept the arguments put forward in the presentation of evidence by the prosecution/defence.
However, in reflection on the closing paragraphs,
“The fact remains that for many victims the only proof they have is their word, against which can be arrayed an army of evidence and cabals of powerful men. In many cases – maybe even most – it is not worth bringing a case to trial. And this means that many victims will never have their day in court, and that some offenders will never face justice.”
I wonder how this might apply to any egregious human interaction giving rise to a process of judgement and redress but separated by large amounts of time. For example, the many instances of injustice and murder of First Nations people/tribes/communities subsequent to first contact, and the modern-day judgements of redress, such as in Mabo determinations. Or in the ‘killing sites’ identified by written evidence (newspapers, journals etc) and oral history passed down to present descendants of survivors. All the foregoing denied, rejected, ridiculed, and attacked by “cabals of powerful men.”
In these and many other cases, do we accept, begrudgingly, that “offenders will never face justice”, but that’s OK because we in Australia have preserved the sacrosanct principle of “innocent until proven guilty”? There are many other human constructs of justice, such as “guilty until proven innocent”. I wonder, if that had been the principle underpinning the Pell case, how the defence evidence would have stood up to prove Pell’s innocence against the prosecution’s Witness A statements?
The author’s concluding sentence, “Perhaps a guilty man went free, but that’s a better system than one where the innocent person can be convicted.”, gives rise to distinct discomfort in its glib, if not trite/cliched, summary.
Clearly to my mind, this, and many other cases, demonstrate that our system of justice is broken. Witness A is just one of many, many victims of child sexual abuse, as corroborated by endless amounts of evidence examined by royal commissions and official inquiries.
Here then is an opportunity to consider a new or improved system, either by way of tabula rasa, or root and branch revisions. In light of the existential threats of anthropogenic climate change and pandemics, no better place to start would be a new Constitution, that includes a bill of rights and first nations’ people recognition. From that lens, a new system of justice should be constructed from the ground up. Yes, a daunting task, but not impossible.
The aim and outcome, at the very least, would be that guilty men/women don’t walk free, that the innocent aren’t convicted, and that their grievances are redressed and justice served. We can do this.
I agree with Jack Cade. People always expect justice from the law but upholding the law does not always result in an equitable outcome.
Dave G,
There was also this comment in 2002.
Dr Pell told his audience of World Youth Day delegates that “abortion is a worse moral scandal than priests sexually abusing young people”
https://www.smh.com.au/national/pell-comes-under-fire-from-sex-abuse-groups-20020729-gdfhr1.html