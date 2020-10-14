The Poor Women Has A Right To A Private Life!

The media can be quite invasive. What right did they have to splash this poor woman’s personal life across their front pages and to lead with stories about her poor judgement? Ok, there may have been criminal activity involved, but is it her fault if she happens to be involved with the wrong guy.

Or guys, actually. I mean, there were several off them and not all of them were criminals. And she did reveal details about their criminal activity even though it was probably a breach of lawyer/client privilege.

I speak, of course, of Nicola Gobbo, the lawyer whose activity has possibly meant that a number of convicted criminals will have their case thrown out on appeal which means, as any George Pell supporter will tell you, means that they’re innocent, so logically Gobbo hasn’t been associating with criminals.

Anyway, she’s not the only woman who’s been in he media spotlight for her relationships. Lately we’ve had many people arguing much the same thing about Gladys Berejiklian. After all, we’re told, she’s not responsible for what her partner does and just because people share airspace and germs, it doesn’t mean that they’ll necessarily share secrets…Particularly if one partner says that he or she doesn’t need to know about that. I mean, who among hasn’t – at some time or other – hasn’t put up their hand to stop their partner revealing the method by which they’re going to make a heap of money because it’s sometimes better just not to know.

So I think we should all just accept that a person’s sex life is their own affair and just get on with our lives and not worry about things like whether a political leader is in bed with someone guilty of corrupt behaviour. Just for clarification, I mean that literally. Obviously if they’re in bed in a metaphorical sense that would constitute corrupt behaviour on their part and nobody would be defending that.

Yes, no less a person than Scott Morrison has endorsed Gladys and said that she’s a fine person who would have had nothing to do with any of Daryl Maguire’s dodgy dealings such as his immigration scam. Just for clarification, that’s Maguire’s dodgy immigration dealings; I’m not suggesting that Morrison had any dodgy dealings while he was Immigration Minister. As we all know Morrison wouldn’t have known anything about Maguire’s dodgy dealings at the time he was Minister because at that time he was too busy stopping boats to notice anything else.

Speaking of dodgy dealings, it’s a great relief to find that once again, Liberals accused of misconduct have been cleared. Michael Sukkhar and Kevin Andrews have both been cleared of wrongdoing after the Department of Finance asked them if they’d done anything wrong and they said that they hadn’t and that there was no need to ask any of their staff because their staff would give much the same answer unless they were a disgruntled employee who was likely to lie. After such an exhaustive inquiry into branch stacking and illegal use of staff, we can forget all about this and get back to attacking Dan Andrews for a) not using police in hotel quarantine b) using police in the social housing lockdown c) not locking down soon enough to stop the second wave and d) not opening up and allowing a third wave to give the Liberals plenty of ammunition.

Anyway, I think that it’s time we just accepted that who people see in their personal life is just that and we shouldn’t be worried about whether Prince Andrew knew Geoffrey Epstein or teenage girls or whether a politician sits down to lunch with a crime figure or even if property developers have intimate Christmas dinners with politicians where they exchange gifts like paper bags and planning approvals. Let’s all agree that a person’s private life is just that and we should but out at all times and the fact that said person happens to be in a position of power shouldn’t mean that they need to declare their relationship in case of a conflict of interest because that’s an offensive intrusion. We can surely trust people to do the right thing!

