The Political Sociopathology of Murdoch, Trump and Morrison – the Victim Triangle (Oppressor and Rescuer)
By Jon Chesterson
The classic ‘I gotchya, mate’ with a good dose of the classic lie to readers and voters ‘I gotchya back, mate’ – NIGYYSOAB!
Ha ha ha horror and tragic! Here we go on the merry-go-round; it didn’t take long for the Murdoch rags to bring in the cavalry (see image below). Takes one to think he recognises another. This is the Murdoch-Morrison game plan, put down (that finally failed Trump): Set up another player (significant, wealthy, threat) the victim – attempt to ensnare and rape them, blame them, scapegoat them, take their money and reputation, run for cover, and let the outrage, pain and hate they have generated, engineered on the general public (disinformation, lies and slander, association, memories, false memories, flashbacks, manipulation of public empathy and anger, mass collateral damage) rise up against the player they have set up, rise up and destroy the victim, finish them off.
This is basic psychiatry and psychoanalysis of the sociopath personality – Berne and Harris classic theory of Transactional Analysis (late 1950’s), been around for a long-time modernising Freud; and yes it’s a well-worn socio-political ‘transaction’ being played here by Murdoch and Morrison. Will Australians fall for this again and will the world continue to be their victim with the lies and flaming? When will social justice prevail and these antics, the gross manipulation of public opinion by media and political lies be prosecuted and put to bed? This is how democracies are taken down.
Don’t fall for this again folks! This is the Courier Mail, the Telegraph, the Australian, Fox and Sky News, News Corp, Murdoch speaking; and Morrison too is riding these waves again as he tries to elicit international condemnation and retribution for his own game plan.
KISS – Yes keep it short and sweet,
repeat, repeat, and when you’re done
repeat again till the lynching, the public
trial and election’s won.
‘Most callous man in the world’ – Takes one to think he recognises another – A case of mistaken identity and projection, I think!
Oh the irony, can’t help noticing the other lead article at foot of the Courier page, ‘Gran 90 billed for getting out of bed every time she stood up on the sensor mat – Family billed $5,600 in January’.
Now isn’t this exactly what Murdoch (News Corp) is doing to Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) every time someone clicks on a link in FB to one of Murdoch’s fraudulent rags, the secret biller under Morrison’s News Media Bargaining Code and Legislation.
Like it’s not as if Morrison is shit hot on helping the elderly without short changing them on their pension and taking their money. What will it be next, a Government App!
Of course, one of several key differences here is Murdoch is the senior here abusing his junior and Facebook is the mat.
The similarities are uncanny!
Kerri Jon chesterson Neil Hogan
As far as I know Zuckerberg has never illegally hacked into the phone of a dead teenager making the police and her family think she was still alive??
Most callous person?
Zuckerberg trails in the dust behind Murdoch.
Good point Kerri. Murdoch goes for anything that moves – The old and the young, dead or alive, legal or illegal. He is the archetypal SOB. He has the gall to create the association with paedophile and like Morrison suggest Zuckerberg is breaking the law. The only abuse on both these fronts I see originates fair and square from Murdoch’s and Morrison’s projections and alliance in this victim triangle. So we traverse both the religious and pathological dimensions, woven into our continued story.
I just posted the following on ProMo’s, Fraudenberg’s & Fletchers Facebook pages in response to their posts about Facebook…
Let me get this straight, Murdoch & Nine News in Australia post links of their news stories on Facebook free of charge and then expect Facebook to pay them for every click on their posts??
How do you think that would work if every company in Australia using Murdoch & Nine News to advertise their products asked to be paid for every new client that came to them via their ads?
I think we all know that the answer from Murdoch & Nine News would be a very firm “NO, you must be joking!!”
Obviously Facebook has said NO to Murdoch & Nine News in Australia for the very same reason so now Murdoch & Nine News have virtually hired the Australian government to try and run an extortion racket to get some money from Facebook.
The question people should be asking the Australian government is “Why are you running an extortion racket on behalf of Murdoch & Nine News?”
Anyway, who relies on Facebook for news?
I go straight to my trusted news sources as you can read it all for any news you want instead of relying on Facebook’s algorithms to provide you with what they think you want and if you sign up for emails from your preferred news sites they let you know what is happening via email.
As for Murdoch & Nine News, there is no way I would ever pay to read the rubbish they try to pass off as news!!
As for Murdoch alone, all News Corp Media is a shit stain on life in Australia, the UK and the US and it is well past its used by date!!