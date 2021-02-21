The Political Sociopathology of Murdoch, Trump and Morrison – the Victim Triangle (Oppressor and Rescuer)

By Jon Chesterson

The classic ‘I gotchya, mate’ with a good dose of the classic lie to readers and voters ‘I gotchya back, mate’ – NIGYYSOAB!

Ha ha ha horror and tragic! Here we go on the merry-go-round; it didn’t take long for the Murdoch rags to bring in the cavalry (see image below). Takes one to think he recognises another. This is the Murdoch-Morrison game plan, put down (that finally failed Trump): Set up another player (significant, wealthy, threat) the victim – attempt to ensnare and rape them, blame them, scapegoat them, take their money and reputation, run for cover, and let the outrage, pain and hate they have generated, engineered on the general public (disinformation, lies and slander, association, memories, false memories, flashbacks, manipulation of public empathy and anger, mass collateral damage) rise up against the player they have set up, rise up and destroy the victim, finish them off.

This is basic psychiatry and psychoanalysis of the sociopath personality – Berne and Harris classic theory of Transactional Analysis (late 1950’s), been around for a long-time modernising Freud; and yes it’s a well-worn socio-political ‘transaction’ being played here by Murdoch and Morrison. Will Australians fall for this again and will the world continue to be their victim with the lies and flaming? When will social justice prevail and these antics, the gross manipulation of public opinion by media and political lies be prosecuted and put to bed? This is how democracies are taken down.

Don’t fall for this again folks! This is the Courier Mail, the Telegraph, the Australian, Fox and Sky News, News Corp, Murdoch speaking; and Morrison too is riding these waves again as he tries to elicit international condemnation and retribution for his own game plan.

KISS – Yes keep it short and sweet, repeat, repeat, and when you’re done repeat again till the lynching, the public trial and election’s won.

‘Most callous man in the world’ – Takes one to think he recognises another – A case of mistaken identity and projection, I think!

Oh the irony, can’t help noticing the other lead article at foot of the Courier page, ‘Gran 90 billed for getting out of bed every time she stood up on the sensor mat – Family billed $5,600 in January’. Now isn’t this exactly what Murdoch (News Corp) is doing to Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) every time someone clicks on a link in FB to one of Murdoch’s fraudulent rags, the secret biller under Morrison’s News Media Bargaining Code and Legislation. Like it’s not as if Morrison is shit hot on helping the elderly without short changing them on their pension and taking their money. What will it be next, a Government App! Of course, one of several key differences here is Murdoch is the senior here abusing his junior and Facebook is the mat. The similarities are uncanny!

