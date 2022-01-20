The Omicron Murders?
So who will speak on behalf of the dead?
Will they ever lie as forgotten sacrifices in the putrid side gutters of the golden path to profit and mindless economic growth?
Who decided to let a sickness reign unfettered across our land? Was it a collective decision? Did the People agree? Or did one person grab the power and decide to unleash the tide?
Who decided that profit is more precious than life?
Death by accident is accidental death not planned. Death by murder is a crime. But death by Government Policy?
Political fingers at a deniable remove. It wasn’t us. No overt signs of blood on their grabbing strangling hands.
It wasn’t Corporate us. Without growing profit, nothing will trickle down to where nothing ever has or will. We deserve our rewards.
It wasn’t little old Investor us. Who cares if that’s another grandmother, or grandfather, or mother, or father, or child, or stranger, gone. We’ve six houses and we want more. Open things up. Give us our freedoms.
We voted for them. But it wasn’t us. They cater to us because we vote for them. Give us money, more tax breaks, feed our avaricious aspirations. But it wasn’t us, we are just voters. Not killers at all.
Culpability. Hard to define. Hard to pin in place.
The Old and Sick are quietly expendable. More deaths today. More tomorrow.
Government Policy. Who decides it? Who supports it? Who profits by it? Who are these proxies?
Because murder by proxy is still murder indeed.
The article deserves notice, and widespread too, for people must remember that the orders, decisions, attitudes, commands, policies, preferences and leanings of political decision makers leads to death, misery and destruction, as well as to benefits and positive change. All “big” leaders in governments and corporations can be, and probably are, executive killers and thieves, for too many decisions are selfish, careless, bent. Civilian deaths, the innocent and vulnerable, are usually too high, well above military ones. Consider the recent histories of intrusive war in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria. Now “we” fight Covid and similar, not well, nor fairly, nor even sensibly, depending on one’s perspective and information. I’m old; why should i die as a “category” in some politician’s scheme? NSW is led by a repulsive, ineffective, distorted, uncivilised, undereducated, unaware savage with primitive instincts and a taste for ritual, faith, dreams and submission to an old Roman bachelor. Disgusting.
😭
Every day now the death list is announced, and more often than not there is an additional line ‘ some of these people have underlying health issues ‘ . As if this makes it OK.
All of us have ‘underlying health issues’. I known that they mean significant ones, but it is demeaning and depersonalising to suggest that health issues or old age are a good enough reason to make it ok that they died from pandemic. They were PEOPLE, with families, with more life to live. They are becoming a footnote to the important news of the day – we are moving forward, we are pushing through, we are flattening the curve, the economy is strong, unemployment is historically low, we are open for business, blah blah blah, insert any other meaningless rhetoric.
All of this simply immunises us to the horror, the reality, of death from disease that our government was and remains totally unprepared for. And doesn’t accept that responsibility.
Health professionals have been ignored, health workers are being worn down to the ground with the relentless every day disaster.
😭
And yet he turns to the people he abuses to solve his problems?
16 year olds should fill the place of workers struck down.
Like sending troops to war.
If some fall by the way, just send in more.
Well said Keith Davis.
Midst muddling messages, the government member for Kennedy and envoy to Manilla, Gorgeous George, continues to bray that travel restrictions are ‘economic suicide’, mask mandates are ‘insanity’ and vaccine requirements are ‘tyranny’ justifying violent opposition.
Apparently the ultra-religious sex-tourist with the surgically stapled stomach reckons natural health and selection processes will sort the problem out.
Meanwhile the PM & his deputy dawg continue to deny that this persistent noxious flatulence eminating from the arse end of their own body is in any way stinking up the room.
Who indeed ! The all mighty dollars rules. How sad.
I agree Keith D, the LNP don’t care about the number of deaths. Profit is more important than other considerations. The people holding Australia together at present are the front line workers; they get little consideration . Also, Medical staff are getting little consideration being pushed to the limit by decisions made by politicians. Meanwhile LNP politicians are doing little except feeding their mates with the potential to create extra profits at the expense of voters. On social justice matters the LNP has a dismal record.
The Rapid Antigen tests being a prime example of poor management. If people still believe the LNP are good economic managers they have not been paying attention.
Australia’s chief medical officer has conceded that children returning to school could create an increased risk of Covid transmission to their families, saying there would be “trade-offs”
“We do expect that transmission potential, as we call it, will increase as schools go back. But that is something we need to deal with,” chief medical officer, Prof Paul Kelly, said.
“All my colleagues in the states and territories agree that the most important thing is to get schools back.”
Meanwhile, 286 early education centres were on Thursday closed temporarily due to a health emergency.
I have ZERO faith in Paul Kelly who sounds much more like a Liberal politician than a health professional and obviously has ZERO understanding about staffing schools.
Put it elsewhere but think it applies somewhat here:
People will “get” it, or not..
Murder by Proxy
Just as Duterte declared war on drugs resulting in only low income users and pushers being murdered so too has the Morrison being conducting a program of murder by proxy against low income Australians.
To persist with policies that drive persons to taking their own lives due to Robodebt; Parents Next and Indue card and other privatisations of our social welfare system is tantamount to murder by proxy.
There has not been any expressions of empathy for the suicide victims and their families. There is a dearth silence in the privatised media and only the abc has shown any articles relating to these and especially the robodebt.
A government that persists with policies driving its citizens to suicide is not fit to govern.
So Morrisson and the LNP do have a policy: It is to drive as many Australians to suicide!!
Without getting caught.
It is important to not only to speak of the number of suicides alone.
It is time to have a website with their photos their names their status: brother; sister etc and the phrase underneath photo: Morrissons murder by proxy!
Without images they are just numbers.
Is Morrisson the most evil of all persons in our parliament ever??