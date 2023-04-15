The Obvious Question That Peter Dutton Should Be Asked At The Next Presser…

Before I move on to Peter Dutton…

Yep, you’re right we’re all sick of Peter Dutton. I mean, I know that if you snuggle up to him that you’ll find that he’s not a monster and if you talk to him privately you’ll find that he’s a really, really warm bloke and that all this beating up on the vulnerable is only because it’s his day job. In private he’s more than happy to show compassion and be nice to anyone who has a problem with getting a visa for an au pair girl or two…

But I feel that I need to question if the media have been asking the obvious question before I start talking about the things that need intelligent discussion and to give my advice to the current government and the Reserve Bank and just about everyone… Of course, I think you all realise that when I give my advice that it’s just that and that they can take it or leave it and that it doesn’t give me any sort of veto power. Given the way that certain people are behaving, it seems that they think that anyone with the right to give advice has some sort of way of insisting that the advice is listened to.

Before I move on to Dutton though, I’d just like to give you my reasons for opposing any sort of law that gives religious people any sort of rights at all, because, well, the Royal Commission found that some of them were abusing children terribly and if you want to pretend that it’s not happening and that giving religious people any sort of voice will solve the problem then you must be one of those left wing people that argues that just because some people who have something in common with some other people then we should damn all those and pretend as though it’s the issue…

As for the Royal Family, well, need I say more…

But back to more topical topics…

It seems that Peter Dutton is adopting the strategy that was so successful for the opposition to the mining tax. On one hand, it was so unfair and costly that it was going to drive all the mining companies out of Australia and that they were going to shift their mining operations to some tax haven that not only didn’t have oppressive taxes but didn’t have and mineral deposits, thus enabling them to make the sort of losses that didn’t lead to having their profits taxed. On the other hand, the mining tax wasn’t going to raise the sort of revenue that made it worth creating…

Similarly, Voldemort…

Sorry, I know I shouldn’t be making fun of Dutton’s appearance. It’s something that he can’t help. Apparently when two or three of his follows do the correct incantation he has to appear whether he wants to or not.

Mr Dutton is using a similar tactic by suggesting that the Voice won’t have the power to make any significant changes, but it’ll also be so far reaching that it will have the power to veto the Reserve Bank when it wants to raise interest rates… An argument that I’m not sure has the populist appeal that he’s hoping for.

Whatever, we’ve seen the Right Honourable MP, Dutton, attack a reporter by suggesting that their question was a typical ABC question and ask them if they lived locally. Unfortunately for Mr Dutton, they did, but fortunately for Mr Dutton they hadn’t asked the right people if they supported the Voice. They’d been asking the various Indigenous groups about it and the only people worth talking to in Alice Springs are the shipowners and the people in the streets…

Yes, according to Pete, there are only two sorts of Indigenous people, one is not worth listening to because they isn’t that they are worth listening to, making them some sort of elite, and the other is worth listening to because they tell him that the first group aren’t worth listening to…

However, I haven’t heard any journalist ask the Man Who Nos Everything the important question which is quite simple:

“Given your call to send the AFP in, was there a time when you, as the Minister in Charge of the AFP thought of doing that yourself?”

Yes, I know that his answer will be either that it’s a typical ABC question or that things weren’t as bad under us because I didn’t care then.

But it’s still worth asking.

