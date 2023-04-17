The No Case – Which Is A Little Ambiguous, I Know…
Now, when I wrote the “The No Case”, I suddenly realised that it sounded like I was arguing that there was no No Case… which after hearing their arguments, I’m starting to think that maybe that’s about right.
I mean, first we have people complaining that there is an information campaign being funded, so why isn’t there a disinformation campaign being funded?
But then today the “No Campaign” released their ad campaign and their slogan.
Basically, it said:
“Will the Voice cure cancer? Will it prevent climate change? Will it cure erectile dysfunction? Will it bring peace to the Middle East? Will it get the Russians out of Ukraine? Don’t know? Vote No…”
Ok, I may be guilty of saying something that’s slightly wrong but compared to some of the the things that the “No case” is saying, I think of got the gist of it right…
The slogan of “Don’t know? Vote No” is the sort of thing that Scotty From Mad Men would have come up with: that wonderful trick of advertising companies of helping something to stick in your brain by making it rhyme, because when something sticks, it clicks. Slogans like “Be Wise, Alkalise!” or “Beanz means Heinz” (which only partly rhymes even though they’ve deliberately spelled Beans incorrectly to make it look like it rhymes with Heinz…).
But less trivially, when you break down what they’re saying it’s this: “Look, if you’re ignorant that’s fine, don’t inform yourself: Just vote no.”
Obviously, this would be a lot less effective because, not only doesn’t it rhyme, it draws attention to the central fact that the campaign led by Warren Mundane is mainly aimed at appealing to the ignorant…
Now before you get on your high horse and say that you’re well-informed and you’ve read the hundreds of pages of detail and you’re still voting no because you have some concerns, let me assure you that it’s not you I’m talking to… just as it’s not you that the ad campaign is aimed at. After all, it actually says, “If you don’t know…”, which is a pretty clear indication that it’s not appealing to the informed.
Still it would be interesting if Labor or The Greens or the Independents were to apply this strategy to the Liberals. You know something like: “If you don’t know what the Liberal Party’s energy policy is, don’t vote for them!” Although in that case, it might qualify you to stand as a Coalition candidate.
Whatever, it does seem as though the Coalition are prepared to sell out First Nations people by doing whatever it takes to disrupt the Referendum because Labor are the ones proposing it. Since Dutton took over as leader, it’s hard to think of anything that he’s actually supported, even the censuring of Scott Morrison over the fact that he failed to keep his own people informed about his multiple ministries. “Look a lot of us are pretty upset that he did all this stuff behind our backs and we think it was wrong, but putting that on the record,, no, we’re going to go and pat him on the back after the motion.”
Imagine if Pete and Warren and Jacinta had been around in 1967 when there was that Referendum allowing the Aboriginal population to be included in the census and for the Commonwealth to make laws around race. We’d have had: “What laws?” and “We need more detail as to how they’ll be counted”; and “How will we get the census forms to people living in remote communities?” and “This won’t lead to any practical improvement in the everyday lives and any closing of the gap!”
Actually, that last point might actually have some validity…
But even if it does, that’s still no reason for voting down the 1967 Referendum, any more than the fear that the Voice won’t make enough of a difference. The point is that the Voice will either do some good or, in the worst case, do not much at all. Either way, it’s worth a chance.
What are we left with, if those who have No idea were to succeed? We’d have to the garbled mess that Jacinta Nampijinpa Price argued for on Insiders which was a lot of local voices that wouldn’t have a central voice in Canberra because once it went to Canberra then people would have to listen to them and that wouldn’t be right because once they were in Canberra then they’d be part of the elite and not worth listening to. You know, they’d be a Canberra voice like her and all the other politicians, so we need to just do something else.
Basically, the poverty of the No case is in their slogan. In general, I’d argue: “If you don’t know, FIND OUT before you open your mouth and make a fool of yourself!”
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
1,510 total views, 1,510 views today
14 commentsLogin here Register here
Don’t know? Vote NO! The trainwreck interview of Barnaby on RN this morning provided a timely endorsement of the case you make Rossleigh. Why do media even bother to seek interviews with this totally disoriented aggressive blabber mouth? Best thing to do is totally ignore him and, by doing so, deprive him of a stage and oxygen. What is wrong with you voters of New England that you can tolerate a spokesperson and representative who cannot put a coherent sentence together?
He’s one of them,Frank,that’s what they understand.
I see the ongoing trainwreck destruction of the LNP is continuing apace. I realise that it’s Formaldahyde Murdoch that I’m posting the links from but what the hey…
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/peter-dutton-to-announce-frontbench-reshuffle-as-another-senior-liberal-steps-down/news-story/818ac6fcfbc7d08036d732b08fc32905
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/barnaby-joyce-makes-shock-admission-about-voice-in-fiery-clash/news-story/08219645d02589dce22ef2f4798a7c23
Meanwhile,the Boofhead LOTO is busily rearranging the dwindling deck chairs on the rapidly sinking HMAS BROAD CHURCH.By elevating the befuddled Ms Price,he has telegraphed his desperation.When he should have assigned her to a broom cupboard to count the spiders.Spuddley is going for broke..all he has to lose now is his job..Jacinta is an inspired choice to assist him to the exit.
I am honestly very upset that both Frank Smith and Harry Lime fail to appreciate the true worth of Beetrooter, the NOtional$ representative in New England.
.
I sometimes ask myself, ”Why do Tamworth women support an adulterous, alcoholi, fornicating, sexually harassing misogynist” and one knowledgeable local lady replied, ”Because their men tell them to support him”.
.
Funny thing is that when you make this observation at a polling booth during elections, the NOtional ladies handing out for Beetrooter get quite hot under the collar. I cannot imagine why ….. perhaps the truth hurts …..
I did hear Senator Price say that the Indigenous people she’s spoken to are confused about the Voice… which I don’t see as at all surprising.
However, I infer from that the people she hasn’t confused are the ones she hasn’t spoken to.
Well said Mr. Brisbane.
If the alternative to an Indigenous voice is the voices of Mundine and Price……???
No one in this country knows more about a Voice to Parliament than the Hon. Barnaby Joyce?
Barnaby is party to the party with the most powerful voice and presence in the Federal Parliament of Australia the Farmers and Graziers VOICE through the National Party 1982 ( created as the Country Party 1920 reasoned that they could have significant political influence, encouraged primary producers across the country to seriously engage with the idea of creating state and national Country Parties.)
The National Party the most powerful VOICE the Farmers and Graziers VOICE to Parliament.
That’s good – but not good for the originals for 60,000+ years?
Hypocrisy ! Gall!
It’s something to behold when the besotted, self-obsessed, premature ejaculators emerge from the LNP / CLP bush, “Coming ready or not!” Fire Aim! Ooops!
Don’t know, vote no.
Or.
Hope for Best, Vote for Yes.
Not much of a decision really.
Unless you are a potatoe-head.
I think Albo has made a strategic mistake. I get that he want the country to vote on the principle of Inclusion in the Project of Australian Nationhood by Recognition in the Constitution. But isn’t it time the long pants came out in response to repeated bleats about the Voice being dominated by elites in Canberra when what is needed is a focus on local needs!? Isn’t it time for Albo et al to say that the most important single point in the Langton Calmer Model (LCM) bloodywell IS Local and Regional Voices – that you don’t even have to read the whole report to get the substance of the model – that the Executive Summary preempts every disingenuous gripe that has been uttered to date. I’m sure the government can make the point that the LCM is not The Voice set in stone and that aspects of it will almost certainly be altered by Parliament after the referendum. But if we keep hearing people say they don’t know what they are being asked to vote for shouldn’t we be shouting the LCM from the rooftops!?
@ Lawriejay: Uhm ….. the Country Party was initiated about 1916 because the NSW Macquarie Street Parliament failed to spend government funds on a fair per head basis in N NSW electorates and Earle Page (later Prime Minister) got upset and showed that country people are politically important.
.
This political strength was repeated in the 90s and 21st century when Tony Windsor (Independent) overthrew the NOtional$ influence of John Anderson, then leader of the feral NOtional$, and won first the NSW electorate of Tamworth then the feral electorate of New England, which he held until his family ”insisted” that he retire for genuine health reasons.
.
Subsequently we got stuck with Beetrooter ….. whose father was reported as NOT voting for him in subsequent elections.
“Whatever, it does seem as though the Coalition are prepared to sell out First Nations people by doing whatever it takes to disrupt the Referendum because … ”
… because if there’s one thing about which the LNP are consistent, it’s bashing minorities and vulnerable people/groups.
At the rate Putrid Dud is going I can see him becoming Mr 10% very quickly and dragging the rest of his offscourings of sociey, I meant party, down with him.