The Murdoch Media Inquiry Bill 2023: Have your say
The AIMN received an email yesterday from the Senate Environment and Communications Legislation Committee. Though address to the site owners, it’s fair to guess it was sent to all at The AIMN, including our readers.
Here is the email:
Inquiry into the Murdoch Media Inquiry Bill 2023
On 11 May 2023, the Senate referred the Murdoch Media Inquiry Bill 2023, upon introduction, to the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 12 December 2023. The bill was introduced on 13 June 2023.
Information regarding the bill can be found at the committee’s website under ‘Current Inquiries’. The committee invites your organisation to make a submission to this inquiry. Submissions are due by 31 August 2023.
The committee encourages the lodgement of submissions in electronic form and it is possible to lodge a submission through the committee’s website. Alternatively submissions can be lodged via email to ec.sen@aph.gov.au. All submissions should include the author’s full name, phone number and postal address on a separate covering letter.
Please note that a submission becomes a committee document, and must not be disclosed to any other person until it has been accepted by the committee. Unless you have requested that your submission remain confidential, it will be published on the committee’s website after the committee has examined and accepted it, and authorised its publication. Once a committee has authorised the release of a submission, subsequent publication is protected by parliamentary privilege.
I reckon we all have something we’d like to add.
Due to confidentiality – as noted in the email – please do not leave your suggestions in our comments section or they cannnot be included in the submission. Please email them to us at theaimn@internode.on.net.
Put those thinking caps on!
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
4 commentsLogin here Register here
Think it needs to go a little further for context and relevance i.e. include 9Fairfax and 7West too, as the big three dominate and appear to cooperate as a cartel or oligopoly at times.
Two trend and cartel metrics over past two decades or generation, the change of scale i.e. increasing size of merged & consolidated media businesses etc., crossing over of legacy media channels e.g. radio, print, FTA tv or cable, and geographical reach (to reach and influence above median age voter).
Influence, whether subsidies, friendly policy changes and personal meetings or contacts between media proprietors, PMs and Ministers e.g. digital infrastructure, mergers, reach etc.
One presumes this 20thC media model, already under challenge, will struggle to survive commercially; if that’s case then they must be allowed to sink and sell out according to free market forces.
Given the ~60-65% (or more?) footprint of the print/digital media landscape currently the case per News Corp/Murdoch domination, can The AIMN shed any further light on what the expected outcomes of this inquiry might be?
Is it too early/too optimistic to anticipate rigorous governmental intervention that legislatively winds back the toxic tentacles of the News Corp’s octopussie wraparound the information-imbibing Australian populace?
Can we objectively expect an improvement in the overall tenor of the media landscape?
I’d like to be hopeful on this subject, but am tempered by exposure to uber-wealthy who natively demonstrate their default attitude of ‘fuck you, who do you think you are?’
Not much I can add, Canguro. Just passing on the email and looking for suggestions.
You little bewdy. * rubs hands together with glee and sharpens her typing pencil *
If I am felled by this flu, my cats have all the relevant swearwords alphabetised. Do not ask the man of the house for his opinion. He is sorely defecit in optimism and knows no Ukrainian expletives. The Cats Know All.