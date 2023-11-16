The Motion Of Peter Dutton And Other Moving Thoughts!
The other day in Parliament Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton moved a motion which linked Prime Minister Albanese’s overseas trips to the rise in anti-semitism and the High Court’s decision that holding people in detention forever wasn’t consistent with the Constitution. In moving this motion, he made a speech and I’ve been searching for it on the internet but all I could find was the following which – given I found it on the internet – must be in some way accurate. Even if it isn’t I can repeat it because we have no laws about misinformation so nobody should have a problem if it’s not completely true:
Mr Dutton:
Mr Speaker, this is a time for all Australians to band together and ensure that we don’t allow the Labor Party to divide us. Labor, The Greens and those inner-city elites tried to do that with the Voice but we managed to silence them and I’m glad that we stopped something that would have been divisive but our work won’t be done until we’ve rid Australia of every person who would divide us.
Recently, the High Court made a decision and the government has failed to respond it decisively because the Prime Minister has been out of the country. If I were in charge I would have pre-empted the High Court and already had legislation to prevent the Court from making decisions that aren’t in the national interest. People need to be aware that the legislation that the High Court trashed has allowed people who are the worst of the worst to be released from indefinite detention. Their crimes include rape, murder and political activism – these crimes are made worse by the fact that none of them are Australian. Just like those African gangs that made Melburnians afraid to go out to dinner, these people are particularly scary because they’re not your average Aussie criminal like Chopper or Ned Kelly.
And we all know who’s causing the divisions in our society. It’s those people who don’t agree with John Howard. As he told us, unless people are prepared to give up this multicultural nonsense and accept that we are one nation, under God, then Heaven help us because it’s when people disagree with his vision of a united Australia all voting for the one party that we have problems.
So I call upon the Prime Minister to abandon any plans to travel anywhere and to stay at home so that he can deal with the rising antisemitism as well as the rising cost of living brought on by his failure to rein in the crippling inflation or to stop interest rate rises.
I call upon the PM to censure anyone suggesting a cease-fire because that would only help the sort of people that he’s failed to keep under lock and key just because the High Court said that he can’t. If he were any sort of leader, he’d ignore the High Court because if there’s one thing that a Prime Minister should do it’s to punish those who don’t believe in the rule of law. All lawbreakers should be locked up forever unless they’ve donated to the Liberal Party.
Rather than go to some talk-fest overseas, I’d urge the PM to call an urgent meeting of the National Cabinet so that I can complain that he’s trying to circumvent the Parliament.
This motion further calls on the Prime Minister to:
- Understand that his role is to heal division by condemning Hamas and banning members of his government from criticising the Israeli response or calling for a cease fire.
- Demonstrate strong leadership by introducing whatever legislation we tell him to.
- Demand that China withdraw from the United Nations and give their spot to Taiwan.
- Reaffirm his support for the Stage 3 Tax Cuts.
- Cease reminding people that any on this side of the House were ever in government because it causes division.
- Ban the Aboriginal Flag because that’s what the people voted for when they voted No.
- Withdrew any legislation relating to misinformation because it will lead to massive job losses in the Murdoch and Nine media companies.
- Refuse to pose for any photo shoots.
- Appoint Scott Morrison as Ambassador to Israel to prevent any leadership challenge.
- Agree to vote with me when I move that the member be no longer heard.
Like I said, we have no misinformation laws, so it doesn’t matter whether that’s what he actually said. Whatever, it’s close enough.
Albo et al could capitalise on such information on the morning shows to get people giggling about the mentality of dutton and suss on everything???
So many classic one-liners in this — I lost count !
Dutton has a galling nerve on calling for Australians to band together and heal division after he led the most divisive case against a referendum which really should have united the country in a will to do something.
Dutton is the most divisive politician ever.
As for Dubious Dutton and co childishly suggesting Albanese is being ‘Airbus Albo’ here is proof he is completely in line with their three previous PMs.
And to suggest that Albanese cancel his meeting with Biden and Xi at the last moment — how would that have looked on the international stage to stand up these two world players? Dutton is just a ridiculous grandstander.
Dutton is just bitter thinking it should be him. Let’s make sure it is never him.
Ian, probably give RMIT anything a big skip after Meta cancelled its $740,000 deal with them a few months back once they found that RMIT fact-checking director Russell Skelton had been campaigning for the Voice on social media while his team fact checked that same sort of content. Hard to get good help for sure.
Ha ha ha haar, concise.
Was that their preferred 10 point plan found in the bin in the LNP part room?
I’ve heard it may out of caution been turfed because it contained three top secret LNP codewords: “pre-empt”, “circumvent”, “prevent”
When P Duckwit-Futton is to move a motion, one imagines the need for a very large bedpan. We have had some ineffectual, smiley, useless leaders of opposition in conservative ranks, with Peacock and Snedden acceptably laughable. But, media maggots and foreign corporate donors mustered energy and action to get the repulsive Jack Howard up and In (there you go, Prue) and as P M, Howard set the modern conservative tone of utter stupidity dressed up as statesmanlike behaviour, (hah). These days, whether Dutton gets advice from his chained barkers from South USA or North Korean sources, it is the same tone, a fundamentally strident authoritarian, pre-1939 celebration of absolute power to the Fuhrer. And, Dutton seems to have no concept of truth, honesty, sincerity, integrity or conscience, so as to push the Pezzullo types to do any stupidity or illegality. Perhaps he read a book on throwing the first load, by Chuck Shitatya.
As usual Rossligh is spot on the money.. i heard this motion (diatribe) it was intellectuaklly bereft.
And Yes Phil Pryor sums up my thoughts too, although I do wish he would learn to use paragraphs I get out of breach just reading it.
Thanks Rossligh
Thanks Phil
A paragraph is merely a segment of an argument (I was taught, by a tertiary senior), but with streams of thought, as here, I use them rarely.
[Apologies to Rossleigh who inspired this diatribe].
Mr Speaker, It is time for all Australians to divide the LIARBRAL$ from the NOtional$. Those inner city cellar-dwellers are too noisy demanding public transport that serves all metropolitan persons while railways are being torn up between regional centres.
.
The recent High Court decision to follow the Australian Constitution and respect citizen rights has allowed the worst kind of people to be released from indefinite detention. The crimes of rape, misuse of Parliamentary allowances and pork-barreling should be restricted to COALition politicians.
The divisions in our society are caused by the policies initiated under Little Johnnie Howard by over-funding private schools, under-funding health care and generally kow-towing to any cashed up foreign owned multinational corporation. If all Australians simply followed his lead, then those of us borne-to-rule could quite properly rise above the hoi polloi to our true status of world leader in our own minds.
Only then could a Prim Monster consider travelling overseas for stress holidays in the Tropics at taxpayer expense, to promote our preference for forelock tugging, especially to Poms (who lose international cricket matches).
I call upon the LABOR government to abandon plans to rectify the financial mess created by Scummo of the Seven Secret Ministries et al on the Treasury benches and deal with the important issues of buying redundant-upon-purchase military equipment from our American overlords at any price rather than invest in national infrastructure development for the benefit of Australian taxpayers.
Naturally the Stage 3 tax cuts will be imposed on Australian workers so that the burden of national development will fall on PAYG workers rather than undeserving LIARBRAL party donors working so hard to improve the multi-BILLION dollar profits of the banking and finance sectors.
If the government had any sort of leader he would demand that all those LIABRAL$ pollies accused so unfairly of pork-barreling and promoting personal pecuniary interests should receive immediate pardons in return for a spoken promise never to do it again.
While we have no laws about misinformation, free thinkers can have no problems. Thank goodness there are the likes of Rossleigh and PP to bring some commonsense analysis to the political propaganda spewed out by the Murdoch Media Monopoly.
Phil Pryor, thanks for reminding the readers of the never confirmed but often speculated upon affair between Ms.Goward and The Unspeakable Rodent; if one cares to let one’s imagination dwell on that suspected illicit nest of carnality – shudder, yes, it’s grim, but let’s persist – with the Rat getting his leg over the redoubtable Prudence; squeaking words of affection between the oohs & ahhs and porcine grunts one commonly associates with such acts;
‘Oh Prue, no more boats, my love, ahh, ahh, and I’ve destroyed the unions too, my darling, ohhh… I feel a tickle down there, and, and, they’ll never get rid of me, my gorgeous, prime minister for life is what I am, my perfect princess, I just wish I’d met you before that awful Janet, the dour old frump, you make me so happy… I feel like the schoolboy I used to be, the top dog amongst those little pricks at Canterbury Boys’ High who used to make fun of me, the bastards. If they could see me now, hahaha… fuck ’em, a bunch of losers if ever there were. And dump Dave, the useless prick, he couldn’t get it up in a gale, unlike me, my treasure, I’m your randy little goat, here for mounting, come away with me, my sweet, bliss awaits us both.’
Canguru, you do rave on as between Boccaccio and Willy S, with that “stream” of unparagraphed flowing. I was assured, in c. 2008, by Canberra colleagues, at the yacht club, (celebrating old WWTC days), that the said Jack H., an old classmate, and the said Ms. P G, wife of old Dave of Goulburn, were just so…and we thought the old Henry III was permanently punctured…but, Jack is in the books, noticed now, and we can go to bug…..And the Cocky adds much to the general dismay of observing current Australia as mentally polluted by depraved media maggots, some of them foreign. Who could retain hope?
Truly the maggot Dutton is Australia’s biggest political embarrassment in my life time. There have been many notable ‘farces’ over the year from the LIARberals but this guy really takes the cake. Much of the shite that dribbles out of his mouth leaves me stunned and wondering if he is actually clinically insane. It’s as though he’s been studying tRump’s book on how to fuck up a country and think only about yourself. It’s scary to think there are Australians out there that would vote for this ridiculous excuse for a human!
Well, the vile thug pushed Labor (who backed down to satisfy Der Spud) into a corner, so why not keep up the nastiness and see if he can do it again. And again and again and…
We must not forget that the Reichspud is the only one who can save us.