The Morrison Government: Scandal-ridden to the core
1 The forthcoming election is up for grabs. On the one hand the conservative parties are convinced that they can win based on what they believe to be the excellent job they have done with the pandemic. That is despite the states doing most of the work.
On the other hand, Labor has its policies and a bottomless basket full of conservative corruption and other activities to choose for an attack on the government’s legitimacy. If I were going into an election, I would much rather be in Labor leader Albanese’s shoes than the Prime Minister’s.
Let me remind you of a few of those activities.
Sports rorts, Robodebt, Federal ICAC, aged care deaths, land sales and now a follow up to sports rorts in bushfire rorts. Add to that list their opposition to an increase to Newstart, political donations and rental assistance and failing to follow up on the Uluru Statement.
They have been a do-nothing government of little accountability and endless corruption.
And might I add big business’s failure to return the JobKeeper money; the taxpayer’s money the government gave to companies to save jobs. And there was the Treasurer on Insiders last Sunday joyfully defending their right to pocket the taxpayer’s funds.
Belatedly the Prime Minister says it’s the politics of envy when you ask companies to give back job keeper money, which begs the question of Robodebt. What was it when the government pursued its false debt? Anyway, the Auditor General will investigate JobKeeper after it (was illegally used) to pay dividends and bonuses.
In a comment on my previous post for The AIMN the astute Kaye Lee noted that:
“He can ignore the debt and deficit and all other policy because…. pandemic.
But I don’t think he will be able to ignore, or deal with, climate change and energy policy. With the election of Biden, world scrutiny and demand for action is ramping up. They can’t con the international community with “meet and beat in a canter” crap. There is every chance that the EU and other countries who are making significant cuts to emissions will impose “carbon border adjustment charges”. Scotty is in trouble here.”
And how true that is.
Of course, every government has its share of scandals. Nothing new in that but this Coalition government has critically changed how we are governed. Acts of corruption, malfeasance, wrongdoing and impropriety are now weekly occurrences, not just unlucky slip-ups.
They are now so commonplace as to be an embarrassment. And worse is that most are ongoing open wounds in our democracy.
2 By the way, its Happy Birthday to Medicare. 37 on 1 February. Not perfect but nonetheless it has served us well. If the conditions were right, the conservatives would be rid of it in a flash.
3 I was reading the Michael West weekly email newsletter yesterday. One of his authors (Lyndsay Connors) points out that:
“Since Scott Morrison became prime minister in 2018, the Coalition has poured an extra $4.6 billion over a decade into Catholic and independent schools.
“Productivity Commission figures released this week show government funding for non-government schools continues to grow faster than for public schools. Judging by statements the new federal Education Minister Alan Tudge made to Parliament, inequality will deepen.”
4 The new QandA timeslot will hopefully bring a broader audience to the panel discussion show. Last night’s panel – apart from Alexander Downer who appears to be remote from ordinary people – was excellent.
5 Now we have Bushfire Rorts. How long is it going to last? Have you ever applied for a grant? It is almost as if they don’t want you to get it.
6 One would have to think that Craig Kelly has something on the Prime Minister. If not, how does he get away with all the crap he serves up.
The Hughes group against Kelly hopes to field an independent in the seat to challenge him in the next election.
7 The government is serving up a very meagre policy agenda for 2021, as reported inThe Guardian:
“The Morrison government has nominated waste policy, climate adaptation and reform of national conservation laws as its environmental priorities for 2021, prompting criticism that it is not focused enough on improving the plight of the country’s declining wildlife and threatened species.”
Note: Not a mention of the 38 recommendations made by the former competition watchdog head, Graeme Samuel, in a review of the EPBC Act released last week.
8 Albanese has his party no more than a point behind the Coalition, according to this week’s Newspoll 50/50 poll, at level pegging. The Guardian’s latest Essential Poll has Labor ahead 47 to 44, with the rest undecided.
9 The abuse of Albanese of the last few weeks has led me to this: Having supported Labor for all of my 80 years l am now of the view that my party isn’t much interested in winning government.
10 Total political donations for 2020:
“… are $168m, way down on the $434m in the previous year 2018/19. The Liberal Party edged out Labor as the top recipient. Total donations for Liberal Party are $57m, Labor $55m, Nationals $12.4m, Clive Palmer $10.2m, Greens $7.2m and One Nation $5.8m.”
My thought for the day
I feel people on the right of politics in Australia show an insensitivity to the common good that goes beyond any thoughtful examination. They have a hate on their lips, and their hate starts with the beginning of a smile.
PS: Might I remind my friends that it is they who we are fighting, not ourselves?
I’m heartbroken that the Labor party has made so little of the major corruption going on in the Liberal Party. They have the best ammunition to win the election, have had for the past three, and tossed it aside. And when they do, they do it as a kind of stab at them, rather that treat it as the deeply serious war on democracy that it is. FFS Labor!
Great article John and sums up where we are at. I think Albo does see himself as the next PM despite the last result, I think he will be. It’s taken a long time to come to this belief but that’s where I am now. These are very different days and we all know too much. Can’t wait for the election to be called when they get into full swing on this corrupt government.
That a good read this morning, lord and a clever thought
For most of my life I have been slapped down for my bleeding heart views in support of labor. The slappers were invariable devout bible xstians, believers in a merciful all powerful god who ‘helps those who help themselves’. They were balkan sobranie, pinot noir and portfolio gamblers who believed Aborigines deserved no handouts because they were gamblers, winfield red, drank yellow label port making them untrustworthy. These conservative men and women could easily rationalise that ‘white collar’ crime has an element of shame that mitigated sentences. They also were comfortable in having ancestors who stole food and were transported but gaoling the current poor for stealing food no mitigation deserved. Their children now rule in canberra firmly wrapped in the belief that they know what is right for them is right for Australia.
Albo’s upbringing has put him into labor but his xristianity holds him down and his other cheek is turned so much it is spinning. I heard him at the church with his colleagues, I read burke’s clever 5\5 and I get the leigh report amongst others and there are frustrations at the level of rorting by the government.
However, I shudder at the list of ‘shallow cabinet’ a long list paying themselves hundreds of thousands for ‘que'(a la manuel from barcelona) and realise I am trying do a hummingbird but albo et al, rather than take a risk, are prepared to wait in the forest till the LNP make a mistake the media cannot ignore, close enough to the election for voters to remember. So, lord, whom we are fighting is a moot point. Me it is labor’s reticence to shirtfront the individuals who have the ball but are ^@^@^ hopeless. Unless they do something we will not see a labor government and be left with memories of gough, bob, keating and gillard
The Liberals don’t even pretend to campaign on policy. In the official review of their last campaign, they stated that:
The strongest single message of the 2019 campaign across all voters was Bill Shorten was “the Bill Australia can’t afford.”
Their most successful video, viewed over 1.1 million times, was just clips of Bill Shorten looking awkward, goofy and strange
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=435853813856891
They don’t try to win a contest of ideas. They just resort to nasty schoolboy derision.
BUYING AUSTRALIAN POLITICS
”Total political donations for 2020:
Instead we need a federal ICAC, political donations publicly recorded 24/7 within 24 hours of donation and showing the name, all corporate associations and limited to $1,000 per natural person per rolling year with a complete ban on any corporate ”donations” AKA Bribes.
And let’s not forget Angus Taylor – using a forged document to attack Clover Moore, advocating for grasslands his brother killed to be taken off the endangered list, organising to pay kazillions for non-existent floodwater to a company in the Caymans with which he was associated etc etc.