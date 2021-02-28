The Morrison government is a sewer
An allegation of the brutal anal rape of a child in 1988 has been made against an un-named minister in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s cabinet.
The victim took her own life in June 2020. NSW police have confirmed that a criminal investigation into the allegation dies with the victim.
Despite their knowledge that police will not investigate because the complainant is dead, government ministers and some journalists continue to claim that the matter must be left to the police.
All of them are wrong, according to police.
So when the likes of @Birmo says govt should leave it to police to investigate, they say so knowing police CANNOT investigate. That’s the point friends of the complainant who wrote to PM made. & why they want an independent investigation to maintain public confidence in Cabinet.
— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) February 27, 2021
Morrison said that he has referred the allegations to police.
Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, yesterday said the accused minister will not be stood aside, and that the matter should be left to police.
(It is puzzling that Birmingham is commenting on this. It would seem to be more appropriately the job of senior lawmaker Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has thus far remained silent.)
On ABC Insiders program this morning, Australian Financial Review journalist Phil Coorey repeated the government line. “This is for the coppers,” he stated, “and it should be for the coppers first and foremost.”
This seems at first blush to be wilful ignorance, gross carelessness, the peddling of misinformation, or an attempt to yet again create and control a narrative that best favours the government.
The accused minister has not come forward to defend himself against the allegations. It is not credible that anyone who is innocent would want to continue public life with accusations such as these left unaddressed, and yet, that appears to be the case.
It is also only a matter of time until the suspect is named. There appears to be no legal requirement to suppress his name, particularly as there will be no trial. He can also be named under parliamentary privilege. It is undoubtedly in the public interest for his name to be released, and were he anyone other than a Liberal cabinet minister, he would not probably not be protected by anonymity. Footballers, for example, are stood aside while allegations of sexual assault are investigated, and they are named. Not so much cabinet ministers, it appears.
It is also remarkable that the accused minister appears to be happy for his cabinet colleagues to be tainted by the rape allegations. As long as we do not know who the minister is, there are around sixteen possibilities in the cabinet. Every time a cabinet minister opens his mouth we can legitimately ask, are you the alleged child rapist? This can’t help but have a destabilising effect on the government, as its already tenuous legitimacy is further eroded by the presence of an anonymous alleged rapist in its highest ranks.
As the complainant is deceased, there won't be a criminal prosecution. However, there remains a grave allegation against a sitting cabinet minister. There is no real choice but for him to step forward and address it. The alternative is a paralysed government.
— marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) February 27, 2021
Then there is the question of national security, a subject close to the hearts of both Morrison, and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, also a cabinet member. In 2017 when Malcolm Turnbull was Prime Minister, he had occasion to warn Christian Porter, prior to making him Attorney-General, that his drinking and his behaviours towards young women were leaving him open to the possibility of compromise, making him a security risk:
“…it is just not acceptable. And he knew that I was considering appointing him attorney general, which of course is the first law officer of the crown, and has a seat on the national security committee, so the risk of compromise is very, very real.”
By the same token, one may conclude that an anonymous cabinet minister who is accused of the brutal anal rape of a child might well be a prime target for blackmail, and is a serious security risk.
Indeed, everyone in the cabinet who is aware of and concealing the alleged rapist’s identity is a security risk, and vulnerable to exploitation.
Is this government even tenable while this matter is “left to the coppers?”
It is alarming that Morrison seems oblivious to the security dangers the situation presents. It’s even more alarming that Morrison seems entirely impervious to the immorality of protecting and hiding an alleged child rapist.
The hideous situation has come to light just days after the government spectacularly failed to cope with the alleged rape of media advisor, Brittany Higgins, in Parliament House just metres from the Prime Minister’s office.
Ms Higgins was left unconscious and half naked by her attacker on Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ couch. This could have cost Ms Higgins her life, as she was inebriated and unable to care for herself. Security guards “checked on” Ms Higgins through the night, but nobody called for medical assistance. At least thirty people, including ministers, the Speaker of the House, the President of the Senate and the Prime Minister’s Office most senior staff knew about this “serious incident,” and none of them informed the Prime Minister until two years later.
The Morrison government is a sewer. It is steeped in allegations of rape and sexual assault of the most serious and sickening kind. It is almost certain that Morrison will attempt to brazen out this latest allegation. He will not stand the minister aside, and he will continue to contend that it is a matter for police, in full knowledge that the police cannot pursue criminal charges.
The minister will not be investigated by police. He will not be exonerated. His name will not be cleared. Suspicion will linger over the heads of all male cabinet members, including Scott Morrison, Christian Porter and Peter Dutton.
We should probably assume that being suspected of the anal rape of a child does not necessarily perturb any of them.
While we know not all cabinet ministers are alleged child rapists, we do not know which one is. The Prime Minister is doing everything possible to conceal that knowledge from us.
How good is that?
This article was originally published on No Place For Sheep.
Anyone publicly naming the alleged perpetrator is unlikely given our defamation laws. But come on – any amateur sleuth should be able to deduce the likely identity based on the age of the victim, the ages of the Cabinet Ministers (anyone born after 1974 would be out of the frame as likely would those born before 1960 given the age of the victim).
Which state police are investigating will tell you where the offence was likely committed or the offender is/was domiciled. And where were each of the usual suspects at the material time?
Process of elimination. And don’t forget the dog that didn’t bark.
If a criminal investigation dies with the victim, how do police ever investigate a murder?
One thing that confuses me…
According to reports, it was security guards who let Ms Higgins and the alleged perpetrator into the minister’s office. The accused was then supposedly sacked for a ‘security breach’. Why weren’t Ms Higgins and the security guards also in trouble for the ‘security breach’? Or did EVERYONE actually know it was a rape and just wanted to move the guy on quick when it looked like the woman might make a fuss?
If he had killed her the police investigation would have continued. But because she took her own life mostly perhaps because of this crime, it is dropped . Sounds unreasonable to me . Surely he is still a accessory to her death? Men have to take rape far more seriously , specially when minors are the victims , as we know that children abused by priests carry the trauma to their graves, as she did.
According to reports this poor woman left a detailed letter as to what happened to her .and named the person involved
Why is this not being investigated because she took her own life.how can a murder be investigated ,a dead man can’t give evidence
Cabinet Ministers and the age they turned in 1988
The Hon Scott Morrison MP 20
The Hon Ken Wyatt AM MP 36
The Hon Michael McCormack MP 24
The Hon David Littleproud MP 12
The Hon Josh Frydenberg MP 17
Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham 14
The Hon Daniel Tehan MP 20
The Hon Christian Porter MP 18
The Hon Greg Hunt MP 23
The Hon Peter Dutton MP 18
The Hon Paul Fletcher MP 23
The Hon Alan Tudge MP 17
The Hon Keith Pitt MP 19
The Hon Angus Taylor MP 22
The Hon Darren Chester MP 21
The Hon Stuart Robert MP 18
Please remember defamation laws – probably best not to speculate out loud.
“It is not credible that anyone who is innocent would want to continue public life with accusations such as these left unaddressed, and yet, that appears to be the case.”
Two things:
First, this mob have no shame, no conscience and, therefore, no sense of guilt or responsibility.
Second. As long as no name is attached to the allegation, what need is there for any of them to address it? Given all that they have gotten away with so far, why would they be concerned about an untestable allegation with no possibility of police investigation?
Let’s see the godbothers get out of this one.
I’ve not been following the alledged sexual crime in detail, Kaye.
Could you determine for me where the offence is alledged to have occurred and which of these people was in the vicinity at the time?
It would shorten the list of likely lads somewhat.
Just fking say it’s name or tell me and I will
You and Kaye Lee are on fire today, Jen.
I love it when you two come out swinging. I just don’t like the cause of it, if you know what I mean.
DrakeN,
South Australia Police had originally referred the woman to their NSW counterparts because she alleged the incident occurred in Sydney. The alleged victim was 16 at the time. The accusation is anal rape.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-26/pm-senators-afp-told-historical-rape-allegation-cabinet-minister/13197248
He has to be named, to hell with the presumption of innocence. If this was Labor it would be all over the Murdoch press and calls for sacking and gov to step down..
Albanese says he’s heard the rumours of this incident for a while now, Penny Wong first heard in 2019 when the victim approached her,
Wong helping and advising the woman to approach police, woman suicides last year, one assumption being that she didn’t believe she would get justice if the allegation proves to be true.
Was this just another boys will be boys, who gives a shit, happened over 30 years ago, move on, nothing to see here happening in the sewer gas bubble of parliament? How many had heard the story, how many involved in the coverup? Do any of these shits have any morals?
With all of these revelations concerning the “honourable members”, I find my level of disgust peaking and feeling slightly grubby somehow, feeling complicit, feeling ashamed, feeling sick. And fucking angry. Most of us are well aware that there is no bottom of the barrel for this incompetent, foul “government”, but surely this resets the bar so low, so rancidly low that these shits must be held accountable. This conversation cannot die. Women demand far better than the bullshit spewed by morrison & co.
Kaye, my first post was moderated out. I mentioned one person that was in a Sydney Uni in 1988.
There are a few more that attended Sydney Uni in 1988.
Out of your above list, who else attended Sydney?
Kaye Lee, as a hypothetical,who on the above list were staffers in NSW in 1988?? Has the Liar finally found himself caught between a lie and a dead end? The apes of the LNP have already started to fling shit around the Canberra zoo aimed chiefly at Labor,the predictable response.
Just a reminder from 2014…..
Yesterday Mr Shorten went public about rape allegations against him (made a few months ago on Facebook) dating back to the 1980s.
Labor’s deputy leader Tanya Plibersek said Mr Shorten had made a gutsy decision to speak out.
“Bill didn’t need to address this at all, he was not named in the original report,” she said.
Coalition frontbencher Malcolm Turnbull has also backed Mr Shorten’s decision to go public.
“It is very, very painful to feel that you are the subject of an unjust accusation,” he told Channel Nine.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott said “When something like that is swirling around in the ether sometimes it’s best to deal with [it] openly.”
Liberal senator Michaelia Cash praised Mr Shorten for speaking out.
Senator Sarah Henderson has just issued a media statement that she has forwarded an email to the AFP she received from a woman alleging that she’d been raped by a man who is now a Federal Labor Member of Parliament.
Convenient timing.
I think that was the year named in the accusation against Bill Shorten which has already been investigated and dismissed by police. Henderson will look awfully silly if she’s bringing that up again after Cash said “as far as I’m concerned I don’t believe my colleagues or I will be making any further comments on it”
So much for not going to the media.
But as I said before…..dob on us and see what happens.
