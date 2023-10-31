The Middle East Explained As Simply As Possible…
Ok, for those of you confused about the situation in the Middle East it’s pretty similar to what’s been happening in the world since things began.
There was one group of people who went somewhere and did unspeakable things to innocent people, so those who identified with the innocent people got very cross and decided to teach the first group a lesson, leading to them retaliating and also doing awful things to innocent people, which meant that the first group felt justified in what they did and so they decided to do more of it, leading to the second group feeling all the more justified in doing even more things and this normally leads eventually to a shortage of people prepared to do unspeakable things instead of just ordering them, leading to some form of peace agreement.
Of course, in the case of the Middle East, it’s different. There’s a tale about a scorpion and a frog which I’ll get to later, but I want to take a few moments to tell you why I feel qualified to talk about the situation when I have no links to the area. Neither have I studied the situation in any detail.
As such, nobody can refer to me as an “elite” or “one of those academics”, and I’m therefore the sort of person we should listen to. Although I have just finished my afternoon nap, so one could say that I was “woke” by the phone call that reminded me to take the washing from the line, although I’m not sure that is actually what people mean when they refer to someone as “woke”. In fact, I’m pretty sure that most of the people using the word, don’t have any idea what it means either…
Although we did have one of the anti-woke crusaders, Mr Howard, telling us: “I have my doubts about multiculturalism, I believe that when you migrate to another country you should be expected to absorb the mainstream culture of that country!” So I guess that means that if he were to have moved to certain islands of Vanuatu, he would have renounced his suit and tie and dressed in nothing but a namba (penis sheath). Two tribes on one island were respectively named as either Big Nambas or Smol. I suspect Little Johnny would join the Smol tribe in order to absorb the culture.
Anyway, the story of the Scorpion and The Frog:
One day, a scorpion needs to cross a river but because he cannot swim, he asks a frog if he could ride on the frog’s back. “No,” says the frog, “you’ll sting me and I’ll die!”
The scorpion says to the frog: “But if I did that I’d drown and we’d both die.”
The frog considered and decided that what the scorpion said made sense so he allowed the scorpion onto his back and they began to cross. Halfway across the scorpion stung the frog and they began to sink.
“Why did you do that?” asked the frog. “Now we’ll both die.”
The scorpion replied: “Hey, it’s the Middle East, you expect things to make sense!”
Yes Ross. Exactly.
Netanyahu has tunred on Hamas after years of supporting them to prevent the Two State Solution occurring.
This Crikey article 311023 may provide some illumination:
Thanks Rossleigh.
To your “historical perspective” I would add only that the State of Israel was born out of mayhem, murder and the forcible removal of many thousands of the original inhabitants of Palestine.
Who would have thought that 70+ years later, very little has changed for the better.
While I don’t know how this terrible conflict might be resolved, I feel that more of the same is not the answer.
Yes, quite so
I find it obscene that Israel has become the persecuters of a minority. They can no longer claim to be the underdog.
It will NEVER end.
Shouldn’t that be a question mark rather than an exclamation mark at the end of the story, and perhaps add ‘already’ ?
But SERIOUSLY by what right do six former Prime Ministers presume to speak for Australians when what they are actually doing is parroting Zionist propaganda. John Howard will never speak for me and how do I express my disappointment that Gillard and Rudd joined this deluded exercise. Another example of the Jewish lobby doing what it does so well: cast any anti-Israel commentary as anti-Semitic, or demand (using what threats?) some form of message of support. How is it thet at least some of the six are still, apparently, under the sway of the Jewish lobby. Yes, Hamas should be castigated for its murder of non combatants, but there is no equivalence here. Israel has been murdering non-combatants for 75 years, and as I write has unleashed a reign of terror impossible for us to conceive. It is not responding justifiably to an outrage it is perpetrating a continuing outrage and must be condemned unreservedly
Labor continues to disapppint. Keating stands as a becon of reason while Albanese, Rudd and Gillard show their lack of backbone and poor judgememt. Albanese, like Howard, will lose his seat as a sitting prime minister at the next election. His support of Israel, AUKUS and the fossil fuel indudtry, to name just a few, will not go down well with the voters of Grayndler.
Israel should stop her attack on Gaza.
Israel should allow Hamas, to do as it pleases.
Hamas has a right to attack.
If Israel stops being belligerent, then Hamas will win and peace will follow.
Ok, Mark and Margaret, which of you is the scorpion and which is the frog?
And which of the people went somewhere and did unspeakable things?
Which of the children are innocent and which are just collateral damage?
And who were the people just following orders?
Too much media reporting has submerged, diluted and almost absolved corrupt authoritarian leadership regimes of both Netanyahu and Hamas, by ignoring recent events i.e. civil war & ‘born again’ settler aggression on West Bank by the former’s allies and intentional massacre of civilians by the latter, in presenting simplistically and generally as, an Israel vs. Palestine issue*.
This also disappears the broader complexity of relationships around and between US GOP grifters esp inc. $2bn man Kushner, MBS/Saudi, el Sisi/Egypt, MBZ/UAE etc., antipathy they hold towards Palestinians, the anger by West Bank Palestinians toward their own corrupt Fatah & Abbas, who in turn despise Hamas in Gaza, while Putin is friendly with both Netanyahu and Hamas leadership; silence on Hamas end game or what can be inferred?
*Seems to mirror Kremlin agitprop modus operandi; vague on timelines or avoiding the present eg. WWII starting in ’41?, by talking about long term or history. One is also aware that many ‘faux anti-imperialist tankies of the left’ supporting Putin’s Russia ie. blaming Ukraine via NATO, EU, US etc. for invading themselves, are now promoting the broader Palestine (avoiding mention of Hamas) vs. Israel; too easy.
Some print blobs, Mark and Margaret, are keen supporters of murder, filth, superstition, invasion, occupation, crime, all the drives of invading zionists from over a century ago. Israeli settlers, and as murderous as any known criminals, are thieving, killing, acquiring, occupying and gloating now, as they beat off the untermensch of Palestinian origin. The zionists were murderous invaders, foreigners, for only Rabin was a Palestinian born in the old British mandate area. Like the unmentionable Nazis, slaughtering and thieving swine must be stopped. All slaughter and crime must be stopped, and only secure borders with guaranteed states can exist.