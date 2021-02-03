The Making and Marring of a Baby-Boomer

This collection of stories and cameos (on my blog site) reflects a time and place where there was a ‘coming of age’ for many of us Baby-Boomers… It was an age of great social and political change… change that shaped the future for many of us and cemented an attitude toward life that has, if not lingered, then has burned a period of cavalier free-wheeling memories into our mind.

Mick… A character study

It never ceases to amaze me how some people can compress the whole spectrum of human emotions re. disgust, despair, weariness etc. into a short, sharp comment. “Jesus wept!” Bubblehead passed his hand wearily over his eyes. Mick had just that minute walked through the bar-room doors. It had been nearly one year since Mick… Continue reading

Mrs. Hancock

It’s funny, you know… the image of adults one has as a child, compared to the actual reality known by the adults of the time around you. Mrs. Hancock used to cut our hair when we were children… the four of us; from the oldest brother (about 10 yrs), down incl’ to my sister… Continue reading

Mrs. Fookes andThe Marino Fish Shop

Let me tell you the story of another fish and chip shop owner. A woman too… not arrogant, nor opinionated or accusative… Oh, she was not a quiet retiring type. She had the voice and stride like a sergeant major… she would call for her child and he would hear her loud and clear half a mile away!… and… Continue reading

Kids, Cultural Differences and Willy Wilson’s Ferrets

When one reflects on some of those past acts of terrorism it seems the culprits of a certain “terrorism raid” were teens from 14yrs… backed by “adults”… Jeesus… how frightening!.. it would have scared the bejeesus out of us as kids, so when my big brother, with the help of his ‘Junior Chemistry Set’ purchased by the adults… Continue reading

“Static Electricity”

I hope I have not given the impression that the only intellectual activity in the front bar of the Seacliff Hotel was “bending the elbow”… and getting inebriated?… I would like to assert that, like many front bars dotted about this great country, a good deal of instructive and philosophical comment was conducted on any given night… Continue reading

Glen and Mrs. Wright

Did I ever tell you about Mrs. Wright and Glenn?… no?… Well, they were two “locals” down at the Seacliff Hotel… back in the old days, some of the last of that “war generation” that were retired or on the point of when we younger folk came along and taught them how to drink! Mrs. Wright was a… Continue reading

“Sos”

“Sos.” You had to feel for Sos… He was one of those people raised in an institution from a very young child… ”Minda Home”… that what it was called once, but the name was changed to ‘Minda Incorporated”… there was a personal slur in this state by using that original name… ie; to call someone a ”minda” was to imply… Continue reading

Nan

Getting back to that “Last Supper” thingo… you notice (as have many others) one of the “Apostles” looks remarkably like a woman… well, that’s because she is!… It’s no secret that whenever a group of “alpha-males” gather, there is always one token female allowed into the group. She is there as the “straight- man” for their confabulations… Continue reading

Jasper / The Tank Sisters

Jasper was a “Balt’ ”… ie; he was of those states cantered around the Baltic Sea… perhaps he could have been Estonian… he was a tall ponderous sort of chap… with a long serious gaze, with one of those what are called “lantern jawed” faces. He always spoke in a slow, carefully chosen word way… I don’t wonder many… Continue reading

Jim… A character study

A Sunday reflection… stories from a “wasted” decade. Henry Lawson once said the if you were drunk more than twice a week, you were never sober… using that as a premise, I can confidentially state that many of us boomers in the seventies were rarely sober! The story goes that Jim, on visiting the dentist to… Continue reading

Toothless

Toothless wasn’t really toothless… it’s just that she had a plate that filled the gap of three missing front teeth, that she would click and clack and sometimes push out with her tongue… an unfortunate habit that gained her the nickname of “Toothless”. She was ahead of her time for those days, as she didn’t carry… Continue reading

Steve

Steve. He was a study in tragedy… because of what he had become from what he once was. In the early days, you’d see Steve sitting in a tatty, stuffed lounge chair in one of the many dives and squats he frequented down “The Bay” (Glenelg), his acoustic guitar cradled in his lap, a… Continue reading

Billy Guy

Billy Guy wasn’t so much a mystery as an enigma… and that only because he spoke with such a thick Scottish accent that nobody could understand a word he said. Mark could claim that he knew him best, having spent a whole evening drinking with him, conversing with him while both were in an inebriated state… but… Continue reading

Erroll’s Prawn Night

The “Pub Gathering” was interesting, if for all the other things, the Hotel where it was held. I have “history” with that establishment… lesser so than my old “alma puttana”; The Seacliff Hotel… it was there that I forged an alliance (however accidental) with Beelzebub!… ahh!… the “demon drink” did for all us youth in that den… Continue reading

Jack Mitchell

Jack Mitchell shared the family home with his two sisters after the parents passed away… none of them ever married. Not that there were ever any suggestion of dubious behaviour amongst them one way or the other, it’s just that they never married… though I was told by a person who knew him, years later that “Joking Jack”… Continue reading

To The Lighthouse

“One must forgive the young their foolishness, for without them, there would not seem so much wisdom in old age.”… Socrates. Ah!… Friday nights, didn’t we look forward to them. But we were young and carefree in those days. A group of us young bucks would meet after work at the Seacliff Hotel on Fridays and imbibe… Continue reading

End of stories.

