The LNP: Do they ever learn?

By Kathryn

Hmmm, after the people of Australia resoundingly voted against the LNP in order to kick that repugnant little war mongering garden gnome, John Howard to the gutter, did the LNP learn a single thing about humility, compassion and not to use war, hate and xenophobic racism as a distraction against their inherent corruption, arrogance, self-entitlement and appalling misogyny?

Answer: Nope!

After it became as clear as the long honker on that LNP-supporting fool, John Elliott’s face that the swaggering, inarticulate, totally inept, unspeakably misogynistic intellectual midget, Tony Abbott, was about as popular as a pork chop in a Jewish Synagogue with about as much chance of winning a federal election in Australia as Clive Palmer has in winning the Sydney to Surf Marathon, did the LNP learn a single thing about respecting women, egalitarianism, equality and compassion for anyone or anything except enriching themselves and their obscenely rich donors in the Top 1%?

Answer: Nope! Nope! Nope! (to quote the Abbott himself).

After Abbott was quickly rolled out of view like an embarrassing old uncle with a major flatulence problem, the LNP then decided to go “all out” and push the supercilious Malcolm Turnbull in Abbott’s place. To be fair, in hindsight, Turnbull, an arrogant, non-achieving and extremely wealthy elitist seemed to be the “best” of a very, very bad bunch but his spot in the limelight was rapidly short thanks to the backstabbing manoeuvring and power play by the next up-and-coming political Judas, Scott Morrison! Did the LNP learn anything about loyalty, support, respect and diplomacy?

Answer: Nope! Nope! Nope!

Once the worst of the very worst, Sloth Morrison rose to the top like faecal matter in a polluted pond, he quickly revealed himself to be so damn bad, so megalomaniacal and such a smirking, uncultured, two-thumbs-up bogan, he made Abbott aka the wrecking ball look like a frigging genius! Morrison, the internationally condemned pathological liar, had such an appalling lack of discernment he became a signed-up member of the notorious cult of Hillsong, once led by the unconscionable predator, Frank Houston, a convicted paedophile! After all the dirt came out about hanky-panky Frankie, it didn’t take Morrison long to shun any friendship he maintained with Frank’s son, Brian Houston, and switch over to another obscure, prosperity-driven cult known as Horizon. Morrison was consistent in his pathetic endeavours to hide his disingenuous, self-serving corruption, malignant treacherous backstabbing disloyalty, stratospheric arrogance and remorseless self-entitlement behind a phony, transparent cloak of nauseating bible-thumping hypocrisy! What Morrison failed to realise is that he was akin to the Hans Christian Anderson tale, “The Emperor Without Clothes” in that everyone but Morrison – and the like-minded gormless, Murdoch-manipulated, misogynistic and racist fools who voted for him – could clearly see how depraved, deceitful and corrupt he was and still is to this day!

After the abysmal narcissistic bully Morrison eventually destroyed the vision the pompous, late but not great, cigar-chomping, classist UK-worshipping tragic, Robert Menzies, once had in relation to the LNP in rapid time, Morrison quickly turned himself into an international laughing stock and became the most despised, relentlessly depraved and inhumane PM in our history and known throughout the world as a reprehensible pathological liar. Morrison was notorious for being an unimaginative bogan, a non-achieving long-term political parasite who failed to hold down any job out in the real world that required hard-work, imagination or commitment! The only dubious talent this mediocre malingerer had was his ability to take credit for other people’s achievements or ideas and managing to select the absolute worst group of cruel, self-serving miscreants he could find to be part of the worst, most despised political cabinet in living memory! Did the LNP learn a bloody thing from our nation’s vile experience with their unenlightened f*ck up, Morrison?

Answer: Not bloody likely because the LNP are incapable of change!

How do we know this? Because the LNP have now gone ahead and pushed out one of the worst, most dangerously undemocratic and callously inhumane individuals from Morrison’s diabolical cabinet: Peter Dutton! If there is anyone who could share the podium with Abbott and Morrison as the worst PMs in our history, the deeply unpopular, sadistic, millionaire, ex-Qld cop, Peter Dutton is it! There he is, a monstrous, remorseless entity waiting in the wings like some salivating Behemoth, ready to turn heartlessness, corruption and political malfeasance into some type of warped virtue!

Does Australia really want a repeat performance by these lying, conniving parasites whose only legacy is $1 trillion in debt whilst thumping their chests and cynically bragging that they are the “best economic managers”!!!!?

Bloody hell!

The resounding answer should be:

NO! NO! DEFINITELY NOT!

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

614 total views, 108 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...