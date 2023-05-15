The Liberals Need Moira Deeming!

Sorry, that was meant to read: “The Liberals Need More Redeeming!” but phonics is a harsh master… or mistress, depending on your bent…

Actually, I just realised that one shouldn’t be allowed to decide whether phonics is a master or a mistress because some things – like gender – are determined by what God said. And if God was a bit unclear, then it should be the parents who get to decide one’s gender.

Take me. When I was growing up my father said that I was being “a bit of a girl”, so I embraced that and immediately stopped trying to do anything that involved strength or manual labour. Yes, it was a bit sexist, but hey, what can a girl do?

Oh wait, we have a problem with parents deciding one’s gender and it should be left to the child themselves when they reach an appropriate age…

No, actually we don’t support that either.

Look, I think there are two basic problems with anyone whose gender is different from what we think it should be, and that’s sport and bathrooms… And by bathrooms, I mean safe spaces for women. And by “we” I mean the people who have the right to decide that gender is always clear except for those times we don’t want to talk about because it ruins our argument!

For some reason, I am reminded of being at the urinal and having some guy say to me, “Cold today, isn’t it?” If I’d been braver I’d have said, “Stop looking at my penis!!” (This may be a joke… but it’s only a joke that those with a penis will get… or those who’ve looked at penis on a cold day… or… actually it may not be a joke at all…)

I think it’s the idea that we all need safe spaces, but I can’t quite understand how banning trans people from women’s bathrooms makes them safer. I mean, I get the idea to some extent, but to my limited male brain, it’s like, “Wow, there’s a rule I can’t dress up as a woman, go in to a bathroom and attack a woman. I was prepared to break all those other laws but this one will stop me in my tracks because in order to enforce it, there are security guards checking genitals as one enters…”

I more than happy to let someone who isn’t Posie Parker – a dead giveaway of a name – explain to me what I’m missing here.

Anyway, there’s a bit of an irony about the fact that Moira Deeming sounds like More Redeeming, given her strong Christian beliefs. Of course, when I say strong Christian beliefs I mean the ones that are taken from the bit in the Bible where God issues the Ten Commandments which include the one about not allowing transgender people to read to kids…

Mm, upon checking I find that there’s no specific commandment unless they’re reading to kids on the Sabbath and it’s the one that goes: “Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy and remember if you’re prepared to work on that day, then you’re a sinner who doesn’t deserve penalty rates…”

Or something like that. I’m doing the Ten Commandments from memory, which enables me to forget all the ones that don’t suit me, such as “Thou shalt not bear false witness,” so I can lie my ass off and not have my neighbour covet it.

Or the one about “Thou shalt not commit adultery unless you’re as pissed as Barnaby and don’t intend to remember it unless the press find out!”

Whatever, I did intend to discuss economics tonight after Peter Dutton reminded us the fundamental commandment of our times: “Labor can’t manage money.”

The federal Liberal Party (and the Murdoch media) are reminding me of the famous experiment by Solomon Asch where he tested the nature of conformity and discovered that if you put people in a room where everyone else was clearly giving the wrong answer a large number would just acquiesce and give the same answer.

It’s a strategy that’s worked for years. The only trouble now is that they’re not controlling the room and once someone says, “You’re all fucked in the head if you can’t see that that line is the longest, then you’re either corrupt or stupid and in the case of that guy with the lump of coal, probably both!”, then the only people who won’t nod are the confederates in the experiment.

Sometime later, I’ll talk about inflationary and non-inflationary budgets, but until now I’m just going to leave you with the idea that sometime soon the Liberals will start to argue that the only reason that Labor has a surplus is because they’re high taxing government and that, if Angus was Treasurer, he would have given away a large part of that in tax cuts to the sort of people who’d be happy to employ your grandmother so that she could add to her pension.

The Greens better get their act together because it’s only a matter of time before the ABC have to introduce their leader as “the alternative Prime Minister”…

Oh wait, it’s only when the Liberals are in Opposition that the leader is the alternative PM!

Yes, the Liberals need more redeeming…

But I suspect that they may be beyond redemption!

