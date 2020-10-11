The Liberals Have A Plan!

Ok, here’s a brief summary of the Liberal position over the past seven years.

2013: Debt and deficit disaster. It’s only by having a surplus that we get economic growth. We have a PLAN for JOBS AND GROWTH and to bring your energy prices down. IT’S ONLY BY HAVING GROWTH THAT YOU HAVE JOBS. NEVER FORGET THAT!!!!

2014: We’re fixing Labor’s debt and we’ll have a surplus soon. We’re implementing our PLAN for JOBS AND GROWTH.

2015: We’re on track for a Budget Surplus and Jobs and Growth, we just need a change of leadership to help sell our message.

2016: We’ll have a Budget Surplus after the election thanks to the JOBS and Growth.

2017: We’re going really well, and we’re now including a plan for bringing down your energy prices as well as a JOBS, JOBS, JOBS plan which is thanks to the growth in the economy.

2018: National energy guarantee. We intend to develop a plan to get power prices under control and to make power more reliable and we’re going to do this by replacing our leader so we can have an even better plan.

2019 (pre-election): We will deliver jobs and growth after the election when we’ve kept our promise of delivering the FIRST SURPLUS this century. We are such good economic managers and once we’ve been re-elected we’ll give you our plan for getting energy prices down, down, down and making supply more reliable.

2019 (post election): Jobs are our number one priority and we’ll announce our energy policy as soon as we’ve worked out what to do with the promises we made when we thought that Labor would be the government. But, hey, JOBS will follow our tax cuts in a few years, so that will lead to growth. And we’re still on track for that surplus.

2020: PANDEMIC! All bets and the budget is off. Forget the surplus, forget growth. Now it’s JOBS, JOBS, JOBS. Jobs are our priority and we intend to be pragmatic and to forget all about the idea of a surplus because an economy in this much trouble needs a lot of stimulus so we won’t have a surplus until we’ve got jobs, jobs, jobs which will give us growth but until then forget the surplus we intend to have a bigger deficit this year than Labor left in terms of total debt.

But hey, JOBS, JOBS, JOBS.

And growth?

Look we’ve always said that it’s only by having jobs that you have growth, so that’s why we’re giving concessions to business in the hope that they start employing people they don’t need in order to create growth.

People have suggested doing something about climate change or putting more funding into childcare…

Don’t be ridiculous. Where would the money come from?

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



